Highlights The Bundesliga has been home to many generational and revolutionary talents in the sport's history.

Bayern Munich players feature heavily on the list with players from Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach also included.

of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski make the cut for their prolonged dominance over the league.

The Bundesliga has been a cornerstone of European football since its inception in 1963 as the top division in German football. The league has produced some of the greatest footballers in history, and deriving a smaller set of the absolute finest players from a pool of over 70 years worth of talent is an elusive task, and one which requires navigation through numerous distinct eras of the sport.

From the tactical brilliance of Franz Beckenbauer in the 1970s to the goal-scoring exploits of modern legends like Robert Lewandowski, Germany has never been short of talent when it comes to the country's club football pyramid. There are countless similar examples of players leaving an indelible mark on the league and, in some cases, the sport as a whole too.

With that said, below is an attempt at ranking 10 such generational figures who have asserted their presence in Bundesliga history with their quality and achievements according to the following factors:

Achievements

Performances

Longevity

Best Bundesliga Players of All Time Rank Player Bundesliga Clubs 1. Gerd Muller Bayern Munich 2. Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich, Hamburger SV 3. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich 4. Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 5. Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich 6. Manuel Neuer FC Schalke, Bayern Munich 7. Lothar Matthaus Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich 8. Oliver Kahn Karlsruher SC, Bayern Munich 9. Bastian Schweinsteiger Bayern Munich 10. Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart

10 Philipp Lahm

Bundesliga Clubs: Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart

A born-leader, naturally gifted with technique and a true footballing genius, Philipp Lahm is one of the finest full-backs the sport has ever seen. Captaining Bayern Munich to some of their most successful moments in modern history, he proved that mastering the principles of the game would ultimately go a long way. Possessing consistently flawless control over the ball and a dangerous passing skill-set, he would always be a joy to watch.

But it was his tactical intelligence that endeared him to managers particularly. With this exceptional understanding of the game, the German thrived in his versatility, often breaking the boundaries of the traditional full-back, if not featuring in an entirely different position as a whole. Above all, he was a revolutionary player and one of the best the Bundesliga has seen.

Phillip Lahm's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 385 Goals 14 Assists 48 Achievements Germany Footballer of the Year, Bundesliga x8, DFB-Pokal x6

9 Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bundesliga Clubs: Bayern Munich

A midfield mastermind with the heart of a lion, Bastian Schweinsteiger had shown signs of superstar potential right from his first few touches with the Bayern Munich youth academy. In his prime years, he had the ability to play as both the teams' physical backbone and chance creator simultaneously with what was a skill-set resonant with that of the most complete midfielders in history. As a result, the German became a phenomenal tactical piece, capable of thriving in numerous roles both within midfield and elsewhere on the flanks too.

Above all, Schweinsteiger was a hard-working professional whose efforts helped shape the modern history of the Bundesliga during his 13-year stay. His short spell with Manchester United may have left a negative impression on his career, but that does not take away from the fact that the midfielder remains, to this day, one of the most highly-regarded figures in German top division history.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 342 Goals 45 Assists 68 Achievements Germany Footballer of the Year, Bundesliga x8, DFB-Pokal x7

8 Oliver Kahn

Bundesliga Clubs: Karlsruher SC, Bayern Munich

Many will remember Oliver Kahn for his heroics in a Bayern Munich shirt, but he had established himself as a Bundesliga starter even prior to that. The German made 128 league appearances for his boyhood club, Karlsruher SC, before his impressive performances prompted Die Roten to break the then-record fee for a goalkeeper. From then, he went on to be a key part of the club's success in the late 1900s and early 2000s.

Dubbed "Der Titan" by fans, Kahn's shot-stopping ability, combined with extraordinary reflexes and fearless demeanor, made him a nightmare to deal with. Even more so though, it was his leadership on the field that was unmatched, inspiring his teammates to equal his focus and relentless drive for success. Ultimately, his record of 204 Bundesliga clean sheets has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the competition's history, and arguably the sport's history as well.

Oliver Kahn's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 557 Clean Sheets 202 Achievements Germany Footballer of the Year x2, Bundesliga x8, DFB-Pokal x6

7 Lothar Matthaus

Bundesliga Clubs: Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich

A midfield general with a unique blend of technical skill, tactical acumen, and unwavering determination, Lothar Matthaus had it all. With such a fantastically well-rounded skill-set, he was equally comfortable dictating play from deep or pushing forward to score crucial goals for his team. Even whilst combatting a physical decline later in his career, the German found life in a new role as sweeper for his final years with Bayern Munich, where he continued to thrive until his eventual departure in 2000.

Admittedly, Matthaus won his major individual honors, including the prestigious Ballon d'Or, during his four-year stint with Inter Milan which split a 12-year career with Bayern Munich. Regardless though, his Bundesliga career must not be overlooked and, with an impressive 464 appearances in the division, Matthaus has certainly accomplished enough to be regarded as one of the finest the country has ever seen in his position.

Lothar Matthaus's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 464 Goals 121 Assists 43 Achievements Germany Footballer of the Year x2, Bundesliga x7, DFB-Pokal x3

6 Manuel Neuer

Bundesliga Clubs: FC Schalke, Bayern Munich

Widely recognized as the greatest Bundesliga goalkeeper of all time, Manuel Neuer redefined the purpose of his position with a revolutionary "sweeper-keeper" style. Beyond an exceptional shot-stopping ability, it was his remarkable technique, composure and initiative which effectively made it seem as though there were 11 outfield players at times. Whilst such a skill-set may be considered typical of most top-performing keepers today, it was previously a pioneering feat only the German was capable of before.

With almost two decades in the German top division and counting, Neuer has crafted a long-standing legacy which few can come close to. In particular, after joining Bayern Munich in 2011, the Gelsenkirchen-born keeper became the backbone of the club's modern success, amassing 11 league titles in 13 years. With the individual record for the most clean sheets ever in the division above all else, it is difficult to picture another keeper in the future bettering Neuer's influential contributions to German football.

Manuel Neuer's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 501 Clean Sheets 225 Achievements Germany Footballer of the Year x2, FIFA Men's Best Goalkeeper, Bundesliga x11, DFB-Pokal x6

5 Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga Clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is a name synonymous with goalscoring excellence in the Bundesliga, standing as one of the few players to have come close to Gerd Muller’s prestigious all-time goals record. He became the focal point of the attack, most notably with Bayern Munich, breaking record after record. Arguably, he would have been the recipient of the 2020 Ballon d'Or, had it not been canceled, with his standout performances both domestically and in Europe.

Many will see his eight years of consecutive title victories at the Bavarian club as the defining years to his legacy in the country's top-flight. However, Lewandowski's double division triumph with Borussia Dortmund in 2010-11 and 2011-12 must not be forgotten either. To earn major honors with two clubs and to uphold such a prolific scoring record in both stints is no mean feat, and it remains a testament to his outstanding career in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 384 Goals 312 Assists 75 Achievements FIFA Men's Player of the Year x2, Germany Footballer of the Year x2, Bundesliga x10, DFB-Pokal x4, Bundesliga Top Scorer x7

4 Thomas Muller

Bundesliga Clubs: Bayern Munich

A linchpin in Bayern Munich’s prolonged dominance over the Bundesliga, Thomas Muller has been an integral part of the club's success for well over a decade. Renowned for his football genius and attacking prowess, he himself coined the term "Raumdeuter" (space interpreter) to describe his unique playing style, which has baffled defenders for its dynamic and unruly nature.

Bayern Munich's dominance has certainly helped platform his ability, but Muller's leadership on and off the pitch, combined with his quality and relentless work ethic, has allowed him to play a pivotal role in driving his team's success as well. Winning 12 domestic titles is an incredible achievement, given it is at least one more than any other player to have played in the competition. He is the most decorated in the division's history, but holding the league's assist record only further cements this status as one of the greatest Bundesliga players of all time.

Thomas Muller's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 473 Goals 149 Assists 207 Achievements Bundesliga x12, DFB-Pokal x6

3 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bundesliga Clubs: Bayern Munich

The likes of Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer on this list have boasted double digits in league titles, and so Rummenigge's two may seem unpretentious in comparison. However, the German forward reached arguably one of the most spectacular peaks out of anyone in German top-flight history.

For context, Rummenigge started his Bundesliga career with Bayern Munich during an era in which the club were nowhere near as domestically powerful as they have been in their modern era. Yet, he famously won back-to-back league titles in 1980 and 1981, and was subsequently awarded the Ballon d'Or in both these years for the magnitude of his performances. A prolific goalscorer, a mercurial dribbler and a footballing genius all packed into one, Rummenigge was ultimately one of the best of his generation.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 310 Goals 162 Assists 58 Achievements Ballon d'Or x2, Germany Footballer of the Year x2, Bundesliga x2, DFB-Pokal x2, Bundesliga Top Scorer x3

2 Franz Beckenbauer

Bundesliga Clubs: Bayern Munich, Hamburger SV

Despite being tagged as a defender, Beckenbauer played the sport as he wished, and in fairness, he had absolutely earned his right to do so. Not only excelling at his defensive duties, the Munich-born man also possessed a stunning technical skill-set which enabled him to pull the strings from deep and sometimes even be the driving force of attacks.

Winning the ball back in his own half, driving through the midfield and threading a through ball to create a chance - this was a common occurrence in Beckenbauer's case, which speaks to just how far he was ahead he was of his time. Being the only defender in history with two Ballon D'Ors, in addition to countless titles throughout his career, Beckenbauer was a pure visionary of the sport.

Franz Beckenbauer's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 424 Goals 44 Assists 70 Achievements Ballon d'Or x2, Germany Footballer of the Year x4, Bundesliga x5, DFB-Pokal x4

1 Gerd Muller

Bundesliga Clubs: Bayern Munich

Gerd Muller is the man who set the precedent for goal-scoring almost half a century ago - one that is yet to be beaten. Lewandowski came close to challenging the forward's legacy, but ultimately fell short and to this day, no other player in the competition's history has bettered the forward's goal tally in the German top division.

In Muller's case, it was just an uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time, but this, in tandem with his powerful athleticism, simply proved too uncontrollable for defenders. "Der Bomber", as he was nicknamed, initially joined a Bayern Munich side before they had been promoted to the Bundesliga - it was his goals that were ultimately the catalyst to the clubs' earliest success stories. Considered by many as one of the sport's finest center forwards, it is only right to rank Muller as the greatest player to have graced German football.

Gerd Muller's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 427 Goals 365 Assists 98 Achievements Ballon d'Or, Germany Footballer of the Year x2, Bundesliga x4, DFB-Pokal x4, Bundesliga Top Scorer x7

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 13/08/24