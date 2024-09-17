Key Takeaways Manchester has produced some majestic players throughout football's illustrious history.

Trailblazers Nat Lofthouse and Geoff Hurst were famed for their goalscoring success.

Modern greats Paul Scholes, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford are also included.

Manchester is a city known all across the world for its contribution to football. With major forces such as Manchester United and Manchester City, it is no surprise that so many people associate the city with the sport. Throughout footballing history, many of the best football players to ever step foot on to a pitch have done so in Manchester.

In terms of producing talent, the city of Manchester does not lack either. Born and bred in the north-east, many footballers have gone from the streets of Manchester to conquering England, Europe and the world. In honour of the city's contribution to the world's game, below is a list of the 10 greatest players who are from Manchester in football. For these rankings to be decided, a number of factors have to be considered.

Ranking Factors

Team trophies

Individual Honors

Importance to Their Teams

Success at International Level

Statistical Data (Goals, Assists, Clean Sheets etc.)

Related 10 Greatest Players From Yorkshire in Football History [Ranked] Yorkshire has produced some iconic players down the years including Premier League, World Cup and Champions League winners.

10 Wes Brown

Career span: 1996-2018

Born in Longsight, Manchester, Wes Brown began his senior career, where he would stay for 15 years, at Manchester United. Over the course of his time with the Red Devils, Brown had a trophy-laden career operating mostly from center back.

At the age of just 20, in his second season with Manchester United, Brown would become a treble winner. The Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League all belonged to the red side of Manchester, as a young Brown began to make his mark. In the years that followed, Brown became a more important part of the Manchester United squad. Making a total of 232 appearances, Brown would leave the club a five-time Premier League winner, two-time Champions League winner, and two-time FA Cup winner.

Wes Brown's Career Statistics Appearances 493 Goals 8 Assists 12 Trophies 14

Related Why Former Manchester United Star Wes Brown Was Declared Bankrupt The story of how ex-Man Utd defender Wes Brown went from £50,000 a week to bankruptcy.

9 Phil Jagielka

Career span: 2000-2023

Born in Sale, Phil Jagielka surprisingly never played for a Manchester club, despite his birthplace. The centre-back spent the majority of his career as an Everton player, as well as significant stints for Sheffield United. Making his start in Sheffield, Jagielka debuted for the side in 2000, aged 17.

He would remain a Sheffield United player until 2007, in a period that would see Sheffield United climb from the First Division to the Premier League. Best known for his time at Everton, Jagielka operated in Merseyside for 12 years. Making 385 appearances for the Blues, and being club captain for five years, he was an essential part of the team, including two Everton Player of the Season Awards (2008-09, 2014-15). Making more than 800 professional appearances over 23 years, Jagielka is considered one of the most consistent players in modern English football.

Phil Jagielka's Career Statistics Appearances 801 Goals 46 Assists 15 Trophies 0

8 Nat Lofthouse

Career span: 1946-1960

Tragically passing in January 2011, Nat Lofthouse is considered one of the most prolific strikers in English football history. Born in Bolton, in Greater Manchester, Lofthouse made his debut for Bolton Wanderers in 1946, at the age of 21. This would be his first appearance of 452, as Lofthouse would remain at the club for the entirety of his career. Over his 14-year career at Bolton Wanderers, he tallied 255 goals, making him the club's top ever goalscorer.

His efforts with Bolton Wanderers would see him attain FA Cup glory in 1958, as well as the Charity Shield the same year. Lofthouse also had an impressive international career with England. In 33 appearances for his country, Lofthouse scored 30 goals, averaging almost a goal-per-game.

Nat Lofthouse's Career Statistics Appearances 484 Goals 255 Trophies 7

Related 11 Greatest England Finishers in Football History [Ranked] From Harry Kane to Wayne Rooney, these are the 11 best finishers to come from England.

7 Marcus Rashford

Career span: 2016-Present

England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a product of the Red Devils' youth academy, and has gone on to represent the club for his entire senior career thus far. Debuting in 2016, he has been an influential figure for the club over the past decade.

Rashford made a huge splash in Manchester in his opening games for the club. On his first-team debut, the Manchester-born forward notched two goals in the Europa League versus FC Midtjylland, before adding another two versus Arsenal just days later. Since then, Rashford has played a key role for the Red Devils, helping them win two FA Cups, two EFL Cups and the UEFA Europa League. The England forward has also represented his country since 2016, featuring in two European Championships and two World Cups, including scoring three times in Qatar in 2022.

Marcus Rashford's Career Statistics Appearances 467 Goals 149 Assists 75 Trophies 5

Related 'Electric' Rashford Praised After Man Utd Win vs Southampton Marcus Rashford looked back to his clinical best against Southampton and the winger has earned praise from Danny Murphy for going back to basics

6 Francis Lee

Career span: 1960-1976

Unfortunately passing in 2023, Francis Lee had a prolific career that spanned from 1960-1976. At just 16 years of age, Lee made his debut for Bolton Wanderers in 1960 at Burden Park. Playing alongside the previously mentioned Nat Lofthouse, Lee scored in a 3-1 win over Manchester City, his first of many for the side.

Lee would stay at Bolton Wanderers for 7 years, scoring 92 goals for his hometown club. In 1967, he made the move over to Manchester City, where he would establish himself as one of the greats of English football. Scoring 112 times for the club, he helped Manchester City win honors such as the Football League First Division, FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup. At international level, Lee was capped by England 27 times between 1968 and 1972, scoring 10 times in that period.

Frances Lee's Career Statistics Appearances 470 Goals 194 Career Trophies 5

Related 7 Greatest Man City Players Of All Time (Ranked) Off the back of their incredible treble win, below are the seven greatest players in Manchester City's history

5 Nobby Stiles

Career span: 1960-1975

Nobert Peter Stiles, better known as 'Nobby', was born in Collyhurst, Manchester, in 1942 and is considered an integral part of the World Cup winning England side of 1966. His impressive performances in center midfield for England saw him play every single minute of the campaign as they went on to become champions of the world.

His club career also does not fail to impress. Kicking his professional career off at Manchester United, he would spend the majority of his career in red. With 311 appearances, he was a key part of the Manchester United midfield in the 60s, before leaving for Middlesbrough in 1971. His time in Manchester would see him achieve great success, including two First Divisions' and an FA Cup. Passing aged 78 in 2020, Stiles is considered one of the greatest midfielders to represent England at an international level.

Nobby Stiles' Manchester United Career Statistics Appearances 367 Goals 19 Assists 3 Career Trophies 5

Related 10 Greatest Man United Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] Manchester United have been spoilt for midfield talent over the years.

4 Phil Foden

Career span: 2017-Present

The youngest player on this list, Phil Foden, was born in Stockport in 2000 and has performed at a high level since 2017. Graduating from the Manchester City academy, Foden has stayed at the club for all his career thus far. He began to break into the senior team in 2018, as he continued to become a key player in their years of English domination. From the age of just 20, Foden created a habit of achieving high individual honors. In the 2020-2021 Premier League season, he was awarded PFA Young Player of the Season, before winning it for the second time the following year.

In 2023-2024, Foden was named the Premier League Player of the Season as Manchester City won their fourth consecutive league title. The midfielder has proved himself to be a key player in one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time, with many years left ahead of him. Foden has also had the honor of representing his country at two European Championships and a World Cup.

Phil Foden's Career Statistics Appearances 312 Goals 91 Assists 61 Career Trophies 15

Related Why Phil Foden Wears Number 47 and has Tattoo The heartwarming reason why Phil Foden wears the No. 47 shirt for Manchester City and also has a tattoo of the same number.

3 Gary Neville

Career: 1992-2011

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville was born in Bury in 1975 and spent his entire professional career at the Red Devils. A key part of the success story of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, Gary Neville's Manchester United career was filled with trophies of the very highest level. Among his honors, Neville was the winner of eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two Champions League titles.

This included the incredible Manchester United treble of 1998-99, where Neville featured 54 times across the three competitions. The efficient defender was also a consistent feature of England sides from the mid 90s to mid 2000s, putting on the national team shirt 85 times.

Gary Neville's Career Statistics Appearances 683 Goals 7 Assists 53 Career Trophies 23

Related Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville Give 24/25 Premier League Predictions The duo differ on who they believe will lift the Premier League title.

2 Geoff Hurst

Career span: 1958-1976

Best known for his World Cup heroics in 1966, Geoff Hurst will forever be considered an icon of English football. In a 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium, Hurst became the first football player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, earning England their first ever international trophy.

The centre-forward would score a total of 24 goals for England in 49 appearances between 1966-1972 in a prolific international career. At club-level, Hurst would also have no problem finding the back of the net. For the first 14 years of his career, he represented West Ham United, making 411 appearances and netting 180 times for the Hammers. This period his playing time would also see Hurst claim the FA Cup in 1964, as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

Gary Neville's Career Statistics Appearances 599 Goals 244 Career Trophies 3

Related Ranking the 7 Greatest Individual World Cup Performances in History From Pele to Kylian Mbappe, the World Cup has seen some incredible one-man shows.

1 Paul Scholes

Career span: 1993-2013

Considered one of the greatest passers of a football to ever play the game, Paul Scholes is a true icon of the sport. Born in Salford, the technical midfielder spent his entire senior career at Manchester United, from 1993-2013. Making 499 appearances for the club, he was a key figure in the golden era of Manchester United.

Among his football triumphs include 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues, including being a part of the United treble winning team of 1998-1999. However, Scholes was known for his consistent, elite displays in midfield. Zinedine Zidane once stated Scholes was his toughest ever opponent, describing him as "the greatest midfielder of his generation."

The midfielder from Manchester also represented England on the largest of scales, kitting out at two European Championships and two World Cups between 1998 and 2004, scoring 14 times in 66 caps.

Paul Scholes' Career Statistics Appearances 779 Goals 167 Assists 95 Career Trophies 23

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16.09.24