Highlights Winning the Champions League can solidify a player's status as an all-time great in football.

Champions League success is determined by stats, club achievements, individual honors, and legacy.

Some top players, like Cesc Fabregas, are among the best to have never won the prestigious competition.

After the World Cup, there's every chance that the Champions League is the most prestigious football competition in the world. It's right up there with the very hardest to win, but some players and clubs have made a real habit of that.

For instance, the likes of Karim Benzema, Luca Modric and Dani Carvajal have all won it with Real Madrid on five occasions. Cristiano Ronaldo has also lifted the trophy five times, although only four wins were with Los Blancos as his first came with Manchester United.

Successes in the Champions League can help cement a player's legacy as being an all-time great. For instance, Xavi Hernandez enjoyed four European triumphs with Barcelona and, for many, is the best midfielder to ever star in the competition.

But others have had fantastic careers, without ever getting their hands on this particular piece of silverware. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the very best players to have never won the Champions League

Ranking Factors

Champions League stats (appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements

Individual honours

Legacy within football

This list only takes into account players who have been active since the competition was rebranded to be known as the Champions League ahead of the 1992–93 season.

10 Cesc Fabregas

Champions League clubs: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas comfortably belongs on any list of the finest midfielders from the modern era, and he achieved an awful lot in the game before retiring in 2023. After leaving La Masia at a young age, he broke into the Arsenal first team and played a key role as the Gunners went all the way to the final in 2006.

He lost that game to Barcelona, and he would then rejoin the Catalan outfit in the summer of 2011 – just months after they won the Champions League again. He would leave Spain in 2014, with Barca then lifting the trophy a season later. Talk about poor timing, but he did at least win the World Cup.

Cesc Fabregas in the Champions League Games 104 Goals 20 Assists 24 Best finish Runner-up (Arsenal - 2005/06)

9 Pavel Nedved

Champions League clubs: Lazio, Juventus

In his pomp, Pavel Nedved was an absolute joy to watch. The Czech midfielder emerged as a top talent in his homeland before impressing with Lazio in Italy. This eventually resulted in a move to Juventus in 2001 and two years later he led the Old Lady to a Champions League final.

Coming up against an inspired Paolo Maldini in the heart of AC Milan's defence, the game ended 0-0 and the Rossoneri won on penalties. Nedved had picked up a suspension in the semi-final win vs Real Madrid and it's fair to say things could have been so much different had the 2003 Ballon d'Or winner been available for his team.

Pavel Nedved in the Champions League Games 79 Goals 15 Assists 21 Best finish Runner-up (Juventus - 2002/03)

8 Gianluigi Buffon

Champions League clubs: Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain

Undoubtedly, the greatest goalkeeper to never win the Champions League, Gianluigi Buffon had rotten luck in this competition. He was stood between the sticks as Juventus lost that aforementioned shoot-out to AC Milan, and we would go on to lose two more finals in his otherwise massively successful career.

Indeed, the Italian icon tasted defeat in 2015 and then 2017 with Spanish outfits Barcelona and Real Madrid getting the better of Juve on both occasions. Like Fabregas, however, he at least won the biggest prize of all, lifting the World Cup in 2006 – this time coming out on top in a penalty shoot-out.

Gianluigi Buffon in the Champions League Games 124 Goals conceded 118 Clean sheets 53 Best finish Runner-up (Juventus - 2002/03, 2014/15, 2016/17)

7 Lilian Thuram

Champions League clubs: Parma, Juventus, Barcelona

A Uefa Cup winner in 1999 with Parma, Lilian Thuram never got his hands on the biggest prize in European club football. Still, with World Cup and European Championship medals in his locker, the 142-cap Frenchman is one of the finest defensive players of his generation.

He played Champions League football first with Parma, then at Juventus, and then Barcelona but couldn't go all the way. He started for the Old Lady in that 2003 final defeat and the closest he ever came after that was when Barca made the semi-finals in 2007/08 but lost to Manchester United – he was left on the bench for both ties and retired that summer.

Lilian Thuram in the Champions League Games 69 Goals 1 Assists 0 Best finish Runner-up (Juventus - 2002/03)

6 Fabio Cannavaro

Champions League clubs: Parma, Inter Milam, Juventus, Real Madrid

The last defender to win the Ballon d'Or, Fabio Cannavaro reached the pinnacle of football as he led Italy to a World Cup triumph. With major honours in both his homeland, as well as in Spain with Real Madrid, the 5 ft 9 in centre-back was a rock at the back wherever he went.

Italy kept five clean sheets and conceded only two goals, neither of which were in open play when they went all that way at Germany 2006. But Cannavaro could never quite achieve the same level of success in the Champions League. The furthest he ever went was when Inter met AC Milan in 2002/03, a two-legged derby encounter finished 1-1 and was cruelly settled on away goals (despite both games taking place at San Siro)

Fabio Cannavaro in the Champions League Games 62 Goals 2 Assists 1 Best finish Semi-Finals (Inter Milan - 2002/03)

5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Champions League clubs: Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United

One of football's biggest personalities, Zlatan Ibrahimovic played for a number of European greats. And while Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Manchester United have all won the Champions League, none did so with the acrobatic striker on board.

Incidentally, after Ibrahimovic sent Marco Materazzi to hospital with a brutal kung-fu kick in 2010, the Italian defender mocked the Swede by sharing a photo of himself lifting a Champions League trophy – which was won just one year after Zlatan had left the San Siro. He did at least win the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford with the Red Devils.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Champions League Games 124 Goals 48 Assists 29 Best finish Semi-Finals (Barcelona - 2009/10)

4 Dennis Bergkamp

Champions League clubs: Arsenal

Because of his fear of flying, Dennis Bergkamp may have the most unique excuse as to why a player of his calibre never won the Champions League. This meant, he would travel over land or sea by any other means, if possible, but would sometimes have to miss out on matches for club and country if there was no alternative route.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bergkamp was once set to take a 3,000-mile round trip by train for a Champions League match vs Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine only for an injury to rule him out of the journey.

The Non-Flying Dutchman was thus, limited to just 40 outings in Europe's fiercest competition and was past his peak by the time the Gunners made a final. He played just three times in Europe across the 2005/06 campaign (although did feature in the semi-final win over Villarreal) and didn't get off the bench vs Barcelona. He then retired that summer.

Dennis Bergkamp in the Champions League Games 40 Goals 7 Assists 7 Best finish Runner-up (Arsenal - 2005/06)

3 Patrick Vieira

Champions League clubs: Arsenal, Juventus Inter Milan

In terms of what he achieved for club and country, Patrick Vieira is one of the greatest French footballers of all time – winning the World Cup and captaining Arsenal in their Invincibles era. Sadly, though, he never did quite go all the way in Europe's most prestigious competition.

The legendary midfielder actually left the Gunners the summer before Arsene Wenger and co made the final, ironically knocking out Vieira's Juventus along the way. The Frenchman never actually came that close to winning the famous 'Big Ears' trophy, failing to ever get past the quarter-final stage.

Patrick Vieira in the Champions League Games 76 Goals 3 Assists 7 Best finish Quarter-Finals (Arsenal - 2001/02 & 2003/04) (Juventus - 2005/06)

2 Eric Cantona

Champions League clubs: Leeds, Manchester United

One of the finest foreign exports to bless English football, Eric Cantona regularly managed to bring a certain level of entertainment to the game – albeit not always for the right reasons. For a player of his talent then, it's somewhat surprising to learn that he only ever played 21 times in the Champions League.

His first five outings in that competition were with Leeds United in 1992/93 before he moved to Man United and played 16 more times in the competition, wracking up a total of 11 goals contributions. His premature retirement in 1997 meant he wasn't involved in the Red Devils' 1998/99 triumph.

Eric Cantona in the Champions League Games 21 Goals 7 Assists 4 Best finish Semi-Finals (Manchester United - 1996/97)

1 Ronaldo

Champions League clubs: Inter Milan, Real Madrid

Ronaldo is a true football legend. Up there with the very best to ever come from Brazil, the iconic forward won two World Cups and two Ballon d'Ors but never got his hands on the Champions League. Barcelona did not compete in the competition during his time there, and he never got on the pitch in Europe during his time at AC Milan.

This meant he only ever mustered 40 Champions League appearances, spread across his time at Inter Milan and Real Madrid. The furthest he ever went was in his debut season with Los Blancos, reaching the semi-finals but losing to Juventus, having scored six goals and set up three more in 11 outings. It's odd that a player so good never won this one major trophy.

Ronaldo in the Champions League Games 40 Goals 14 Assists 10 Best finish Semi-finals (Real Mardid - 2002/03)

