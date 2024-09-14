Key Takeaways The county of Yorkshire has produced some of the greatest talents England has seen.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Gordon Banks all were born in Yorkshire.

Norway international and Man City goal machine Erling Haaland was born in Leeds.

Yorkshire is an English county that takes great pride in producing athletes of the highest level. Elite sports stars such as the Brownlee brothers, Nicola Adams and Jonny Bairstow are all household names in their respective fields.

The footballing world is no exception and has proved another sporting stomping ground for those who hail from 'God's Own County'. The English top flight in particular has been graced by a plethora of Yorkshire-born stars over the years, as well as the England national team and, on occasion, the national teams of other countries. From a World Cup winner such as Gordon Banks to Premier League legends Kyle Walker and John Stones, here are the 10 greatest Yorkshire-born football stars in history.

10 Mick McCarthy

Career span: 1977-1992

Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy is one of just two entrants on this list to play internationally for a country other than England - in his case, he represented the Republic of Ireland on 57 occasions, being eligible through his father, and was eventually named captain.

McCarthy is perhaps better known now for his managerial exploits, having taken the reins at Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town - as well as two stints in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team - since retiring in 1992.

The former central defender spent the first part of his career with his boyhood club, Barnsley, before eventually leaving for Manchester City in 1983, helping them win promotion to the top flight before moving on again to Celtic, where he would lift the Scottish Premiership title and two Scottish Cups in his two seasons in Glasgow.

Mick McCarthy's Career Stats Club Appearances 505 International Caps 57 Honours 3

9 David Batty

Career span: 1987-2004

Leeds United club legend David Batty is arguably one of the finest midfielders Yorkshire has ever produced. Goals were something of a collector's item for Batty - he scored just eight times across his career - but what he brought to the table in abundance was ferocity and bite in the centre of the park, acting as a platform for his more offensively minded team-mates to build upon.

His ball-winning and distribution skills helped the Whites lift the final First Division title in the 1991/92 season and eventually led to first Blackburn Rovers and then Newcastle United signing him in their own pursuit of glory. He returned to Elland Road in 1999, after six years away, and went on to break into the top 20 for all-time appearances at his boyhood club before retiring in 2004.

David Batty's Career Stats Club Appearances 438 International Caps 42 Honours 3

8 Jamie Vardy

Career span: 2006-Present

Very few footballers have had a career quite like Jamie Vardy's. The Sheffield-born striker came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday's academy but failed to earn a professional contract and was released, joining semi-professional eighth-tier side Stocksbridge Park Steels.

From there, however, Vardy embarked on the most unlikely meteoric rise. After spending a season each at Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town - both outside England's top four professional divisions at that time - he was picked up in 2012 by then-Championship side Leicester City. Promotion to the Premier League followed, which already represented an incredible turnaround for a player who had spent the majority of his career at semi-professional sides.

But more was still to come. After an unremarkable first season in the top flight, Vardy spearheaded perhaps the greatest sporting upset in history as the Foxes lifted the Premier League title in the 2015-16 campaign, finishing as the division's second-highest scorer with 24 goals and breaking the record for scoring in the most consecutive Premier League games in the process, netting in 11 league matches in a row.

There are more decorated players in football history, but the scale of Vardy's accomplishments, considering where he began, cannot be understated.

Jamie Vardy's Career Stats Club Appearances 568 International Caps 26 Honours 9

7 James Milner

Career span: 2002-Present

The second Leeds-born player on this list, James Milner's standout attribute is his remarkable longevity at the very highest level. The midfielder turned out for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool before joining his current side, Brighton and Hove Albion. In that time, he has made a whopping 637 Premier League appearances - only Gareth Barry (653) has managed more in the division's history and you would not bet against Milner overtaking him outright by the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

In addition to that, Milner has also recorded the ninth-most assists in Premier League history, with 89. That is nine more than David Beckham and, should Milner manage six more before he calls time on his career, he would rank above Steven Gerrard, David Silva and Dennis Bergkamp, too.

A quick glance at Milner's trophy cabinet is rather telling, too. Three Premier League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups, two Community Shield, a Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup. A truly exceptional career.

James Milner's Career Stats Club Appearances 643 International Caps 61 Honours 13

6 Kyle Walker

Career span: 2008-Present

Joining Vardy as a Sheffield representative is Kyle Walker. The right-back, 34, broke into Tottenham's first team in the 2011/12 season and his impressive performances earned him a big-money move to Manchester City, where he has hoovered up a sizeable share of silverware.

Six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup is an outstanding haul for a player whose speed and physicality often overshadow his adaptability, learning to make himself integral to Pep Guardiola's lofty and specific demands over the last seven years at the Etihad Stadium.

A terrific one-on-one defender, Walker has also racked up 90 England caps - only 10 players have managed more. He is the most-capped player on this list and has played a significant part in the Three Lions' recent improvement at major tournaments under the guidance of former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Kyle Walker's Career Stats Club Appearances 453 International Caps 90 Honours 18

5 John Stones

Career span: 2011-Present

John Stones is the second entrant on this list to hail from Barnsley - and also the second-youngest player in our top 10. Everton were convinced to snap the defender up from his boyhood club in January 2013 and he impressed sufficiently on Merseyside to catch the eye of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who sanctioned a big-money move for Stones in the summer of 2016.

Many of Yorkshire's finest footballers are recognised more for their grit, power and determination than their fancy footwork, but Stones breaks the mould despite being a centre-half. His superb technical skills have proved invaluable to City's possession-based approach under Guardiola and were especially useful in clinching the club's first treble in 2023, with Stones spending plenty of time in a midfield role. In fact, Stones completed all six of his attempted dribbles in the Champions League final against Internazionale that year, the most at that stage of the tournament since Lionel Messi in 2015. Not bad for a Barnsley lad.

John Stones' Career Stats Club Appearances 262 International Caps 81 Honours 15

4 David Seaman

Career span: 1982-2004

Legendary goalkeeper David Seaman is best known for his 13-year spell with Arsenal, but he actually hails from Rotherham. Seaman was certainly an eye-catching figure, both for his stunning saves as well as his trademark ponytail and moustache.

Only five players in Arsenal's history have made more appearances for the club than Seaman's 564, across which he won three league titles, four FA Cups and a League Cup - among others. But despite all that success, it is the individual moments of brilliance for which Seaman is best remembered - particularly his mind-boggling save in the 2003 FA Cup semi-finals against Sheffield United that is widely considered one of the best saves of all time.

David Seaman's Career Stats Club Appearances 731 International Caps 75 Honours 12

3 Kevin Keegan

Career span: 1968-1985

Few would have guessed that Doncaster-born Kevin Keegan, who began his career at Fourth Division Scunthorpe United, would go on to scale the dizzying heights he did. Keegan enjoyed a dazzlingly successful six years at Liverpool, winning nine trophies in that time, including three league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup. It was, however, at his next club, German outfit Hamburger SV that he would be crowned the best in the world, winning the Ballon d'Or in both 1978 and 1979. He remains one of only 10 players in history to collect the accolade more than once and the only Englishman to do so.

Keegan also captained England on 31 occasions and retired with 63 caps and 21 goals for his country - though the Three Lions did not enjoy a great deal of success despite his presence in the side.

Kevin Keegan's Career Stats Club Appearances 592 International Caps 63 Honours 14

2 Erling Haaland

Career span: 2015-Present

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was famously born in Leeds, with his father - Alf-Inge Haaland - playing for Leeds at the time. He may be a Norway international, but he was born in Yorkshire. Haaland's sensational goalscoring exploits since arriving in the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 need no embellishment.

At the age of just 24 and with barely more than two seasons of English top flight football under his belt, he has already broken the record for most goals in a Premier League season (36), most goals in all competitions in a season by a Premier League player (52), and is the fastest player to 50 goals in the division's history (48 games). He even ranks fourth for Premier League hat-tricks (eight) despite playing just 69 games in the competition so far. It must be something in the Yorkshire water.

Erling Haaland's Career Stats Club Appearances 225 International Caps 35 Honours 9

1 Gordon Banks

Career span: 1958-1977

As spectacular as Haaland's young career has been - and will undoubtedly continue to be - top spot is reserved for the legendary Gordon Banks, who was born in Sheffield in 1937. Banks is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to ever have lived, despite spending the majority of his club career with Leicester and Stoke City, rather than clubs consistently competing for the highest honours. His club trophy haul of just two League Cups is a result of that - but it speaks to his quality that he is still revered so greatly.

And with England, he got the chance to prove he belongs with the very best, playing a crucial role as the Three Lions lifted the World Cup on home soil in 1966 - still their only major trophy - and even helping them get as far as third place in the subsequent European Championships. Banks is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and, in our view, Yorkshire's greatest ever player.

Gordon Banks' Career Stats Club Appearances 558 International Caps 73 Honours 3