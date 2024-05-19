Highlights Three Ballon d'Or winners make the list including Luis Figo, Eusebio and Cristiano Ronaldo

For a nation with 57 million fewer people than France, 73 million less than Germany, and 37 million less than neighbouring Spain, Portugal more than hold their own on the international football stage.

Recent winners of the UEFA European Championship, having fought their way to glory in 2016, A Seleção das Quinas boast a remarkable record of producing some of the world’s greatest ever players. Icons of the game that span generations.

Known for their elegance, goal scoring and dazzling trickery, over the years, it has been towards the top end of the pitch that the country’s most celebrated stars are found. Here are the 10 best Portuguese forwards of all-time.

Ranking factors

Natural talent

Longevity

Final third output

Career honours

Legacy and influence

Name Position Career span Portugal caps 10. Ricardo Quaresma Winger 2000-2022 80 9. Jose Aguas Striker 1948-1964 25 8. Fernando Gomes Striker 1974-1991 48 7. Nani Winger 2005-2024 112 6. Joao Pinto Second Striker 1988-2008 81 5. Fernando Peyroteo Striker 1937-1949 20 4. Paulo Futre Winger 1983-1998 41 3. Luis Figo Winger 1989-2009 127 2. Eusebio Striker 1957-1980 64 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Winger/Striker 2002- 206

10 Ricardo Quaresma

Goals: 112

Now 40, Ricardo Quaresma admittedly failed to reach the elite level that his natural talent suggested he might when he first broke through at Sporting Lisbon.

Despite being unable to fulfil his potential, the 5’9” winger still enjoyed a long and distinguished career which spanned 22 years and six different countries. Quaresma is most notably remembered for his breathtaking skill, in particular the trivella, a curved pass or shot struck with the outside of the boot, something the Portuguese winger mastered and executed better than anyone.

After showing signs of real promise at Sporting, Quaresma was snapped by Barcelona, although after a fallout with then-manager Frank Rijkaard, he returned to Portugal, this time with Porto, where he won three consecutive Primeira Liga titles, also winning Player of the Season in the 2005/06 season.

A troubled move to Inter Milan followed, and in 2010, Quaresma joined Besiktas. The mercurial winger would play for both Porto and Besiktas once more before eventually retiring at Vitoria Guimaraes in 2022.

9 Jose Aguas

Goals: 310

Nicknamed "Cabeça de Ouro" (The Golden Head) for good reason, Jose Aguas didn’t necessarily possess the elegance you would associate with the archetypal Portuguese attacker, but he did have incredible goal-scoring instincts, and was one of the best headers of a ball in the sport’s history.

A true legend of Benfica, Aguas made his debut for Portugal’s most decorated club in September 1950, going on to score 29 goals in 26 appearances during his first season in the capital.

By his departure in 1963, nearly 300 goals later, Aguas had asserted himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards, winning five Primeira Liga titles and five times, finishing as the division’s top scorer. It was in 1960/61, that the poacher would have his crowning moment, lifting the European Cup as captain, something he would repeat the following campaign with Eusebio in support.

8 Fernando Gomes

Goals: 355

One of Porto’s greatest-ever academy products, Fernando Gomes represented the club across two spells, and to this day remains their record goalscorer across all competitions. During his time with the Portuguese giants, the forward lifted an impressive five Primeira Liga titles over ten years, with the first league triumph in 1977/78 putting an end to a barren of 20 years without domestic success.

Gomes, nicknamed "Bi-bota" after twice winning the European Golden Shoe, also had success on the continent with his beloved Porto. His five goals in the club’s 1986/87 European Cup-winning campaign proved crucial, although he himself missed the final through injury.

7 Nani

Goals: 127

Two years his junior, Luis Nani has drawn inevitable, although perhaps unfair, comparisons to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo throughout his career. Like Ronaldo, Nani, who is more of a traditional winger, famed for his dribbling and crossing ability, broke through at Sporting Lisbon before joining Manchester United in 2007.

The now-37-year-old stayed at Old Trafford until 2015, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League in his debut season. A return to Sporting followed, as well as brief spells in Spain, Italy, Australia, and, most recently, Turkey, as well as enjoying time in MLS with Orlando City.

For Portugal, Nani also achieved tremendous success, appearing in three European Championship tournaments and the 2014 World Cup. He played a pivotal role in his country’s historic and unforeseen triumph at Euro 2016, starting the final and being given the captain’s armband following an injury to Ronaldo.

6 Joao Pinto

Goals: 170

A diminutive and well-rounded versatile forward equally effective scoring as he was at creating, Joao Pinto showed remarkable promise from a young age, starring for Portugal’s ‘Golden Generation’ at several youth tournaments and earning himself the nickname, ‘The Golden Boy’.

Joao Pinto is one of just three players to have won the Under 20s FIFA World Cup on two separate occasions, doing so in 1989 and 1991, a feat also achieved by legendary Argentinian forward, Sergio Aguero.

He went on to somewhat fulfil this potential too, representing the Portugal senior side at one World Cup and two European Championships. He spent the majority of his club career with Benfica, starring as the club won their 30th Primeira Liga title in 1993/94. That year, Pinto received the CNID Footballer of the Year, an award at the time given to the best Portuguese player, also winning the accolade in the two years prior.

5 Fernando Peyroteo

Goals: 346

Fernando Peyroteo is the greatest goalscorer you have never heard of. Born in Angola, Peyroteo arrived in Lisbon by boat as a 19-year-old, instantly becoming a supporter of Sporting. Peyroteo made an impression on then-manager Jozsef Szabo by scoring a hat-trick in an exhibition match, and he soon put pen to paper, signing for the club ahead of the 1937/38 season, and remaining there until his retirement 12 years later.

Nicknamed ‘The Tank’ for his physicality and bullish nature in the box, Peyroteo was the star of Sporting’s iconic attack dubbed Cinco Violinos (the five violins). He scored 57 goals in his debut campaign in the capital and went on to average 1.68 goals per game, one of the highest scoring rates in the sport’s history.

Peyroteo won the Primeira Liga five times and finished as Bola de Prata (an award for top scorer) on six occasions. He would later manage the Portugal National Team, giving a certain Eusebio his debut in 1961.

4 Paulo Futre

Goals: 94

A gifted left-winger, Paulo Futre was one of the finest players of his generation, with his creativity, acceleration and immaculate technical ability drawing comparisons to Diego Maradona. Futre’s early career was spent in Portugal, first with Sporting and then Porto. He won the European Cup with the latter in 1987, with his Player of the Match performance in the final against Bayern Munich contributing to his second-place finish in that year’s Ballon d’Or rankings.

His displays for the Dragons resulted in a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, where he stayed for six years. An instant fan favourite in the Spanish capital, Futre was soon named club captain and led Los Colchoneros to back-to-back Copa del Rey triumphs in the early 1990s. The last five years of his career were spent bouncing around several leagues, most notably with Marseille, AC Milan and West Ham United, before retiring at 32.

3 Luis Figo

Goals: 161

Luis Figo stunned the sporting world when he made the extraordinary, controversial, and then-world record transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid at the turn of the millennium, in a deal that blurred the boundaries of sporting and political success.

As a player, however, Figo was anything but controversial, with his lethal combination of effortless grace and power seeing him soar to stardom and cement himself as one of the finest players of his generation.

Along with Ronaldo, Figo is considered one of Sporting’s greatest-ever academy products, debuting as a 17-year-old in 1989 and remaining at the club until his move to Barcelona in 1995. At Barcelona, he won two La Liga titles and was named Portuguese Footballer of the Year in each of his five seasons in Catalonia.

Having crossed the divide to Real Madrid in 2000, Figo won the Ballon d’Or and enjoyed a double-winning debut campaign, lifting La Liga and the Champions League. He would win another La Liga trophy with Real before making the switch to Inter Milan in 2005 where he had continued success, claiming four consecutive Serie A titles.

2 Eusebio

Goals: 623

A true giant of the game, Eusebio held the record for most goals and most caps for Portugal long after his eventual retirement in 1980. In 1966, the year after lifting the Ballon d’Or, Eusebio single-handedly led Portugal to a third-place finish at the 1966 World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with an impressive nine goals.

At club level, his long-standing affiliation with Benfica is as iconic as any association between a club and a player in the sport’s history. To this day, the great Eusebio remains top scorer in Benfica’s history.

Mozambique-born, Eusebio, an electric and elegant forward, won 11 Primeira Liga titles with the Eagles, finishing as the league’s top scorer a record seven times. He led the side to European Cup glory in 1962, also reaching the final in 1963, 1965 and 1968, in an incredible era of dominance for the Portuguese club.

Eusebio won the inaugural European Golden Shoe in 1967, doing so again in 1973. 50 years later, in 2003, Eusebio was labelled the Golden Player of Portugal, recognising him as the country’s greatest player of the previous half-century.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals: 885

In at number one, the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo, who else? Now 39, Ronaldo’s extraordinary journey from a young talent to a global footballing icon is a tale of unwavering determination and unparalleled success.

His well-documented career began at Sporting, where he showcased glimpses of his exciting potential before joining Man United in 2003. At Old Trafford, Ronaldo's performances propelled the club to three Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph in 2008, winning his first of five Ballon d’Or trophies that same year.

In 2009, Ronaldo made the blockbuster move to Real Madrid, where he shattered records and became the club's all-time leading scorer with over 450 goals. At Los Blancos, he claimed an unprecedented four Champions League titles and two La Liga titles. In 2018, Ronaldo embarked on a new chapter with Juventus, winning back-to-back Scudettos before a return to Man United, and he has now captured a new crowd, becoming the face of the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

For Portugal his legacy is unmatched, surpassing past greats to become his country’s top appearance maker and all-time top scorer. In 2016, although injured in the final, Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euros victory and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

