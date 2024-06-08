Highlights Russia have had some great players over the years and were a serious force during the Soviet era.

Former Premier League stars Andrey Arshavin and Roman Pavlyuchenko are two of their memorable players from more modern times.

Lev Yashin is regarded by many as the greatest goalkeeper of all time.

Many of Russia's finest players have plied their trade among the European elite. Historical success from their Soviet times as well a European Championship semi-final appearance in 2008 all came before they hosted the World Cup in 2018, when they reached the quarter-finals.

From Andrey Arshavin's superb solo run in the Euros to Igor Akinfeev's penalty heroics in the 2018 World Cup, Russia have had many modern moments to celebrate in recent tournaments. During the Soviet era, the USSR made the semi-finals of the World Cup in England in 1966 and won the first ever European Championship in France in 1960. Taking into account historic successes and the unbelievable talent during a bustling USSR period, here are the ten best Russian football players of all time.

Best Russian players of all time Rank Player 10 Grigory Fedotov 9 Andrey Arshavin 8 Roman Pavlyuchenko 7 Aleksandr Kerzhakov 6 Valery Karpin 5 Valentin Ivanov 4 Rinat Dasayev 3 Igor Netto 2 Albert Shesternyov 1 Lev Yashin

10 Grigory Fedotov

Career span: 1934-1949

Father of Vladimir, a player who holds the all-time appearance record for CSKA Moscow, Grigory Fedotov laid foundations in football not only for his family, but for his country too.

Fedotov senior was a mercurial force in the Soviet world of football in the 1930s and 40s, and although he was never internationally capped, he scored 124 goals in 155 appearances for CSKA Moscow. In 1948, Fedotov became the first player in the Soviet league to score 100 goals, and thus, 'the Grigory Fedotov Club' was born, with all the players who have scored 100 or more goals in Soviet and Russian football since granted membership.

9 Andrey Arshavin

Career span: 1999-2018

Before his four-year stint at Arsenal, Andrey Arshavin was the apple of Zenit's eye and proved himself as a superb talent, sitting just behind the strikers. Things ultimately didn't work out in London - as the player felt alienated by the city and was also played out of position by Arsene Wenger - either up front solely, or sitting off either wing.

Arshavin was an inspiring force for the Russian team that surged to the Euro 2008 semi-finals before defeat to eventual champions Spain. His performances saw him finish sixth in that year's Ballon d'Or. That would've been a fine addition to the Russian Footballer of the Year award he picked up in 2006. Arshavin also notably finished joint-top of the assisting ranks in Euro 2012 - his three assists equal with Mesut Ozil, David Silva, and Steven Gerrard.

Andrey Arshavin's international career Russia caps 75 Russia goals 17 Russia assists 20

8 Roman Pavlyuchenko

Career span: 1998-2022

Another fine offensive threat from that great late-2000s to early-2010s Russian era, is Roman Pavlyuchenko. The lanky striker only retired two seasons ago and his longevity also extended to his exploits in front of goal too. In 489 total league appearances, he notched 179 goals - with 45 of those arriving after age 35.

His 69 league goals for Spartak Moscow in 141 games earned him a move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 and while his initial settling-in period was strained with a new language to learn, Spurs fans knew what he had to offer.

At Euro 2008, Pavlyucheko was part of the Guus Hiddink side that lit up the competition. Pavlyuchenko spent three full seasons at White Hart Lane and scored 21 goals in 78 Premier League games before returning to Russia.

Roman Pavlyuchenko's international career Russia caps 51 Russia goals 21 Russia assists 6

7 Aleksandr Kerzhakov

Career span: 2001-2016

Aleksandr Kerzhakov enters this list as the penultimate modern great before proceedings get dominated by Soviet players. At 5'9", Kerzhakov was an excellent poacher, mainly for Zenit and the Russian national team. He is the country's top scorer with 30 goals in 91 outings and this adds to a superb CV that reflects 204 goals in 510 matches with clubs such as Zenit, Sevilla, Dynamo Moscow, and FC Zurich.

Kerzhakov is in fact the most prolific goalscorer in the history of Russian football, with 233 goals scored in competitive games. Featuring at two World Cups and two European Championships, in 2014 he surpassed the scoring record held by Vladimir Beschastnykh for the Russian national team.

Aleksandr Kerzhakov's international career Russia caps 91 Russia goals 30 Russia assists 18

6 Valery Karpin

Career span: 1986-2005

After making his name in the Russian league, right-sided midfielder Valery Karpin went to Europe to learn from the very best. After struggles with Real Sociedad and then Valencia, it was Celta Vigo from 1997 where Karpin really excelled. Joining former Spartak man Aleksandr Mostovoi, he became a key part of the side that qualified for the UEFA Cup.

In his time at Celta, Karpin scored 37 goals and assisted seven in 205 appearances before returning for a better spell with Sociedad that saw him bag 37 goals and register three assists in 194 games. For Russia, Karpin scored the nation's first goal after the break-up of the Soviet Union in a 2–0 win against Mexico in 1992. He appeared for the national team at the 1994 and 2002 World Cups as well as Euro 1996.

Valery Karpin's international career Russia caps 72 Russia goals 17 Russia assists 9

5 Valentin Ivanov

Career span: 1952–1966

Valentin Ivanov appeared 59 times for the Soviet Union, scoring 26 goals. He is USSR's third-highest goalscorer of all time and was noted for his pace, dribbling quality and technical ability in the midfield. That technical ability was present in the biggest moments too, as the dynamo was the joint-leading scorer at the 1962 World Cup.

Before that, he was part of the team that won Olympic gold at the 1956 games in Australia and added to his honours list as the USSR beat Yugoslavia in the Euro 1960 final. Ivanov assisted the crucial winning goal in extra-time of that final at the Parc de Princes, crossing for Viktor Ponedelnik to head home. Ivanov spent most of his club career with Torpedo Moscow and scored 124 goals in 286 appearances in the Soviet Championship.

Valentin Ivanov's international career USSR caps 59 USSR goals 26 USSR assists 5

4 Rinat Dasayev

Career span: 1976-1991

Nicknamed "The Iron Curtain", Rinat Dasayev is considered to be one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, and one of the best stoppers in the world during the 1980s. After starting his career with hometown club Volgar Astrakhan, Dasayev made 335 league appearances with Spartak Moscow. A tall and well-rounded goalkeeper with a slender physique, Dasayev possessed an excellent positional sense and rarely strayed from his goal-line. With Spartak, he won the Soviet Top League twice, and finished runner-up five times before moving on to Sevilla.

Internationally, Dasayev was widely deemed to be Lev Yashin's goalkeeping heir. He played at the 1980 Summer Olympics, winning the bronze medal. He appeared in the 1982, 1986 and 1990 FIFA World Cups, as well as Euro 88, where the Soviet Union reached the final, before losing to the Netherlands. In total, he was capped 91 times from 1979 to 1990, being the second-most capped player ever for the Soviet Union.

Rinat Dasayev's international career USSR caps 91 USSR clean sheets 46

3 Igor Netto

Career span: 1949–1966

Igor Netto began his career at left-back before moving further up the pitch. His offensive mentality, dribbling and technical abilities turned Netto into a dynamic central midfielder and one of the most versatile players in any line=up he was in. His football intelligence and team-minded outlook allowed him to play in a number of positions in both defence and midfield.

Netto captained the USSR between 1952 and 1965. He led the country to the gold medal in the 1956 Summer Olympics and victory at the first ever European Championship in 1960. He missed all but one match in the 1958 World Cup due to injury and also played all four matches in the 1962 World Cup when the Soviet Union reached the quarter-finals.

Like many of his international teammates of the time, Netto was a one-club man. He played for Spartak Moscow from 1949 until 1966, scoring 37 goals in 367 league games, while winning five Soviet championships and three cups.

Igor Netto's international career USSR caps 54 USSR goals 4

2 Albert Shesternyov

Career span: 1959–1972

Albert Shesternyov was an excellent centre-back and became one of his country's finest-ever defenders. Nicknamed "Ivan the Terrible", Shesternyov was the captain of the great Soviet team of the 1960s, yet couldn't quite emulate the generation prior's success - finishing runner-up at Euro 1964 as well as losing to Italy in the semi-finals in 1968 in a match that was decided by a coin toss.

Shesternyov emerged as a formidable leader during his career. He was captain of the Soviet national team for 62 of his 90 caps and his skill led to him being named in the European Championship team of the tournament twice. He was the Soviet Footballer of the Year in 1970, and was nominated for the Ballon d'Or on five occasions.

During the late 60s and early 70s he was regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and had he chosen to join one of the many big European teams that were chasing him, he may have been held in even higher regard in the footballing world. He was, however, always commended for his one-club career at CSKA. He was their youngest-ever debutant at 17, and also the club's youngest-ever captain at 21. He captained the club for nearly 10 years and played his entire career with CSKA Moscow before retiring on a high at just 30 years of age, after leading the side to their first title in 19 years.

Albert Shesternyov's international career USSR caps 90 USSR goals 0

1 Lev Yashin

Career span: 1950–1970

Known for his athleticism, positioning, imposing presence in goal, and acrobatic reflex saves, Lev Yashin tops this list. Yashin used his authority and well-earned respect from the entire defence to revolutionise goalkeeping.

A vocal presence in goal, he shouted orders at his defenders, came off his line to intercept crosses and also ran out to meet onrushing attackers. Those last two points were unheard of at a time when goalkeepers were more immobile. Yashin's global breakthrough came at the 1958 FIFA World Cup, the first to be broadcast internationally. He dressed head to toe in apparent black (in truth, very dark blue) and earned his nickname the "Black Spider" which only enhanced his popularity.

Back home in Russia, Yashin plied his trade solely with Dynamo Moscow and tallied 326 appearances. He won the USSR football championship five times and the Soviet Cup three times. Internationally, he played in four World Cups. In 1994, he was chosen for the FIFA World Cup All-Time Team, and in 1998 was chosen as a member of the World Team of the 20th Century.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 1963 Yashin received the Ballon d'Or, and he remains the only goalkeeper ever to receive the award.

In further superlative fashion, according to FIFA, Yashin saved over 150 penalty kicks in professional football. That's more than any other goalkeeper. He also kept over 270 clean sheets in his career, winning a gold medal at the 1956 Olympic football tournament and the 1960 European Championships. In 2019, the Yashin Trophy was launched to commemorate the world's best goalkeepers, a further testament to the legacy created by the iconic stopper.