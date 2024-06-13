Highlights Scandinavian countries have produced some of the leading lights in football over the years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Peter Schmeichel and Erling Haaland are all Scandinavian.

Icons from Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway all feature in GIVEMESPORT's list of the top 10 Scandinavian players of all time.

Scandinavia has produced a series of reliable players over the years, but also some of the most exciting to grace the game. While only Denmark have won an international tournament, surprising the football world by beating Germany 2-0 in the final of Euro 92, Scandinavian players have been present in some of the greatest teams of the ages.

From Peter Schmeichel to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and from Erling Haaland to Jari Litmanen, the nations of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have conjured up some footballing royalty over the years, but who will come out on top as the greatest Scandinavian player in history? GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 best Scandinavian players of all time.

Greatest Scandinavian players ranked 10 Gunnar Nordahl 9 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 8 Jari Litmanen 7 Erling Haaland 6 Nils Liedholm 5 Henrik Larsson 4 Allan Simonsen 3 Peter Schmeichel 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 1 Michael Laudrup

Ranking factors

International impact

Domestic career

Career titles

10 Gunnar Nordahl

Career span: 1937-1960

The Swedish striker spent the best part of a decade in Italy with Roma and AC Milan where he is best known. His goalscoring record in Serie A is very impressive, banging in 225 goals in 291 league games between 1948 and 1958. He was the Serie A top scorer on no fewer than five occasions. With such a record, AC Milan regard him as one of the greatest strikers in any era. For his country, Nordhal scored a remarkable 43 goals in just 33 appearances, helping them to win gold at the Olympics in 1948, ending the Games as the football tournament's top scorer.

Gunnar Nordahl Career Stats Serie A appearances 296 Serie A goals 229 International caps 33 International goals 43

9 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Career Span: 1990-2007

Responsible for one of the most dramatic moments in Manchester United’s illustrious history when, with seconds remaining, he pounced on a Teddy Sheringham flick-on to rifle into the Bayern Munich net and win the 1999 Champions League final, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played up front during the English’s club most dominant era. Not one to sulk when not in the starting line-up, Solskjaer had an uncanny knack of scoring goals off the bench, once netting four times in 12 minutes against Nottingham Forest despite only coming on after 72 minutes. Solskjaer won a total of six Premier League titles at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Career Stats Club games 412 Club goals 160 International caps 67 International goals 23

8 Jari Litmanen

Career Span: 1987-2011

Aged just 24, Finnish attacker Jari Litmanen was one of the more experienced players in the Ajax side of the '90s that reached back-to-back Champions League finals in 1995 and 1996, winning the first against an all-conquering AC Milan side and losing the second in Turin to Juventus on a penalty shoot-out. Wily and skillful, he enjoyed an international career that spanned four decades, from 1989 to 2010. Between those great years at Ajax from 1994 to 1996, he was the club's stand-out player. The city of Amsterdam still holds him in high regard, as the hugely influential Fin who played with creativity the last time Ajax could call themselves the best in Europe.

Jari Litmanen's Career Stats Club appearances 502 Club goals 201 International caps 137 International goals 32

7 Erling Haaland

Career Span: 2015-Present

Although still in the early stages of his career, Erling Halaand justifies his place on this list for his ruthless consistency when it comes to scoring goals. The Norwegian caught the attention of the football world during the 2019 U20 World Cup, during which he scored nine of Norway's goals in a 12-0 win over Honduras. His career has been one of rapid progress, leaving Molde for Red Bull Salzburg while he was still a teenager, before a prolific spell at Borussia Dortmund was followed by more rampant scoring at Manchester City. Sometimes criticised for his minimal involvement in build-up play outside the penalty area, Halaand's role is one of the arch predator, stalking his prey before striking in the penalty area.

Erling Haaland's Career Stats Club appearances 280 Club goals 225 International caps 33 International goals 31

6 Nils Liedholm

Career Span: 1942-1961

Scorer of a wonderfully individual and composed finish for Sweden in their 1958 World Cup final loss to Brazil, Nils Liedholm was an attacking midfielder who had a long and distinguished career in Italy with AC Milan between 1949 and 1961. Skipper of the Milan side that lost the 1958 European Cup final to Real Madrid, he won four Serie A titles in the 1950s. He represented Sweden on 24 occasions, winning Olympic gold at the 1948 Games in London alongside earlier entrant Gunnar Nordahl. Liedholm was 36 when he played in the '58 World Cup final - more than double the age of 17-year-old Pele.

Niels Liedholm's Career Stats Serie A appearances 380 Serie A goals 82 International caps 24 International goals 12

5 Henrik Larsson

Career Span: 1989-2013

Henrik Larsson was a talisman for both club and country. Still a youngster when he helped Sweden reach the 1994 World Cup semi-finals, the Swede grew into an influential figure that others looked up to and relied upon. His outstanding performances for Celtic left some fans saying he was the best to ever play for the club, although he endured arguably the worst moment of his career while in Scotland, when he suffered a career-threatening double leg break. Larsson returned stronger than ever, yet some still harboured lingering doubts about his place among the best in the world due to him playing in Scotland. His move to Barcelona proved any doubters wrong, as he came off the bench to create both Barcelona goals in their 2006 Champions League final victory over Arsenal. This led disappointed Arsenal striker Thierry Henry to concede that it was Larsson who inspired the victory.

Henrik Larsson's Career Stats Club appearances 577 Club goals 319 International caps 106 International goals 37

4 Allan Simonsen

Career Span: 1971-1989

Simonsen was the 1977 European Footballer of the Year and the only player to have ever scored in the final of the Champions League (for Borussia Monchengladbach in the 1977 final loss to Liverpool), UEFA Cup (a brace in Gladbach’s win over Twente in 1975 and a goal in the 1979 final win over Red Star Belgrade) and the Cup Winners' Cup (in Barcelona’s 1982 win over Standard Liege). At five foot five, the Dane was a diminutive striker, whose goal at Wembley effectively stopped England qualifying for the European Championship in 1984.

Allan Simonsen's Career Stats Club appearances 387 Club goals 161 International caps 48 International goals 17

3 Peter Schmeichel

Career Span: 1981-2003

​​​​​​A hugely imposing figure in goal, who at times, when rushing off his line to close an angle, looked even bigger than his actual six-foot four height. Often seen barking at his defenders, Peter Schmeichel is the only player in the rankings who has won international honours, having captained Denmark to glory at the 1992 European Championship. In Roy Keane’s absence, Schmeichel also skippered Manchester United to the famous and dramatic Champions League final win over Bayern Munich 1999.

Unusually for a European goalkeeper, the big Dane scored 11 goals in his career, including a fine volley at Goodison Park for Aston Villa, but it was his commanding and muscular performances in between the sticks which made him one of the greatest goalkeepers to play in the Premier League.

Peter Schmeichel's Career Stats Club appearances 648 Club goals 10 International caps 121 International goals 1

2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Career Span: 1999-2023

A striker who was able to talk the talk and walk the walk, Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed a long and illustrious career for club and country. Winning titles and trophies across several leagues, Ibrahimovic went from being a slight and slim teenager to a powerhouse that nobody messed with. The Champions League remained elusive, while his spell at the Nou Camp with Barcelona seemed a bad fit for the Swede, who described Pep Guardiola as a "coward". Somehow, Ibrahimovic’s actions on the pitch were louder than his words off it. It is difficult to challenge the mettle of a player who continued at the highest level into his forties. Prickly as a character? Perhaps, but his mindset was that of an incredibly focussed and single-minded athlete who scored many memorable goals during his long career.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Career Stats Club appearances 827 Club goals 496 International caps 122 International goals 62

1 Michael Laudrup

Career Span: 1981-1998

Danish genius Michael Laudrup glided effortlessly around the field. His excellence at this level made him one of the great midfielders of the 1990s. Moving to Lazio while still a teenager, he was quickly bought by Juventus, where he won the Serie A title. Equipped with an incredible football brain and dribbling skills to match, in an age before the internet, he announced himself to the world at the 1986 World Cup with a breathtaking goal against Uruguay. His next move was to Barcelona, where he became an integral part of the side that won four La Ligas in a row and the 1992 European Cup. Sadly, he missed out on Denmark’s victorious Euro 92 due to reported differences with the then national coach, Richard Moller Nielsen. After a further falling-out with Barca coach Johan Cruyff, Laudrup did the unthinkable and moved to Real Madrid, where he helped stop Barca’s domination and instead achieved his fifth La Liga in a row and his first for Real Madrid. He returned to the international stage for the 1998 World Cup helping Denmark reach the quarter-finals. Quite simply, an all-time great of the world game.