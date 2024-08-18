Highlights The role of the goalkeeper has changed over the years but their shotstopping ability must remain high.

Modern greats Edwin van der Sar and Peter Schmeichel make the list.

Icons of the game including Lev Yashin and Dino Zoff also feature for pioneering the goalkeeping position.

Goalkeepers are required to have great instincts. Although their role has evolved over the years, particularly after the introduction of the back pass rule in 1992, they are now required to begin attacking moves and at the very top level, at least, be required to be as comfortable with the ball at their feet, as they are with it in their hands, they still also need to be able to have great reactions.

The common phrase for this part of the art of goalkeeping has tended to be described as shot stopping. That’s not about gathering crosses, or commanding the penalty area or anything else apart from making saves. Legendary Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin ranks highly, but who joins him in the top 10 rankings?

Related 9 Greatest Saves in Football History (Ranked) Some of the greatest goalkeepers of all time have been responsible for a string of superhuman saves over the years.

10 Peter Shilton

Career span: 1966-1997

Peter Shilton's career spanned four decades. Concerned as a youngster that he wasn't tall enough for the role, he worked hard on a series of stretching exercises and perhaps that suppleness helped improve his reflexes. At six foot, he wasn't the tallest for his position, but his reactions at close range were highly impressive. He was a key part of the Nottingham Forest side that won back to back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 and unusually for a goalkeeper, he was voted the PFA Player of the Year in 1978, the year Forest won the English title, making him the only the second goalkeeper to have ever won the award.

Peter Shilton's Career Statistics Club appearances 933 Clean sheets 298 England caps 125

9 Edwin van der Sar

Career span: 1990-2016

At six feet six, Dutchman van der Sar was able to stretch every sinew and look even more imposing when he was making instinctive saves during his 26-year career. The longevity of his career showed up in his career reel, when you see he first won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995, then towards the latter part of his career, he won it again 13 years later after Manchester United beat Chelsea on a penalty shoot-out and van der Sar making the crucial save, denying Nicolas Anelka from the spot. He was also voted UEFA's best club goalkeeper of the year in 2009.

Edwin van der Sar's Career Statistics Club appearances 821 Clean sheets 368 Dutch caps 130

8 Oliver Kahn

Career span: 1987-2008

An imperious figure between the sticks, Oliver Kahn was voted UEFA's best club goalkeeper of the year for four consecutive years between 1999 and 2002. Known to be outspoken as well as equipped with great mental strength, Kahn was very vocal in his penalty area. This seemed to give him some kind of psychological edge, best demonstrated in the 2001 Champions League final, in which the German saved three penalties in the shoot-out with Valencia, helping Bayern Munich win the tournament for the first time in 25 years. He remained a reliable figure for the German national team, able to get down low with reflex saves to deny opponents.

Oliver Kahn's Career Statistics Club appearances 785 Clean sheets 293 German caps 86

7 Pat Jennings

Career span: 1963-1986

Blessed with hands as large as dinner plates, Northern Irishman Pat Jennings was a mammoth figure in goal, who specialised in gathering the ball with just one hand at times. Jennings played in an area where goalkeepers were given far less protection than they are now and at times during his early career, Jennings didn't even wear goalkeeping gloves. Often referred to as Tottenham Hotspur's greatest ever goalkeeper, he specialising in using his strong hands and wrists to tip powerful attempts at goal over the crossbar. Often quick off of his line, he made it very difficult to be beaten.

Pat Jennings' Career Statistics Club appearances 824 Clean sheets 251 N. Ireland caps 119

6 Gianluigi Buffon

Career span: 1995-2023

A very well respected and liked figure in the game, Gianluigi Buffon. With 176 international caps, he is Italy's most capped player of all time. His shot stopping prowess is well demonstrated with his record facing penalties, having saved 30 in his career. He was also Italy goalkeeper in 2006, the year they won the World Cup in Germany. His agility was renowned and it is something he worked hard on in training throughout his career. Finishing second, behind his Italian counterpart, defender Fabio Cannavaro, in the 2006 Ballon d'Or, Buffon was a main stay in goal for Juventus for 17 years.

Gianluigi Buffon's Career Statistics Club appearances 975 Clean sheets 429 Italy caps 176

5 Neville Southall

Career statistics: 1980-2002

At his peak in the late 1980s, Welshman Neville Southall was often touted as the best goalkeeper in the world. The Everton number one was very well known for coming off of his line to deny opponents the opportunity ro create an angle to shoot, Southall was always someone who worked hard in training to improve. He said:

“There were only three things I ever bothered with. “Eyes – if you can’t see the ball, you can’t save it; hands – practise catching; and feet – if you can see it and catch it but you can’t move, what’s the point? As a kid, I would keep a diary of all the things I did well and all the things I didn’t do so well. Every six weeks, I’d examine everything I did.”

Neville Southall's Career Statistics Club appearances 697 Clean sheets 243 Wales caps 92

4 Dino Zoff

Career span: 1961-1983

The Italian keeper signed off his career by captaining Italy to winning the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Studious, Zoff was a focused keeper who relied on continual great positioning to keep out goals, but ultimately he is known for his excellent shot stopping abilities. One of his greatest performances came in the 1982 World Cup, where he made a stop known in Italy as La Parata, translated as The Save, when he denied Brazil's Oscar from a powerful downward header, and held the ball in the process - this ranks as one of the greatest saves of all time. Italy would go on to win the game 3-2 on their way to glory.

Dino Zoff's Career Statistics Club appearances 837 Clean sheets 384 Italy caps 112

3 Gordon Banks

Career span: 1958-1977

Responsible for one of the greatest saves of the twentieth century when somehow he got across his goal to dive low to his left and somehow shovel a powerful downward header from Pele over the bar, Gordon Banks was an England legend. That famous save from Pele came in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. Banks was, of course, England goalkeeper when they won the World Cup in 1966. He played for less fashionable teams of the time, including Leicester City and Stoke, but this did nothing to quell the regard in which he was held - six times he was named FIFA's goalkeeper of the year.

Gordon Banks Career Statistics Club appearances 516 Clean sheets 125 England caps 73

2 Peter Schmeichel

Career span: 1981-2003

The Great Dane was captain of his country for Denmark's finest hour when they beat Germany 2-0 in the final of Euro '92. Blessed with an enormous physique, Peter Schmeichel prided himself on his shot-stopping abilities. Able to make himself big and out stretch his legs to deny opponents what often seemed like certain goals, Schmeichel was an agile and athletic goalkeeper who was always able to read the danger ahead of time before performing heroics. Alongside Euro 92, the Dane's other big achievement was helping Manchester United win the treble in 1999. In that year's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal hanging in the balance, Schmeichel had to beat full stretch to save Denis Bergkamp's penalty, inspiring United to win the game and help complete the treble.

Peter Schmeichel's Career Statistics Club appearances 570 Clean sheets 236 Denmark caps 121

1 Lev Yashin

Career span: 1950-1970

Lev Yashin is a legand in the world of football. Widely considered the greatest goalkeeper of all time and known for his all black strip while keeping goal for the Soviet Union, Yashin had lightening fast reflexes, which earned him the nickname the black spider. Both brave and incredibly agile, Yashin was the shot stopper's shot stopper and was well respected by the biggest names in the game, as explained by Pele: "Someone once said that a team with Pele started [a game] with a 1-0 lead. A team with Yashin started winning 2-0,” he said. Eusebio was equally complimentary. “He made me as a footballer. When you're able to score against the greatest goalkeeper in the history of world football, you remember it for your whole life. You realise that you can score against anyone,” he said.

Lev Yashin's Career Statistics Club appearances 358 Clean sheets 178 Soviet Union caps 74

Stats via Transfermarkt.