Highlights Slovakian football has a proud recent history, making the round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup.

Liverpool legend Martin Skrtel makes the top 10.

PSG's Milan Skriniar and Napoli hero Marek Hamsik also feature on the list.

Slovakian football has a proud history that dates back to the early 20th century. The sport gained popularity during the Austro-Hungarian Empire, with local clubs emerging in the early 1900s. Following World War I and the formation of Czechoslovakia in 1918, Slovak players contributed significantly to the national team’s successes, including reaching the 1934 and 1962 World Cup quarterfinals.

After the Velvet Divorce in 1993, Slovakia established its own football association and national team. Sokoli (The Falcons) achieved a significant milestone by qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, where they reached the round of 16, notably defeating defending champions Italy along their trailblazing path. In club football, SK Slovan Bratislava stands out, having won multiple Czechoslovak and Slovak league titles, and notably clinching the 1969 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Harnessing its independence, Slovakia continues to forgo the past to soar to new heights, most recently beating Belgium at EURO 2024. No longer a country encumbered by an amalgamation of other territories, the results are certainly showing, and their track record of developing outstanding talent like Marek Hamsik, Milan Skriniar and Martin Skrtel makes it difficult to name just 10 of the best. But below is the product of thorough research into Slovakia's greatest footballers.

Ranking factors

International achievements

Club achievements

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Greatest Slovakian Players in Football History Rank Player Career Span 1. Marek Hamsik 2002 - 2023 2. Jan Popluhar 1955 - 1979 3. Jozef Adamec 1959 - 1980 4. Milan Skriniar 2012 - Present 5. Marian Masny 1970 - 1985 6. Peter Dubovsky 1989 - 2000 7. Stanislav Lobotka 2011 - Present 8. Martin Skrtel 2001 - 2022 9. Peter Pekarik 2004 - Present 10. Martin Dubravka 2009 - 2023

10 Martin Dubravka

Career span: 2009 - 2023

After playing in the top flights of Slovak, Danish and Czech football, Martin Dubravka joined the Premier League through Newcastle United in January 2018, marking a turning point in his trajectory from a steady and reliable goalkeeper into a renowned Slovak legend. He was initially brought in on a loan, but he performed miracles on Tyneside, and was offered a permanent deal upon its expiry, for which he repaid the faith instilled in him a year later by winning Newcastle's Player of the Season award.

Internationally, Dubravka - who was a third-generation goalkeeper following the successful careers of his father and grandfather - was just as well-respected. Dubbed a 'quintessential sweeper-keeper' due to his 'outstanding footwork' and his belief 'in modern football the keeper's almost like a libero. You need to play with the ball, not just kick it long', Dubravka once said his favourite position to play was right-wing, but with 45 caps between the sticks, his reluctance clearly paid off.

Martin Dubravka's International Career Slovakia Caps 45 Slovakia Clean Sheets 17 Slovakia Assists 0

9 Peter Pekarik

Career span: 2004 - Present

Peter Pekarik is a player who seems to age backwards. At 37 years old, he's still going strong in the Bundesliga, just as he did when he first arrived in Germany all those years ago. He made his way over via a transfer to Wolfsburg in 2009 and played every game in the second half of the season, bar one, as the club won the first league title in their history.

A sturdy right-back who now plies his trade for Hertha Berlin, Pekarik is also Slovakia's second-highest capped player, with 129 appearances in an international career that is still slowly trudging along to this day, following his debut back in 2006. Pekarik was included in the Slovakia squad for the 2010 World Cup, EURO 2016, and EURO 2020, and has already featured in both EURO 2024 fixtures so far.

Peter Pekarik's International Career Slovakia Caps 129 Slovakia Goals 2 Slovakia Assists 8

8 Martin Skrtel

Career span: 2001 - 2022

How players fare in the Premier League is often used as a measuring instrument of where they stand among their country's greatest-ever players. And arguably, no Slovakian player has left a better mark on England's topflight than former Liverpool man Martin Skrtel, who was a constant in the Reds' starting lineup across eight years at the club. In particular, he will be remembered for his 2013/14 endeavours, where his eight goal contributions from centre-back reignited hope among the Anfield faithful that they would win their first league title in nearly 30 years - ultimately finishing second to Manchester City.

Internationally, Skrtel captained the national team, leading them to their first World Cup appearance in 2010 and their Euro 2016 debut, where Slovakia reached the knockout stages. His experience and leadership has been crucial in shaping the team's competitive spirit. With 104 caps for Slovakia (the current third-highest), Skrtel's contributions have cemented his status as a national icon, inspiring future generations and leaving an indelible mark on Slovak football. He has also been named his nation's Footballer of the Year on four occasions.

Martin Skrtel's International Career Slovakia Caps 104 Slovakia Goals 6 Slovakia Assists 1

7 Stanislav Lobotka

Career span: 2011 - Present

The most recent winner of the Slovak Footballer of the Year award, Stanislav Lobotka is a leading light for Slovakia in EURO 2024, with his calm presence in defensive midfield one of the key qualities of Francesco Calzona's side as they seek to forge a reputation as the surprise package in this summer's tournament, having already dislodged Belgium with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the group stage, a fixture he won Man of the Match in.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a premier midfielder in recent years, forming a pivotal part of the hard-working and tenacious Napoli side that won their first Serie A title in over 30 years in the 2022/23 campaign. For Slovakia, Lobotka holds a curious feat for being the only player in his nation's history to have scored at Wembley Stadium, while his 57 appearances see him quickly rising through the ranks as one of The Falcons' most omnipresent figures.

Stanislav Lobotka's International Career Slovakia Caps 57 Slovakia Goals 4 Slovakia Assists 4

6 Peter Dubovsky

Career span: 1989 - 2000

Few stories are as tragic as Peter Dubovsky's. As the only Slovakian to ever play for Real Madrid, the forward could have easily found himself higher up on this list, but a holiday to Thailand ended in tragedy, with the Bratislava-born legend passing away at just 28-years-old.

With a club career many could only dream of, where he won La Liga, the Czechoslovak First League, and finished as top goalscorer twice in the latter, he was also excellent for the national team, earning 14 caps for Czechoslovakia and 33 for Slovakia. He was the country's top scorer with 14 at the time of his passing, and would remain so until it was broken in 2003 by Szilard Nemeth. To honour his name, there is now an award named after Dubovsky, given to the best under-21 Slovakian player each year.

Peter Dubovsky's International Career Slovakia Caps 33 Slovakia Goals 12 Slovakia Assists 2

5 Marian Masny

Career span: 1970 - 1985

Marian Masny played all of his club career in the humble setting of Czechoslovakia, meaning his opportunities to attract the attention of Europe only ever came during international tournaments. But across 74 caps, Masny certainly left a lasting impression on the world stage.

A mercurial winger, Masny was labelled 'one of the world's most skilful wingers' by Kevin Keegan after he assisted both of Czechoslovakia's goals in a 2-1 victory over England. Just a year later, though, things were only going to get better as Masny played his part in the side that won the 1976 European Championship, becoming one of the few Slovak-born players to ever do so, before also being a member of the squad that earned a third-placed finish in the subsequent 1980 edition.

Marian Masny's International Career Czechoslovakia Caps 74 Czechoslovakia Goals 18 Czechoslovakia Assists 1

4 Milan Skriniar

Career span: 2012 - Present

Milan Skriniar has comfortably been one of the most dependable European defenders throughout his career. He seems to hardly ever be injured, and as a result, he has risen to prominence as a brilliant defender and captain for various topflight clubs like Inter Milan, as well as the current Slovakian team.

With Nerazzurri, Skriniar won the Serie A and two Coppa Italias. He also became the only Slovakian player to reach the Champions League final and Europa League final with the Italian outfit, unfortunately missing out on success at the final hurdle on both occasions. Last season, he won the double with PSG, doing so by helping the club to a Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France. But what best encapsulates Skriniar's position as one of the Slovak greats is his four Slovak Footballer of the Year awards, with only one player having won more than him since its inception in 1993.

Milan Skriniar's International Career Slovakia Caps 70 Slovakia Goals 3 Slovakia Assists 2

3 Jozef Adamec

Career span: 1959 - 1980

Not many players have scored hat-tricks against Brazil. But in 1968, Jozef Adamec would join an exclusive club of those to achieve such a feat, ensuring his status as a legendary Slovak striker was cemented 12 years before his glittering career would come to an end.

Adamec won seven Czechoslovak First League titles in his club career, winning two with Dukla Prague during his military service, followed by five more while playing for Spartak Trnava. He finished his topflight career with 170 goals in 383 appearances, making him the 10th all-time top goalscorer.

This success also made a starring role in his nation's long and complicated history of close shaves with silverware as some of the 44 caps and 14 goals he took part in for Czechoslovakia came when he was part of the legendary side that finished as runners-up in the 1962 edition of the World Cup. Adamec also managed the Slovakian national team between 1999 and 2001.

Jozef Adamec's International Career Czechoslovakia Caps 44 Czechoslovakia Goals 14 Czechoslovakia Assists N/A

2 Jan Popluhar

Career span: 1955 - 1979

A sweeper before the term was even coined, Jan Popluhar was an extremely talented Slovak defender who plied his trade across three decades, almost exclusively in his homeland with sides like Slovan Bratislava, Ruda Hvezda Brno, and Zbrojovka Brno, as well as an end-of-career run-out with French giants Lyon between 1969 and 1970.

He was a vital member of the Czechoslovakia side that made it to the 1958 and 1962 World Cups - finishing as runners-up on both occasions - and the 1960 European Championships, where they placed third. Popluhar was named the UEFA Slovak Golden Player in 2003 and also featured in the World Soccer World XI on three occasions: 1962, 1963, and 1968.

Jan Popluhar's International Career Czechoslovakia Caps 61 Czechoslovakia Goals 1 Czechoslovakia Assists 1

1 Marek Hamsik

Career span: 2002 - 2023

Marek Hamsik emerged as somewhat of a cult hero in the late-2000s and early-2010s. In a 12-year stint with Napoli, he put Slovakia on the football map for many, making 520 appearances for I Partenopei, scoring 121 goals and providing 103 assists. Hamsik's reputation as the best - and most recognisable - Slovakian footballer stems from his influence on Serie A, and he finished as the league's top assist provider in two campaigns, won Serie A Young Player of the Year in 2008, and featured in the Team of the Year on three occasions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marek Hamsik is Napoli's all-time appearance holder, while his 26 goals in 138 Slovakian caps makes him the record-holder on two more fronts.

So intertwined was Hamsik and Napoli that former teammate and Chelsea player Dalla Bona likened the situation to Steven Gerrard and Liverpool, saying: "He had offers, but he never wanted to change clubs. Napoli became a very big team with him."

Not only was he renowned for his club contributions, though, Hamsik also played a crucial role in getting the national side to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and 2016 European Championship in France, both times as captain. He has also been named Slovak Footballer of the Year for a record eight times in eight years between 2009 and 2018.

Marek Hamsik's International Career Slovakia Caps 138 Slovakia Goals 26 Slovakia Assists 21

All stats via Transfermarkt (Correct as of 25/06/2024)