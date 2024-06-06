Highlights Thierry Henry ranks as the greatest striker of the 2000s thanks to his exploits with Arsenal and Barcelona.

Second-placed Ronaldo Nazario inspired his team to World Cup glory and won a second Ballon d'Or in 2002

Samuel Eto'o makes the top five after a brilliant stint with Barcelona which saw him score in two Champions League finals.

We have been blessed over the last couple of decades to witness two of the best players of all time achieve incredible levels of success. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared an incredible 13 Ballon d'Ors and won some of the biggest trophies available at club and international level.

Ronaldo and Messi competed at the top level of football for so long that many fans will not remember a time before their era. Of course, there were plenty of great players prior to the late 2000s, and the early 2000s was perhaps a golden era for traditional strikers, with Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldo Nazario and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all flourishing during that period.

Ranking factors for the best strikers of the 2000s

Goals scored

Memorable match-winning goals

Team achievements

Best strikers of the 2000s Rank Player 10 Andry Shevchenko 9 Ruud van Nistelrooy 8 David Villa 7 Didier Drogba 6 Fernando Torres 5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 4 Samuel Eto'o 3 Wayne Rooney 2 Ronaldo Nazario 1 Thierry Henry

10 Andriy Shevchenko

AC Milan goal machine

When analysing the glistening career of Andriy Shevchenko from an English perspective, it's important not to place too much thought on the Ukrainian striker's disappointing period with Chelsea. During the first half of the decade, Shevchenko was often unplayable.

The striker's goals for AC Milan, who he signed for in 1999, were integral to the Italian giants' 2002-2003 Champions League win and 2003-2004 Serie A title. Schevchenko left AC Milan as the club's second-highest scorer of all time in 2006, joining Chelsea for £30million. A difficult spell at Stamford Bridge followed but his reputation as a legend of the game remains in tact.

Andriy Shevchenko's AC Milan stats Appearances 322 Goals 175

9 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Dutchman led the line for Manchester United and Real Madrid

Ruud van Nistelrooy, while perhaps not as eye-catching as some of the other players on this list, was ruthless inside the box. The Dutch striker was nearly always ready to finish off one of Manchester United's quick attacking moves, scoring 95 Premier League goals from inside the box in just five seasons.

In 2006, Van Nistelrooy moved to Real Madrid, where he averaged a La Liga goal every 109 minutes. Despite the Champions League disappointingly eluding Van Nistelrooy throughout his career, he finished as the competition's top scorer on three occasions and remains sixth in the competition's list of all-time top scorers.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Manchester United stats Appearances 219 Goals 150

8 David Villa

Spaniard won the lot for club and country

During the 2000s, it felt as if David Villa was majorly linked with a move to one of England's biggest teams every single summer. After scoring over 100 goals in the second and third tiers of Spanish football, Villa moved to Valencia in 2005 and, after five brilliant seasons at the Mestalla, he then joined Pep Guardiola's iconic Barcelona team in 2010, scoring in the Champions League final in his first season with the club.

While Villa didn't win a top-flight league title during the 2000s, he was integral to two shock Copa del Rey trophies for Zaragoza and Valencia, and played in the final of Euro 2008 as Spain overcame Germany.

David Villa's Valencia stats Appearances 226 Goals 129

7 Didier Drogba

Drogba was Chelsea's cup final king

If ever there's a player that demonstrates that a striker's legacy isn't simply defined by the number of the goals scored, but by the importance of them too, it's Didier Drogba.

In 2004, Drogba became the most expensive Ivorian player ever when he signed for Chelsea for £24m. Drogba, who was prolific in cup finals at Chelsea, was the perfect embodiment of the relentless winning machine that new owner Roman Abramovich and manager Jose Mourinho had envisioned.

Drogba scored over 100 times for Chelsea, including 12 goals in 17 cup finals. Drogba helped Chelsea to four Premier League titles (with three of those occurring during the 2000s), four FA Cup trophies, and, eventually, in 2011-2012, the Champions League that Chelsea had been battling to win for much of Drogba's time at the West London club.

Didier Drogba's stats for Chelsea Appearances 381 Goals 164

6 Fernando Torres

Spanish striker shone for Atletico Madrid and Liverpool

Fernando Torres was sublime. In the 13 years that have passed since Torres' 2011 transfer to Chelsea, which ultimately marked the end of the Spanish striker's peak, there have been few more complete strikers than 'El Nino'. Torres had deadly pace to get in behind attackers, had the control, strength, and skill to hold the ball up, and a devastatingly good finish that saw him score 147 La Liga and Premier League goals during the 2000s.

Despite Torres' electric form throughout the decade, the former Liverpool man only picked up one major trophy during the 2000s: the European Championship in 2008, where he scored the winning goal in the final against Germany.

Fernando Torres' Liverpool stats Appearances 142 Goals 81

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After signing for Chelsea for a British record transfer fee in 2011, it took Fernando Torres 14 games to open his account for the London club.

5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Acrobatic striker couldn't stop scoring

There was a period during the mid-to-late 2000s where Zlatan Ibrahimovic was considered one of the most overrated players in world football. But when we retrospectively look back at the Malmo-born striker's career, it's possible to argue the opposite: that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of the most underrated players of his generation.

From his flamboyant skills during his time at Ajax, where the Swedish striker mastered his iconic flip-flap move, to his deadly goal-scoring form at Inter Milan, Ibrahimovic made an impact at every club he joined. Ibrahimovic was the anti-fox in the box: the often outspoken forward has an impressive portfolio of acrobatic, skilful, and memorable long-range goals that make him one of the very best strikers of his generation.

Ibrahimovic, winner of Euro 2004's Goal of the Tournament award, won an impressive six league titles in nine seasons during the 2000s and consistently found the back of the net in two of Europe's toughest leagues: Serie A and La Liga.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stats for Inter Milan Appearances 117 Goals 66

4 Samuel Eto'o

One of Africa's all-time greats

Samuel Eto'o was an era-defining striker. The Cameroonian scored over 300 times for club and country and has an impressive trophy haul to show for it. Eto'o first experienced major tournament success with his national team, Cameroon, who won back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations trophies, in 2000, with Eto'o scoring the winning goal, and again in 2002.

Eto'o signed for Barcelona in 2004, where he scored over 100 goals, including important strikes in the 2006 and 2009 Champions League finals. Eto'o also won La Liga three times before switching from Barcelona to Inter Milan, where he won another Champions League in 2010.

Samuel Eto'o stats for Barcelona Appearances 199 Goals 130

3 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer

Wayne Rooney's performances for England at Euro 2004 led to many people within football speculating as to whether he was already the best player in the world, and it certainly seemed to be the case for a period during the mid 2000s. Rooney's aggression, strength, and sometimes overlooked technical ability would be instrumental in securing Manchester United a Champions League and three Premier League titles during the 2000s.

While Rooney remains United's all-time goalscorer, his game, as evidenced by later moving into a holding midfield position, was about so much more than simply putting the ball in the back of the net. Rooney could win the ball back for his team, dribble up the pitch past two or three players, before providing an intricate pass for a teammate to finish off.

Wayne Rooney's stats for Manchester United Appearances 559 Goals 253

2 Ronaldo Nazario

A true Brazil icon

Ronaldo Nazario, once tipped to eclipse Diego Maradona and fellow Brazilian Pele to become the greatest player of all time, may look back at the 2000s, despite his success, with a level of frustration.

The skilful, goal-scoring forward, affectionately nicknamed the 'step-over king' is one of the few players on this list who endured a more prolific spell during the 1990s than the 2000s. Entering the decade already a World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo would enjoyed spells at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan during the 2000s.

During a brilliant 12-month period between 2002 and 2003, Ronaldo won La Liga and added a second FIFA World Cup and Ballon D'Or trophy to his impressive collection. Had Ronaldo not picked up a series of career-limiting injuries at the start of the decade, it's likely he'd have found himself in top spot.

Ronaldo's record for Real Madrid Appearances 177 Goals 104

1 Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend was pick of the bunch in the noughties

Thierry Henry, regarded by many as the Premier League's greatest-ever player, had an abundance of pace, grace on the ball, and sublime finishing skills that helped Arsenal to become one of Europe's most feared teams during the early 2000s.

Henry scored at least 24 Premier League goals in five consecutive seasons between 2001-2002 and 2005-2006, including several iconic goals against rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. After moving to Barcelona in 2007, the French striker won a much deserved Champions League title.