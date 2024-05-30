Highlights Sweden's football legacy is full of influential individuals who have made a mark on the international stage with their remarkable careers.

Despite Sweden's inconsistent team performances, players like Ibrahimovic, Larsson, and Andersson have excelled and achieved great success.

From iconic goalkeepers like Ravelli to prolific strikers like Nordahl, the nation's football history boasts a diverse range of talented players with impressive accolades.

By the country's own admission, Sweden haven't quite met their usual standards and translated their perfectionism in everyday life into football. From 1945 to the late 1950s, Sweden were considered one of the greatest teams in Europe after missing out on World Cup glory via a 5-2 defeat to Brazil in the final played out on home soil in 1958. Everything that has come after has been a stark mnemonic of how George Raynor's nearly men could have sowed the seeds of a great bastion of invincibility.

Nevertheless, after the Englishman also guided Blagult to gold medals in the 1948 Summer Olympics, Sweden has steadily continued to be a dark horse in world football. The Scandinavian country has made 12 appearances in the World Cup, as well as six European Championship qualifications, with their best achievement in recent memory coming in Euro 1992 when they reached the semi-finals stage before being knocked out by Germany.

With a population that ranks 14th in Europe, it is impressive that Sweden has been able to unshackle some of its unheralded talents over the last seven decades to continually be in and among the top nations. Yet, while team performances and tournament survival instincts have been few and far between - which has seen them struggle to recreate their 1950s pinnacles - the proud country continues to reap the rewards of a steady stream of fantastic individuals - and 10 of them have been ranked in this article using several ranking factors to consider.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc.)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc.)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Patrik Andersson

Career Span: 1989 - 2005

Awarded the Guldbollen as Sweden's best footballer of the year in 1995 and 2001, Patrik Andersson was a tough-tackling defender who acted as a wall to opposition attackers all across Europe. Featuring for Malmo, Blackburn Rovers, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and being one of few Swedish players to run out for Barcelona, Andersson was a true defensive force in a 16-year career.

His career highlight came in 2001 when he was included in the UEFA Team of the Year for his involvement in Bayern's Champions League winning campaign. For his country, he was capped 96 times and won a bronze medal at the 1994 World Cup, alongside playing his part in the team that reached the semi-finals at Euro 1992.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In a full-circle moment, nowadays Andersson can be found back at his hometown club as Malmo's sporting director.

Andersson's International Career Sweden Caps 96 Sweden Goals 3 Sweden Assists 0

9 Thomas Ravelli

Career Span: 1976 - 1999

Known for his extroverted and eccentric personality off the pitch, and his positional sense and ability to read the game and organise his defence on it, Thomas Ravelli is widely considered Sweden's finest-ever goalkeeper. Although he wasn't revered as a penalty-saving specialist, Ravelli drew attention to himself when he stopped two penalties in Sweden's quarter-final penalty shoot-out victory over Romania at the 1994 World Cup - the tournament they finished third in.

But this was just one highlight of a star-studded career where Ravelli won Swedish Player of the Year in 1981 before picking up the nation's goalkeeper award twice, in 1995 and 1997. Although playing all but one season in his homeland at club level restricted his sheer talent spreading across the globe, his exceptional goalkeeping skills earned him 143 caps for the Swedish national team, establishing him as the second most-capped player for his country.

Ravelli's International Career Sweden Caps 143 Sweden Goals 0 Sweden Clean Sheets 58

8 Tomas Brolin

Career Span: 1984 - 1998

Due to injuries at the tail-end of his career, Tomas Brolin had a steep but sharp-edged peak, forced to retire at just 28. Nevertheless, he was still able to make the most of such a fleeting career, with his powerful shots, mazey dribbling, and inch-perfect passing just three traits that helped Parma to the Coppa Italia in 1992, UEFA Super Cup in 1993 and the UEFA Cup in the 1994-95 season.

Internationally, Brolin's career was just as sparkling. He finished as joint-top scorer in Euro 1992 (scoring three goals alongside Dennis Bergkamp, Karl-Heinz Riedle, and teammate Henrik Larsson) - and his spectacular first-touch strike into the top right corner against England did much to raise his profile just two years before earning a place in the 1994 World Cup's All-Star Team as Sweden finished third. Further, 27 goals in just 47 caps prove how good Brolin was.

Unfortunately, this didn't translate into his brief stints in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

Brolin's International Career Sweden Caps 47 Sweden Goals 27 Sweden Assists 8

7 Kurt Hamrin

Career Span: 1952 - 1972

As the first member of that magical 1958 World Cup finalists squad to feature in this list, Kurt Hamrin was the perfect modern-day winger long before they even existed. As strong with his left foot as he was with his right, the electric Swedish wideman loved to cut in and help his teammates with a talismanic goalscoring record.

He began his club career in his home country with AIK but later played for several Italian clubs, most notably Fiorentina, the club he remains the top scorer for. He won two Coppa Italia titles, a Cup Winners' Cup, and a Mitropa Cup over nine years, making over 350 appearances for the club and scoring over 200 goals in all competitions. Hamrin also represented AC Milan, where he added a Serie A title and the European Cup. A prolific goalscorer, he is still the ninth-highest goalscorer of all time in Italy's Serie A, with 190 goals, ahead of the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and Gabriel Batistuta.

Hamrin's International Career Sweden Caps 32 Sweden Goals 16 Sweden Assists 2

6 Erik Nilsson

Career Span: 1934 - 1953

If you dig deep enough into the football archives, there must be a debate somewhere about Erik Nilsson's stake-claim as one of the greatest one-club icons ever. The left-back, who was one of George Raynor's most important assets in the pre-1958 World Cup final period, was good enough to feature for the best teams in Europe.

He was a gold medalist in the 1948 Summer Olympics, a bronze medalist in the 1952 edition, and helped Sweden finish fourth and third in the 1938 and 1950 World Cups. The latter saw him feature in the All-Star team as one of the few footballers to have featured in an international tournament on either side of World War Two.

Yet, for all this global acclaim, any attempt to lure him away from his modest background was faced with devotion-heavy rejections. Despite an opportunity arising to join Italian giants AC Milan, Nilsson finished his career with just Malmo on his CV - the club he won five league titles and five Swedish Cups with.

Nilsson's International Career Sweden Caps 57 Sweden Goals 0 Sweden Assists 0

5 Freddie Ljungberg

Career Span: 1994 - 2014

The current crop of Swedish players plying their trade in the Premier League - including Newcastle United's Alexander Isak - will look towards Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg for inspiration as to how to conquer England's top flight. The winger played most of his club career in north London for the Gunners, where he scored in two finals, including the 2002 FA Cup victory, and also played an omnipotent role in two Premier League winning campaigns, which included the famous 'Invincibles' season under Arsene Wenger.

An international for a full decade, Ljungberg earned 75 caps and represented Sweden at Euro 2000, 2004 and 2008, as well as at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. He was captain of Sweden from 2006 until he announced his international retirement after UEFA Euro 2008.

Ljungberg's International Career Sweden Caps 74 Sweden Goals 14 Sweden Assists 7

4 Gunnar Gren

Career Span: 1937 - 1976

It takes a lot for someone to attain legendary status at a club with the stature of AC Milan. Gunnar Gren was able to achieve such exaltation through his star performances as a standout mezzala under the great Hungarian manager Lajos Czeizler. He formed one-third of the famous "Gre-No-Li" (where he was joined by Nils Liedholm and Gunnar Nordahl) during his time at San Siro.

On the international stage, Gren proudly represented the Swedish national team, amassing 57 caps and participating in numerous major tournaments. His notable achievement was reaching the 1958 FIFA World Cup final, where Sweden finished as runners-up. Between 1940 and 1958, he was also a part of the Sweden team that won gold at the 1948 Summer Olympics. In 1946, the forward was awarded Guldbollen as Sweden's best footballer of the year.

Gren's International Career Sweden Caps 57 Sweden Goals 33 Sweden Assists 1

3 Gunnar Nordahl

Career Span: 1937 - 1960

An even more prolific part of that famed triumvirate was Gunnar Nordahl, who finished as the top scorer of Serie A in all five seasons he featured in between 1950 and 1955, as well as the top goalscorer of the 1948 Summer Olympics where Sweden achieved gold, and he also headed the scoring charts in the Swedish first division for IFK Norrkoping in each of four campaigns.

Because of these unprecedented feats, he remains AC Milan's top goalscorer and is considered the first great calcio import. On the world stage, his effortless poaching dexterity didn't wane. He scored, on average, 1.3 goals per game for his national team, as Sweden finished runners-up in the 1958 World Cup played on home soil.

Nordahl's International Career Sweden Caps 33 Sweden Goals 43 Sweden Assists N/A

2 Henrik Larsson

Career Span: 1989 - 2013

Famously taking matters into his own hands in the 2006 Champions League final by assisting twice to gift Barcelona the 2-1 victory over Arsenal, Henrik Larsson's scintillating talents were a key feature in European football in the 90s and early 2000s. His peak came in Scotland when he helped Celtic to four Scottish Premiership titles and fired them to UEFA Cup runners-up at the end of the 2002/03 campaign.

Finishing his career having scored 437 goals in 775 appearances, the Swedish striker truly established himself as one of the all-time greats. For his country, he is remembered for 'that' diving header against Bulgaria at Euro 2004, as well as helping them to the Bronze match 10 years earlier in the 1994 World Cup. Arguably, his only downfall was his decision to shave off his dreadlocks in favour of a 'R9' bald look later in his playing days.

Larsson's International Career Sweden Caps 104 Sweden Goals 37 Sweden Assists 9

1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Career Span: 1999 - 2023

Many things combine to ensure Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains one of football's greatest players. His goal record of 511 in 866 appearances is astonishing. If that wasn't enough to sway opinion towards him being Sweden's gold standard footballer, his record of 12 Swedish Footballer of the Year awards, his status as his nation's top scorer, and his impressive tally of seven Ballon d'Or nominations should be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to have scored in every minute (1-90) of a game.

Easily spotted on the pitch because of his 6ft 5in frame and enviable man bun, 'Ibra' was at the forefront of many unforgettable moments throughout his career. From his legendary bicycle kick against England from the seemingly impossible range of 30 yards to his absurdly colossal ego, which brought adoring fans meme-creating quotes such as: "Now I'm here, I think the people of Paris will have something to look at besides the Mona Lisa."

In essence, Zlatan's influence stretched far beyond the pitch. He was a true icon, and though a brilliant footballer, his legacy lives on through those incredible goalscoring exploits that he ventured on with clubs such as PSG, Inter and AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax, and Juventus.

Ibrahimovic's International Career Sweden Caps 122 Sweden Goals 62 Sweden Assists 25

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 30/05/2024)