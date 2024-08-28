Key Takeaways Goalkeepers have been commanding their boxes for generations but some are exceptional outside the box too.

Manuel Neuer is recognised as the best sweeper keeper, acting as an additional defender for his teams.

Classic sweeper keepers like Jorge Campos and Lev Yashin paved the way for modern goalkeepers to excel in playing off their lines.

In modern-day football, the importance of goalkeepers being comfortable with the ball at their feet as well as being outside of their 18-yard box has become just as valuable as a goalkeeper's shot-stopping abilities. Goalkeepers in the modern era are coached to be sweeper 'keepers.

Along with working on their shot-stopping and reflexes, goalkeepers are coached to be able to be comfortable enough to carry the ball out of defence and make both short and long-range passes to start attacks. Keepers must also have the ability to get their teams out of jail by rushing out of their goals to make tackles and interceptions, which can help turn defence into attack in an instant.

Included in the list are legends of the position including Manuel Neuer and Alisson Becker, who are some of the best sweeper keepers in modern-day football, but also getting a mention are goalkeepers who revolutionised the role of a sweeper keeper.

10 Jorge Campos

Career span: 1988-2004

Jorge Campos has one of the most unique and interesting career paths in football history. The Mexican legend started his career as a striker and despite being a pretty prolific goalscorer early on in his career, he went on to become an incredibly successful goalkeeper.

Campos' on-the-ball ability which he gained during the early days of his career as a striker, helped him to become one of football's early, successful sweeper keepers. The Mexican, who was just 5'6", had lightning-fast pace which helped him to regularly rush off his line and intercept attackers as well as brilliant ball-playing abilities which saw him play big parts in starting his team's attacks. Still to this day, there have not been many goalkeepers close to Campos' size who have been successful.

Jorge Campos' Career Statistics Appearances 362 Clean sheets 108 Trophies 4

9 Oliver Kahn

Career span: 1987-2008

Oliver Kahn's aggressive and intense approach to football hindered him at times, however, it also happened to help him become one of the best sweeper keepers of all time. A theme throughout the German's career was him regularly calling out the defenders in front of him as he regularly had to rush out of his goal to clean up their mistakes. Kahn had a role at Bayern Munich which prior to him, was not seen regularly in football.

Kahn would regularly be used as essentially an additional defender in Bayern's back line as he would often rush 30 to 40 yards out of his goal to intercept attackers and get into positions that his defenders could not get into themselves. The German's fearless approach sometimes came at a cost but it also helped his Bayern Munich team become incredibly successful.

Oliver Kahn's Career Statistics Appearances 871 Clean sheets 322 Trophies 24

8 Amadeo Carrizo

Career span: 1945-1970

Amadeo Carrizo was one of football's first sweeper keepers and his style was defined as "loco," in Argentina, a phrase which has been used in the past to describe the styles of other South American goalkeepers such as Rene Higuita and Hugo Gatto. The Argentinian is a pioneer in the position of sweeper keeper and was one of the first goalkeepers to adopt the style in the 1940s.

From people who were around to watch Carrizo play, he was described essentially as an additional defender and his defensive anticipation skills were incredible for a player in his position during the time he was playing.

Amadeo Carrizo's Career Statistics Appearances 596 Trophies 11

7 Rene Higuita

Career span: 1985-2009

Catapulting to footballing fame with his iconic scorpion kick save against England in 1995, Rene Higuita is comfortably one of the most flashy and flamboyant goalkeepers of all time. Higuita had a very similar style to German goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn with the way he would aggressively come out of his box to make tackles but Higuita had a flair and casualness which Kahn did not.

Higuita, who has 41 career goals to his name, had an extremely unpredictable approach to his game which not many goalkeepers throughout history can match. Similar to Jorge Campos, Higuita was a very small goalkeeper, standing just 5'9", it was other parts of his game such as his defensive awareness as well as his willingness to take risks which made up for his size and made him such a good and entertaining goalkeeper to watch.

Rene Higuita's Career Statistics Appearances 448 Goals 41 Trophies 2

6 Gyula Grosics

Career span: 1945-1962

Gyula Grosics is another name on this list that modern day football fans will probably not be aware of but like another name on this list such as Amadeo Carrizo, Grosics is a goalkeeper who made the sweeper keeper role what it is today.

Grosics was a huge part of Hungary's legendary run in the 1954 World Cup which saw the Hungarians get to the final. Grosics was a different type of sweeper keeper to other names on this list, as opposed to an Oliver Kahn-type player who would aggressively storm off his line to put in strong tackles on attackers, Grosics was more of an elegant and composed figure between the sticks and would often be the starter of counter attacks for his teams.

Grosics was also known for his fearlessness to come out and confront attackers in one-on-one situations which would force opposition forwards to panic and miss shots.

Gyula Grosics' Career Statistics Appearances 480 Trophies 4

5 Ederson

Career span: 2011-present

Arriving to the Premier League in 2017, Ederson has provided a lot of heart-in-mouth moments for Manchester City fans but at the same time, he is so good at the role he plays in a Manchester City team which has dominated the English top flight. The Brazilian is the epitome of a sweeper keeper and has often been praised for having ability on the ball which is so good he could seamlessly slot into a position in midfield for a team at a high level.

Despite also being caught out a few times coming off his line, Ederson has been almost like a get-out-of-jail card for Manchester City defenders in the past as he is incredibly fearless and quick off his line which has cleaned up many defensive mishaps during his time in England. Whilst being defensively brilliant and quick off his line, Ederson is a huge offensive asset for Manchester City and throughout his time in English football, he has four assists to his name which shows also just how pivotal he is to his team in terms of attacking play.

Ederson's Career Statistics Appearances 485 Clean sheets 222 Trophies 24

4 Jan Jongbloed

Career span: 1959-1986

Another sweeper keeper pioneer who makes his way onto this list is Dutch legend, Jan Jongbloed. Jongbloed, who was a winger throughout his youth footballing career, took the skills he gained early on in his career with him when he transitioned into being a goalkeeper. Unlike most of the other goalkeepers who are featured on this list, Jongbloed was known more for his on-the-ball quality as opposed to his aggressiveness and urgency in coming out of his box to pressure and dispossess his opposition's attackers.

The Dutchman is regarded as a pioneer in the goalkeeper position and he performed his role so well throughout his career that the role of sweeper keeper is so popular in today's game. Jongbloed was known to be extremely comfortable on both feet which just heightened his ability to be so creative for his team despite being a goalkeeper.

Jan Jongbloed's Career Statistics Appearances 604 Clean sheets 168 Trophies 2

3 Alisson

Career span: 2013-present

In the Premier League, Alisson is the goalkeeper who excels the most in the sweeper keeper role and has done so since having a shaky start to life in the English top flight following his transfer from Roma to Liverpool in 2016. Despite making a mistake playing it out from the back in his debut campaign for the Reds, Alisson has been almost flawless during his time in the Premier League and his impact on Liverpool's style of play has been a big reason why so many coaches now want their goalkeepers to play as sweeper keepers and be comfortable on the ball.

As well as his amazing shot-stopping abilities, the Brazilian is excellent with the ball at his feet and without him in the team, Liverpool are impacted hugely as they do not have an alternative in goal who has anywhere near the ability of Alisson.

Alisson's Career Statistics Appearances 499 Clean sheets 231 Trophies 8

2 Lev Yashin

Career span: 1950-1970

As of 2024, Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper in football history to have won the Ballon d'Or. Winning the Ballon d'Or in 1963, there is a reason why no goalkeeper has won the award since and it is because when Yashin was playing, he was well ahead of his time in terms of both ability and style of play.

Despite there being goalkeepers before his time who were used as sweeper keepers such as Gyula Grosics and Amadeo Carrizo who were also very good in their own right, Yashin was outstanding in every single aspect of goalkeeping, which saw him be world class in departments such as shot-stopping and positioning as well as his superb on the ball ability and defensive capabilities. The Soviet, Yashin, is viewed by many as the greatest goalkeeper of all time.

Lev Yashin's Career Statistics Appearances 431 Clean sheets 203 Trophies 9

1 Manuel Neuer

Career span: 2004-present

Taking the number one spot on the list of best sweeper keepers in football history is Germany and Bayern Munich legend, Manuel Neuer. Throughout football history, there have been some incredible sweeper keepers but Neuer is the best of the bunch and is a pioneer for a role which is now so common in football.

Neuer's fearlessness coming out of defence and claiming the ball has been fantastic to watch throughout his career for both club and country and has proven to be an incredibly successful style which has helped his teams to multiple league wins, a World Cup, and two Champions Leagues. Throughout his career, despite having some elite defenders in front of him, Neuer has mainly played with defenders who are not blessed with pace so over the years he developed a style which essentially made him an additional defender as he would often find himself 30 or more yards out of his box, helping out his defence.

Despite there being a lot of phenomenal goalkeepers on this list, the German, Neuer, is considered the biggest pioneer, especially for modern day players, for the position and role of a sweeper keeper.

Manuel Neuer's Career Statistics Appearances 906 Clean sheets 405 Trophies 34

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 23.08.24