Since Conor McGregor knocked out José Aldo in December 2015, the debate of who is the greatest UFC featherweight of all-time has only become more and more heated, with Max Holloway hitting his stride and Alexander Volkanovski facing all newcomers. It's a great debate that deserves thorough analysis and statistics to fairly organize the best 145-pound fighters to step inside the UFC's octagon.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM, we have used a series of factors to help us rank who truly is the best at 145lb in UFC history, including reign of dominance, head-to-head victories and strength of competition. Some true UFC legends have made the list and take a look below to see who made the final cut.

10 Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson is someone who embodies the soul of what fighting is. The longtime MMA veteran has fought the who’s who in both UFC/WEC, and at 40-years old Swanson continues to stay relevant despite the sport’s rapid growth. Tied for the second most KO/TKOs in UFC featherweight history, Swanson is a durable fighter with crisp boxing technique to go along with his enthusiasm towards his job.

Regardless of how many times Swanson has lost to MMA greatness, the wiley veteran has been able to rack up wins (14), making him third all-time in featherweight history. Still active and now fighting in front of his kids, Swanson is approaching his swan song.

Swanson has lost to great champions, but he’s also had very successful nights where he looked like a world beater. A title run is unlikely at this point in his long, storied career, but going out on his own terms is a real possibility with a final win over another young buck or fellow veteran.

9 Ricardo Lamas

The biggest reason why Ricardo Lamas is slotted at #9 on this list is because he beat Cub Swanson in a head-to-head matchup. Both men share a similar career trajectory; losing to all-time greats, collecting a historic amount of divisional wins and being consignment professionals.

Back in his prime, Lamas was able to get a title shot after putting together four consecutive wins. The Florida native can say he went five-rounds with one of the greatest fighters of all-time. Lamas was always known for his physique and gas tank. Even when he retired at the age of 38, Lamas was still bodied-up. Though many fans may just remember Lamas for his savage throwdown with Max Holloway, he is, without a doubt, still one the greatest UFC featherweights of all-time.

8 Chan Sung Jung

From the time that a contract is signed to when the final strike is thrown, when it’s Chan Sung Jung fight time fans show so much love and support. Besides his warm body language and perfectly fitting entrance song, the ‘Korean Zombie’ is a heavy-handed boxer with a shelf full of epic KOs. Many have dreamt about what Jung's UFC career (7-5, six wins via stoppage) would’ve looked like had he fought straight through his late-20s.

Instead of challenging for more title shots right away, Jung had to fulfill his mandatory military service duties for about 3.5 years. He was just 26-years old when he earned his first title shot, but it would take the Zombie nearly 10-years to get back to title contention. Jung is without a doubt one of the most beloved UFC fighters of all-time for his personality and fighting-style, but it’s hard to predict where he would’ve landed on the all-time UFC featherweight rankings if he fought without pause.

7 Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes is one of the most overlooked UFC featherweights ever. Though he doesn’t carry a clean record, Mendes’ losses have only been at the hands of UFC champions. His career may be filed under the greatest fighters to never win a title, but that’s not too shabby of company to be in.

The Team Alpha Male member brought to the table elite collegiate wrestling that enabled him to throw his fists freely. Mendes was able to rack up six wins via knockout during his UFC career. Compared to others on this list, Mendes' resume has quietly aged like a fine wine. ‘Money’ retired following a loss to current UFC featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, making Mendes' case for the seventh ranked of all-time that much greater. Although he never had 13 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist, Chad Mendes’ is a must for any all-time UFC featherweight rankings.

6 Yair Rodriguez

Amazingly, the dynamic Yair Rodriguez is the second-youngest athlete on this list by about two months (Max Holloway). The Mexican-born, taekwondo practitioner has been extremely patient and steady in his mental growth and skill development. Rodriguez was on a rocket ship to the top until he clashed with Frankie Edgar back in 2017. After being dominated by Edgar,he took 18-months off to go back to the drawing board. It worked out immensely as ‘Pantera’ came back with a vengeance by climbing all the way up the rankings to a world title fight. The high-flying Rodriguez came up short in his title fight, but there’s still plenty of time for Rodriguez to achieve his dream of being a world champ.

Rodriguez has only lost to UFC champions inside the octagon. With a UFC record of 10-3, Rodriguez is already tied for fifth most featherweight wins of all-time as well as being tied for third in KO/TKOs of all-time. When all is said and done, the talented striker could be the figurehead for most of the 145-pound records, he’s that good. With a ton of tread still left on his tires, Rodriguez is a likely bet to one day have UFC gold wrapped around his waist, which would change his future ranking position on this list.

5 Frankie Edgar

A name that is synonymous with fighting, Frankie Edgar’s achievements in the UFC is that of legends. Even when he was reigning UFC lightweight champion he was still treated as an underdog. Staying ahead of the curve though, Edgar would eventually drop weight classes. While he didn’t become a two-division champion like the few fighters that do, the New Jersey native had a respectable run at featherweight.

Edgar brought that championship mindset down to featherweight as he was able to beat all-time greats like BJ Penn and Charles Oliveira. It’s simply speculation, but it’s interesting to ponder what Edgar might’ve accomplished had he dropped down to featherweight [or bantamweight] sooner. Edgar is a hard-nosed guy who forged a path very few will ever be able take. Though his featherweight highlights are dwarfed by his lightweight accolades, Edgar did more than enough to slide into fifth spot.

4 José Aldo

Before José Aldo lost to Conor McGregor in late-2015, he was known as the quiet killer with devastating power in both his hands and legs. But, following the 13-second loss at UFC 194, it took Aldo a few years to return to form. Many have speculated that ‘Junior’ lost his way following that loss. Prior to the UFC buying World Extreme Cage-fighting (WEC), Aldo was an underground king fighting legends like Urijah Faber and Mike Brown.

While the strength of competition would greatly increase for Aldo once he entered the UFC, his finish rate would decrease. The Brazilian’s WEC highlight reel is that of folklore; first-round finishes; brutal leg kicks; incredible takedown defense. Immediately, when facing more durable fighters though, Aldo wasn’t as much the hammer, especially in later rounds. Aldo was an absolute wrecking ball who carried himself with a highly-respected modesty. But, when faced with greater competition, he was not able to emerge victorious, putting him at number four of all-time in the UFC featherweight rankings.

3 Max Holloway

Win streaks - especially ones that cross the double-digit mark - can be deceiving when looking at a fighter's complete resume. For Max Holloway, he was able to string together an unprecedented 14-fight win streak at FW (2014-2019). Impressively, five of those wins were against former UFC champions. Plus, when combining the win-streak with his head-to-head matchups, it’s logical to put Holloway ahead of Aldo on the rankings.

Max is a fighter’s fighter. He brings a respected ferocity to his fights as well as statistics to back his case as the #3 greatest UFC FW of all-time. ‘Blessed’ holds multiple UFC records including the most significant strikes landed, and total strikes landed in UFC history. Holloway is also known for his brilliant output and high work rate, along with his verbal jabbing. Holloway has become a fan-favorite for many reasons, but stands out as an all-time great because of his consistency and fight night performances. Simply, a key factor to his ranking is his inability to beat the fighters that are ranked just above him.

2 Conor McGregor

Fans, peers and most media will overlook Conor McGregor’s time at featherweight because it seems like a distant memory. But if you take a closer look at his UFC run at 145-pounds (2013-2015) you will see pure dominance. At featherweight, McGregor was much leaner and meaner with a stare that mirrored that of a predator tracking its prey.

Before jumping up to 170-pounds to face Nate Diaz multiple times, McGregor beat three [future] UFC champions and knocked out six out of seven opponents at featherweight. His lone featherweight fight to reach the distance was against Max Holloway, who to this day, has still not been KO’d. Obviously, featherweight was never going to be a longtime home for McGregor, who walks around in 2023 like a middleweight.

The Irishman set the combat sports world on fire with his stint at 145-pounds. His ground-breaking taekwondo kicking mixed with smooth boxing made him an elite striker from day one of his UFC career. It’s his mouth that propelled him [and the sport of MMA] to new heights by being the face of a company that sold for $4BIL in 2016, that saw the first-ever UFC champion fight a boxing champion and that helped the UFC land on ESPN as a broadcasting home.

McGregor has done so much for the sport of MMA, but negative headlines continue to burden the former two-division UFC champion. It may not be till the ‘Notorious’ one retires that he will be appreciated for his in-competition achievements. His time at 145-pound was perfection, making him the second-greatest UFC FW of all-time.

1 Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski

One of the sport's fiercest competitors that stays active and continues to challenge himself is the one and only, Alexander Volkanovski. As a UFC featherweight, Volkanovski is 13-0 (5 KOs) and has lapped the competition. The Australian native seems to be getting better with each passing fight. Before knocking Holloway off the featherweight throne, Volk beat other FW greats such as Chad Mendes and José Aldo. ‘The Great’ has a consistent approach to his fights; wrestle if need be; apply pressure and pace; out-point on the feet; look for the KO.

Volkanovski, a former professional rugby player, is on such a tear at FW that he moved up a weight class to face #1 P4P fighter Islam Makhachev. Unfortunately for Volkanovski, he was not able to join the gallery of UFC double-champs, but he proved that he is unafraid to challenge himself. The current UFC featherweight king stays true to himself and is making a short turnaround as he defends his title in February at UFC 298 against Illia Topuria, who presents a tough challenge for the champ.