Highlights Few sights in Mixed Martial Arts are as memorable as a perfectly executed head kick knockout.

UFC Hall of Famers Anderson Silva, Rashad Evans and Georges St. Pierre all have impressive head kick finishes on their records.

However, Leon Edwards landing a rear roundhouse kick on Kamaru Usman in their UFC 278 rematch stands out as the greatest head kick KO in UFC history.

Throughout combat sports history, knockouts that involve a fighter ending a contest with a perfectly timed punch have rightly taken plenty of accolades from fans. However, when there is a flash KO with a shinbone cracking someone’s face, it just hits different - and head kick knockouts have been responsible for some of the most spectacular finishes ever seen in the UFC.

The rankings of these head kick knockouts are based on criteria of career impact, brutality and level of opposition. Below are GIVEMESPORT's picks for the 10 greatest in UFC history.

10 Eryk Anders v Tim Williams

Whenever former NCAA champion turned MMA fighter, Eryk Anders, steps into the cage, there’s a chance that something spectacular will happen. The elite athlete has brought his explosiveness and razor-sharp hand-eye coordination to fighting, and it showed in his UFC Fight Night battle against Tim Williams.

Though it wasn’t on a major pay-per-view event or for a title, Anders, the Alabama football alumni, pulled off one of the most crazy head kick knockouts when he timed a devastating soccer kick to Williams’ face as he was attempting to return to his feet. It took perfect execution from Anders to not have the fight end in a no-contest for an illegal kick. Truly spectacular.

9 Rashad Evans v Sean Salmon

While on his way to stardom and a UFC championship, Rashad Evans, collected several knockouts that made him must-watch TV. Though he was a talented collegiate wrestler, Evans had a flair for the dramatic, and it showed in his 2007 clash with Sean Salmon.

In Evans’ first of many UFC main events, he capitalized on the platform the company gave him to deliver one of the most vicious KOs in history. Before Evans established himself as a puncher, the fight started out in a similar fashion to what typically happens when two strong wrestlers meet; a subpar boxing match broke out. In the final moments of the first round, Evans threw two kicks to break the rhythm of the action. Seeing a defect in Salmon’s defense, Evans unleashed a blazing rear roundhouse kick to stop his opponent before his body even hit the ground.

8 Yves Edwards v Josh Thomson

In the opening fight of UFC 49’s coverage, a young and rising Josh Thomson took on three-year UFC vet, Yves Edwards, leading to what would be one of the most acrobatic knockouts in UFC history. Though both fighters would never challenge for a UFC belt, they were always in action-packed fights.

The bout between these dynamic fighters had a frenetic pace to it, as neither combatant was ever worried about being in an uncomfortable position. From striking to grappling, back to striking, the fight had a very nice fluidity to it. This chaining together of positions led to Edwards having both hands locked around Thomson’s waist. Thomson, the stronger wrestler, did what he was trained to do and broke the grip of Edwards, but to his surprise, Edwards had him right where he wanted as he flew through the air with a stunning head kick to end the fight instantly.

7 Georges St. Pierre v Matt Hughes 2

The first time Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes met, the UFC welterweight title was up for grabs and an undefeated GSP was out-grappled by the veteran champion - in an elite display of wrestling and jiu-jitsu - to lose his first career MMA fight. These two all-time 170-pound greats met a total of three times, but it was in their second fight that has earned them a spot on this list.

GSP admitted several times following his loss that he was overwhelmed by the emotion that comes with fighting an idol, and shifted his mindset in the rematch, using a more confident approach. The Canadian fighter came out of the gate looking sharp, landing effective strikes to stagger the champ as the first round concluded. Being the most well-rounded MMA fighter of all-time, GSP used a combination of his karate and Muay Thai kickboxing experience to land a crisp lead high kick to floor Hughes and win the title.

6 Junior Dos Santos v Mark Hunt

The UFC 160 co-main event between Junior dos Santos and Mark Hunt was a big-time title eliminator between two heavyweight knockout artists. JDS was fresh off a one-sided loss to Cain Velasquez, and for Hunt, the Australian native was on a four-fight win streak with three of them coming via knockout.

The fight had a clear tension to it, as one strike could have ended the night for either man. Out of nowhere, dos Santos threw his signature overhand right to drop Hunt, who famously possessed one of the greatest chins in UFC history. Hunt would find his equilibrium for the next several rounds. Still very much in his prime, dos Santos had the gas tank to retain his power deep into the fight. Now in round three of five, JDS clipped Hunt with a slick left hook that wobbled the stocky heavyweight. Smelling blood in the water, the former champ pulled out a beautiful spinning hook kick from his back pocket to send the MGM Grand Garden Arena into a frenzy.

5 Amanda Nunes v Holly Holm

Smack dab in the middle of her bantamweight championship reign, Amanda Nunes took on former UFC champion Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event. At this stage in her career, Nunes was constantly evolving and adding to her arsenal. Normally known for her huge punching power, Nunes showed off an incredibly smooth technique.

Nunes was landing punch after punch, and to her credit, threw a half punch to get Holm thinking about the hands and then the Brazilian champion followed up with an unblocked kick to the head of her challenger. Nunes pounced on Holm to seal the victory and continue her march towards becoming the greatest female fighter in UFC history.

4 Edson Barboza v Terry Etim

One of the more famous head kick knockouts on this list for sheer shock value, Edson Barboza’s fantastic spinning wheel kick over Terry Etim at UFC 142 is a must for every fight fans’ watchlist. Barboza was just breaking into the UFC and already stopped an opponent with a rare TKO via leg kicks stoppage in his UFC debut, but nobody could’ve expected what we were about to see on this night.

The first round of the fight was evenly matched as both men exchanged strikes and canceled out each other’s grappling. In the closing moments of the round, Barboza changed it up with a spinning back kick that landed flush on the solar plexus of Etim. This was a foreshadowing strike. In the second round, the heat was turned up a notch as the volume and velocity of strikes increased. Somehow, this fight made it to the third round, and in this round, Barboza uncorked a spinning attack that froze Etim instantly and secured himself a spot on UFC highlight reels for years to come.

3 Anderson Silva v Vitor Belfort

In a rare occurrence, the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva came into his fight against Vitor Belfort with an axe to grind. It was a meeting of two all-time great Brazilian MMA champions that saw Silva enter with a greater level of focus than we were typically used to seeing from him. The fight was the definition of a Mexican standoff as neither fighter wanted to give an inch.

The five-round main event began at a very slow pace. The two elite Mixed Martial Artists were trying to download the other’s timing for a perfect counterstrike, as was their style throughout their careers. Like two roosters circling the pen, the action was limited, until it wasn't. Silva, a striking genius, lulled Belfort to sleep, after giving him a false sense of security. In a change of pace, Silva stood still and then delivered a scorching front kick right up the middle of Belfort’s guard to close the show in blistering fashion.

2 Holly Holm v Ronda Rousey

Before Ronda Rousey was knocked off her throne by Holly Holm, she was a larger-than-life figure who had seemingly her opponents beaten before they’d step into the cage. The Olympic bronze medalist had a powerful judo skill set that helped her achieve eight-straight submission victories to start her MMA career. Rousey also held the record for most consecutive title defenses for female fighters in the UFC with six.

With the backing of the promotion, and a confidence that was nearly-mythical, Rousey rolled into UFC 193 feeling more than a little brash. Holm, who was a huge underdog, was not frightened by Rousey and was very technical in how she diffused the champion’s charging style. After several failed attempts to grab hold of Holm, the momentum of the fight was turned. The final action of the fight saw Holm step aside and deliver a ruthless left high kick to the jaw of Rousey in a wild scramble that resulted in the changing of the guard. Rousey never won another MMA bout as a professional following the defeat.

1 Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman 2

In the number one spot for all-time UFC head kick knockouts is none other than UFC 278’s main event rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. This fight had it all. A battle of heart and will, that forced the man who wanted it more to dig deeper and pull out not only an amazing finish, but one of the best comebacks of all-time.

Going into the fifth and final round, Usman was leading on the scorecards by at least three rounds to one. Famously, Edwards' coach, Dave Lovell, fired up his fighter with one of the more epic speeches we’ve ever heard in-between rounds. These strong words of encouragement led to Edwards KO’ing Usman in the final minute of the fight to set the sports world ablaze!