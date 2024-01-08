Highlights The UFC middleweight division has produced iconic champions, including Chris Leben, Demian Maia, and Nate Marquardt.

Israel Adesanya, known for his striking skills, is one of the best fighters in the middleweight division and has already made a significant impact in the sport.

The UFC’s middleweight division has been around for just 22 years, but it has already produced some of the most storied champions. From tough-as-nails champions, to champions that move in and out of danger with a unique fluidity, the 185-pound division has many layers to its history.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM, we have used a series of factors to help us rank who truly is the best at middleweight in UFC history, including reign of dominance, head-to-head victories and strength of competition. Some true UFC legends have made the list and take a look below to see who made the final cut.

10 Chris Leben

22-12 (12 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 12, Best win: Wanderlei Silva

If you met Chris Leben today you would hardly recognize the man; he is calm, low-key and behind the scenes on fight nights. During his fighting years, the eccentric Leben, was one scary dude. He possessed hammers as fists and an iron jaw to match. A fan-favorite fighter because of his live by the sword, die by the sword attitude, Leben found a welcoming niche in knocking people out cold.

The four-time UFC Knockout of The Night recipient, Leben lived a very busy eight-year career within the UFC. Remaining active was a major reason for his appeal as well as his signature dyed hairstyle. “The Crippler” started his UFC career on fire, putting together five-straight victories that earned him a #1 contender fight against Anderson Silva. Following that loss, Leben would at most amass a three-fight win streak throughout the remainder of his career. When you’re a knockout artist like Leben, falling in love with the amazing result can be intoxicating but also detrimental. The heavy-handed vet finished his UFC career on a four-fight losing streak.

9 Demian Maia

28-11 (3 KOs, 14 SUBs), UFC wins: 22, Best win: Chael Sonnen

Demian Maia was one of the best submission artists the UFC has ever had. With effortless transitions and a vice-like squeeze, the world champion jiu-jitsu practitioner had a great showing during his years as a UFC middleweight. Maia was one of the true specialist fighters in MMA that achieved great success. His kicking and punching skills were vastly outweighed by his ability to maneuver his way from a single-leg takedown to wrapping his arm around his opponent's throat.

Read more: The 10 greatest UFC heavyweights of all-time ranked

The humble Brazilian fighter had one of the biggest moments of his career when he fought Anderson Silva in the UFC’s first event in Abu Dhabi back in 2011. Like many others who have tried before Maia’s attempt at gold, Silva won the fight very easily. Like Yoel Romero on this list, Maia is one of the best fighters to not achieve a championship belt. Regardless, the jiu-jitsu phenom is tied for second on the all-time UFC submissions list. Modesty and killer grappling will always be synonymous with Maia.

8 Nate Marquardt

36-20-2 (13 KOs, 15 SUBs), UFC wins: 14, Best win: Demian Maia

In the mid-2000s – long before he was slotted on fight night undercards – Nate Marquardt was as lethal as they came at middleweight. With big time punching power and a meanness about him, Nate “The Great” was on the cusp of championships throughout his prime fighting years. Being a runner-up to UFC champion Anderson Silva wasn’t the worst spot to be, as Marquardt was in a big group of those that Silva beat during his prime.

Marquardt was one of the most prolific knockout artists during his fighting years. Famously, at UFC 102, he wasted no time in dispatching jiu-jitsu ace Demian Maia when they met at UFC 102. If you blinked, you would’ve missed the 21-seconds it took for Marquardt to get the job done. Although the Denver resident hung on for many years past the days of challenging for titles, his time in the UFC has had a huge impact overall.

7 Yoel Romero

15-7 (13 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 9, Best win: Chris Weidman

The physical freak of all freaks is what Yoel Romero established himself as while competing in the UFC’s octagon. Unbelievably, the two-time UFC title challenger will always be remembered as one of the greatest fighters to never win a UFC title. He had middleweight greats like Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya on their toes, but could never beat the elite fighters at 185-pounds, marking him just below championship level.

Romero dazzled with a highlight reel full of jaw-dropping knockouts and displays of athleticism. Remarkably, Romero was a silver medalist in the 2000 Olympic Games, but only used his elite wrestling in MMA as a defensive scrambling tactic. While speaking little to no English, Romero’s warm character was able to transcend to his many fight fans. His performances spoke volumes, and he will always be one of the best to do it at 185lb.

6 Rich Franklin

29-7 (20 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 14, Best win: Nate Quarry

Rich Franklin was a pioneer because he not only broke the middleweight consecutive title defense record, but because he was one of the few fighters at the time that combined peak physical fitness with martial arts technique. The UFC Hall of Famer won and defended his middleweight crown by outworking his opponents.

Though Franklin hit a ceiling against Anderson Silva, the Ohio native had a few spectacular knockouts that he can look back at and be proud of. One of the crazier knockouts from Franklin was when he landed a straight left down the pipe that stiffened his opponent, Nate Quarry, before he hit the ground. Leaving the fighting to the next generation of athletes, Franklin is now a successful ambassador for MMA in Asian markets for ONE Championship.

5 Michael Bisping

30-9 (18 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 20, Best win: Luke Rockhold

After climbing up and falling back to the cue throughout his entire career, Michael Bisping struck gold when he knocked out Luke Rockhold to become the UFC middleweight champion at 37-years old. The Brit’s career was cemented in the history books with this capstone performance. It was Rockhold’s disrespect for Bisping’s power that led to one of the biggest upsets in UFC title fight history.

Read more: UFC Schedule 2024

No doubt about it, Bisping is the toughest fighter on this list. The hard-nosed Englishman fought the last three years of his career with essentially one eye. Vitor Belfort, who caused the injury, couldn’t have been more of a contrasting fighter when compared to Bisping. The UK’s first champion always did his job by the book, and it showed when he won the title on just over two weeks' notice. He’s one of a kind and his colorful personality can still be found on the UFC commentary desk nowadays.

4 Robert Whittaker

24-7 (9 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 12, Best win: Yoel Romero x 2

The Australian native Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker is a gamer in every facet of the word. Yes, he is an avid esports player, but his life is a virtual reality game worth taking a look at. Whittaker’s legacy was sealed when he partook in one of the greatest fights of all-time against Yoel Romero at UFC 225. He also showed his toughness by winning despite fighting with a compromised leg in their first showdown at UFC 213.

The karate fighter managed to push through a knee ligament tear versus the Cuban powerhouse to win UFC gold. Whittaker is the beautiful culmination of grit and skill. Unfortunately for him, he beat all the top contenders before coming up against the second ranked fighter on our list, against whom he was just simply outclassed in no disgrace at all.

3 Chris Weidman

15-7 (6 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 11, Best win: Anderson Silva x 2

Chris Weidman is a representative of not giving in to the big moment and seizing the opportunity when it’s presented. Coming off of a slew of great victories, Weidman earned himself a title shot against UFC champion Anderson Silva. Weidman took full advantage of Silva’s disrespect for him and grabbed the belt away to begin his three-fight title run. The “All-American” beat Silva in the rematch and went on to beat greats like Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

Weidman is known for his strong wrestling base and willpower. Several times in his career he has been under fire, but was able to weather the storm and break his opponents. His middleweight title run lasted about two and a half years, but his greatest moments get overlooked because of the years when he wasn’t wearing UFC gold. Following one of the harshest injuries in UFC history at UFC 261, Weidman surged back into competition after a long and strenuous recovery.

2 Israel Adesanya

24-3 (16 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 13, Best win: Robert Whittaker x 2

Israel Adesanya is the best striker we’ve seen in the UFC’s middleweight division since Anderson Silva. He earned his calluses by competing in the highest level of kickboxing and along the way made a smooth transition to MMA. The Nigerian-born fighter has solid striking fundamentals with a flair for being flamboyant.

At just six years in the UFC, Adesanya has already been involved with some major UFC history. He knocked out fellow oceanic fighter Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in front of 57,000 fans, which is the largest attended UFC event of all-time. He has also built up one of the greatest UFC rivalries by trading knockouts with bitter foe, Alex Pereira. “Stylebender” is one of a kind and has already left his mark on the sport. It will be fun to look at his entire resume once he is done fighting, which includes some huge wins.

1 Anderson Silva

34-11 (23 KOs, 3 SUBs), UFC wins: 17, Best win: Vitor Belfort

What else is there to say other than to acknowledge the greatness of Anderson Silva’s career during his record-setting reign as undefeated which saw him reign as UFC middleweight king. Silva wasn’t your play-it-safe champion either. His beautiful striking style would always lead to new and inventive ways to inflict damage on his opponents. At one point, Silva compiled an astounding 13-fight win streak that may never be broken.

“The Spider” wasn’t afraid to take chances. What turned into a signature move to bait opponents, Silva would willingly lower his hands to create counter opportunities. When he wasn’t defending his belt, he would make the climb to 205-pounds to challenge himself against bigger fighters. Everyone respected how Silva not only performed but how he carried himself. There will never be another Anderson Silva.