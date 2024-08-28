Key Takeaways Uruguayans have been a key part of modern Premier League history.

Luis Suarez showed his prowess at Liverpool before departing for FC Barcelona in 2014.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Edinson Cavani also feature on the list.

Uruguayan internationals have been creating some of the greatest Premier League moments in history. From Luis Suarez's remarkable 2013/14 season to the wonder goals of Gus Poyet, stars from the South American nation have been flocking to one of the greatest league in the world since the mid 1990s.

More than 30 players have come from La Celeste over the years and in August 2024, Manuel Ugarte became the latest when he moved to Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported £51million plus add ons. With the midfielder joining the superstars that have come before him, here's a run down of the greatest players from Uruguay to play in the Premier League, using the below ranking factors.

Ranking factors

Premier League legacy

Individual ability

Trophies won

Longevity

10 Cristhian Stuani

Premier League career span: 2016-2017

Beginning with a man who did not spend much time in England in his career before moving on to Girona in La Liga, Christhian Stuani's experience in the Premier League was one to forget. Netting four times in the 16 starts he was given under Aitor Karanka at Middlesbrough, his debut season in the top flight was a frustrating one despite not having the worst return. Playing largely in the wide right position despite being a centre forward, it is not hard to understand why he was done after playing a season with Boro.

Adding insult to injury, his side were also relegated from the division in the 2016-17 season, and unfortunately for Stuani, the best moment he ever had in the Premier League was on his debut, where he scored a brace within the first half against Sunderland.

Cristhian Stuani's Premier League Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 0

9 Miguel Britos

Premier League career span: 2015-2019

Recruited by Watford ahead of their first season back in the English top flight after promotion from the Championship, Miguel Britos joined 'the Hornets' from Napoli as a free transfer on a three-year deal and helped keep the side in the division for the entirety of the time he spent at the club. The centreback was known for being an aggressive and sometimes rash defender, picking up more red cards during his time in England than goals that he scored.

However, he was still a good performer for Watford as part of their backline, playing a role in the club's four seasons in the division. In 2019, Britos officially announced that he would retire from professional football, and in the following season, Watford found themselves tumbling out of the Premier League and have been unable to claw their way back.

Miguel Britos' Premier League Statistics Appearances 66 Goals 2 Assists 2

8 Gaston Ramirez

Premier League career span: 2012-2017

The first player on this list to feature for more than one Premier League club, Gaston Ramirez would sign for both Southampton in the summer of 2012, before being loaned to Hull City in 2014 and then signed permanently for Middlesbrough in January 2016. Arriving as the Saint's record signing from Bologna, big things were expected from Ramirez, and well, the talent was clearly there, but it never really worked out for him in England.

According to Ronald Koeman, the attacking midfielder 'took too much freedom' in his play, and when joining Hull and Middlesbrough, he was relegated in his first season. His career never really took off in England, but he did produce occasional moments of brilliance, such as the brilliant solo goal he scored against Bournemouth in 2016.

Gaston Ramirez's Premier League Statistics Appearances 94 Goals 9 Assists 13

7 Lucas Torreira

Premier League career span: 2018-2020

Joining Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from Sampdoria in a deal that cost around £26 million, Lucas Torreira came to North London with a stellar reputation after a series of quality performances in the 2018 World Cup as a terrier in the midfield. Beginning his career at the Emirates, it could not have been a better start for the Uruguayan, putting in stellar performances for the Gunners in the first few months of his arrival and even scoring against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but was red-carded in that match for a reckless challenge on Danny Rose.

However, things began to spiral for the midfielder after Unai Emery started deploying him out of his usual role of breaking up play in the midfield and further up the pitch in a more advanced role, which did not bring the best out of him. After a few subpar performances under new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, he was then loaned out to Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina, before permanently leaving to Galatasaray in 2022.

Lucas Torreira's Premier League Statistics Appearances 63 Goals 3 Assists 3

6 Edinson Cavani

Premier League career span: 2020-2022

In a period where Manchester United were targeting older, more experienced centre forwards, came the signing of Edinson Cavani, a striker with a lethal track record in front of goal in Europe who joined the Red Devils on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020. However, the seasoned veteran was unable to transfer his prolific goalscoring record into the Premier League, scoring roughly once every four appearances.

Though despite a relatively poor goal return for what was expected, Cavani managed to get the Old Trafford faithful up and out of their seats in more ways than one, showing a desire and energy to press from the front, and was a very useful asset for Manchester United until his second season became plagued with injury issues. The forward then gave his shirt number up and a deal was never renewed, joining Valencia on a free in 2022.

Edinson Cavani's Premier League Statistics Appearances 41 Goals 12 Assists 4

​​​​​​

5 Darwin Nunez

Premier League career span: 2022-Current

One of the most chaotic and exciting footballers to watch perhaps in Premier League history, it is fair to say that in the two years that the division has hosted Darwin Nunez, there have been plenty of moments where Liverpool fans have lambasted and loved the 25-year-old. Joining the Reds on a mammoth £85 million transfer deal from Benfica, despite scoring a good amount of goals, he is yet to fulfill the expectations that were placed on his shoulders upon arrival.

Tall, strong, unbelievably quick, and with a great sense of movement, Nunez is a handful for any defender and has all of the assets to be a great player for Liverpool. Still, unfortunately for him, he is yet to find both his finishing boots and judging of timing his runs in behind, as he consistently finds himself straying offside and missing big chances that, for a club like Liverpool, need to be finished. There is still time for the Uruguayan forward to bulldoze his way up this list, but manager Arne Slot hasn't started him in his first two matches in charge.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League Statistics Appearances 66 Goals 20 Assists 11

4 Rodrigo Bentancur

Premier League Career span: 2021-Current

A player who has had his time in the Premier League hampered by injuries after joining Tottenham Hotspur from Juventus in a deal worth £21.5 million, Rodrigo Bentancur has more than proven his quality in North London when he has been fit, proving to be a bargain for 'the Lilywhites'.

Playing in the midfield, Bentancur can do a bit of everything and would be incredible for new manager, Ange Postecoglou, if he could regain some level of consistent availability. His technical ability is outstanding, making him press resistant; he can get forward and arrive in the box to score goals; his passing abilities are top notch; and he has a great work ethic too.

Rodrigo Bentancur's Premier League Statistics Appearances 59 Goals 6 Assists 7

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

3 Diego Forlan

Premier League Career span: 2002-2004

The only player to make this list who ever lifted the Premier League trophy, Diego Forlan, signed for Manchester United in January 2002 for a fee of £6.9 million, but despite being crowned champion, the Uruguayan forward struggled to get off the mark at Old Trafford. Taking 23 appearances to finally get on the scoresheet for the first time, Forlan found it difficult to build a relationship with Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who was an incredible striker in his own right but was not known for his selflessness.

Notwithstanding that, Forlan seemed to shine his brightest when playing fierce rivals Liverpool, scoring a fifth of his goals against Liverpool and also netting a vital winner against Chelsea. In his time at the club he won a Premier League title and an FA Cup before moving on to Villarreal in 2004.

Diego Forlan's Premier League Statistics Appearances 63 Goals 10 Assists 7

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

2 Gustavo Poyet

Premier League Career span: 1997-2004

Spending the most time of any Uruguayan in the Premier League, Gustavo Poyet spent his time in the division as a Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Joining the league relatively late at the age of 29, Poyet thoroughly impressed during his years in the English top flight, scoring a boatload of goals from midfield and winning a UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, Super Cup, and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in his time in West London.

Suffering two devastating cruciate ligament injuries, Poyet still managed to maintain a high standard and was adored at both London outfits he fielded for. A top midfielder who had an eye for goal and was regarded as one of the best around during his time, Poyet takes a lot of topping in this list.​​​​​​​

Gus Poyet's Premier League Statistics Appearances 186 Goals 54 Assists 16

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 Luis Suarez

Premier League Career span: 2011-2014

However, former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez does still easily top this list after signing during the January transfer window in 2011 for £22.8 million, proving to be one of the best acquisitions in the club's great history. Tearing up the Premier League in a fashion that not many have witnessed before, Suarez showcased his dazzling footballing ability by producing one of the best individual seasons in the division's history, netting 31 times and assisting a further 13 during the 2013/14 campaign, while scoring some absolute stunners such as a breathtaking long-range half-volley against Norwich.

Inevitably, Suarez was picked up by Barcelona shortly after for a fee of £64.98 million and would go on to form one of the most deadly trios in football history alongside Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi.​

Luis Suarez's Premier League Statistics Appearances 110 Goals 69 Assists 27

​​​​​​​All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28.08.24.