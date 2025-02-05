Football fans all have their heroes, players they worship and adore. On the flip side, there are players who inspire opposing, yet equally powerful emotions. They are the players that football supporters love to hate.

Some of these players are the dirtiest players in football history. But other members of this group of players may not necessarily be dirty, yet have done at least one thing in the game that has forever marked their career and made them a prime target for opposition (and sometimes even their own) supporters.

These are players who can unify football fans through a shared hatred of them. These are the 10 greatest villains in football history!

10 Kevin Muscat

Australia

At times, Kevin Muscat has been described as beyond dirty and something closer to a thug. Former England and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch said Muscat was the only player who scared him.

"My seven-year-old asked me who is the dirtiest player of all time. I've gone straight to YouTube and typed Kevin Muscat in and let him see the horrors. He understood. You can get one-off Kevin Muscat horrors. You can get the best of Kevin Muscat, which is the worst of Kevin Muscat. It's terrifying."

The former Wolves, Crystal Palace and Millwall defender's tackling was a topic of much debate. Former Charlton Athletic player Matt Holmes eventually won £750k in a court settlement, after a Muscat tackle broke his leg and ended his career.

9 El Hadji Diouf

Senegal

El Hadji Diouf wasn’t just hated by many fans, he was seriously disliked by some players too. These included some of his teammates. Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has no doubts when naming the Liverpool signing he liked least. In short, it was El Hadji Diouf.

Argumentative and surly, Diouf was involved in an unsavory incident while playing for Liverpool at Celtic Park. He was later fined for spitting at a Celtic fan.

It would appear there is no love lost between the former Senegal international and Gerrard. When appearing on French TV in 2024, Diouf said: “When I arrived I showed [Gerrard] he was nothing at all. He was nothing at all. I asked him to tell me in which big competition, Euros or World Cup, people think about him.”

As well as being despised by his own team-mates, opposition fans up and down the country routinely jeered the Senegalese for a whole ninety minutes. The winger had no qualms playing up to his role, either.

8 Sergio Ramos

Spain

Although brilliant, at times Sergio Ramos could be petulant and down-right dirty. He is one of 15 players with the most red cards in football history. He was sent off 29 times. He seemed to revel in being the bad guy. One game springs to mind when playing that exact role.

It was the 2018 Champions League Final. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah went down after 26 minutes after a foul from Ramos, in which the Spaniard appeared to trap the Egyptian's arm under his own and bring him to the ground. Salah could not continue and there was a feeling that Ramos knew what he was doing. Then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not forgiven Ramos:

"He’s not my favourite player. The action was brutal. Of course, he can’t know that it’s bothering his shoulder, but we all know that he accepted it very happily. I could never understand that mentality, I never had players like that and, when I did, I made sure they left.”

7 Nigel de Jong

Netherlands

As solid a player Nigel de Jong was, his career seems to be defined by one moment in the 2010 World Cup Final. In that moment, he pretty much karate kicked Xabi Alonso, somehow avoiding a red card and damaging the reputation of Dutch football in the process.

Considered one of the hardest players of the Premier League era, the former Manchester City midfielder was unpopular among many for that World Cup moment. With the Netherlands always associated with free flowing total football, this tackle almost felt like an affront on his country’s football heritage and symbolised the unusual win-at-all-costs approach they took into the tournament.

Dutch legend Johan Cruyff was not at all impressed:

"It hurts me that Holland chose an ugly path to aim for the title."

6 Slaven Bilic

Croatia

Slaven Bilic was part of a very talented Croatia team of the 1990s. He was competitive, yet elegant ball-playing defender. Part of his country’s side that played France in the 1998 World Cup semi-final, Bilic’s play-acting cost Laurent Blanc a place in the final.

With Bilic and Blanc jostling for position, the Croatian pretty much ran into Blanc. The Frenchman reacted by pushing Bilic, who hurled himself to the ground feigning assault, and was sent off for his troubles. France won the game with two goals from Lilian Thuram, but the excitement was slightly overshadowed with one of their brightest lights missing the final. This was a result of Bilic’s play-acting, and the former West Ham boss has since expressed regret over the incident.

"I swear if I could change that so Blanc could play in the final, I would."

5 Diego Maradona

Argentina

Diego Maradona is one of the best number 10s in history. Inspirational for Argentina when leading them to victory in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Maradona also led Napoli to their first ever Serie A title. It is probably in England, more than anywhere else, that Maradona is viewed as a villain.

This, for his part in what is known as the Hand of God. Argentina’s World Cup quarter-final with England saw Maradona score what is known as the goal of the century when the Argentine ran from inside his own half to score.

His other goal in that game was a complete contrast, and saw him handle the ball past Peter Shilton. He fooled the officials into thinking it was a deft header, ensuring Maradona villain status forever among England supporters.

4 Andoni Goikoetxea

Spain

In 1983, Andoni Goikoetxea earned the nickname the Butcher of Bilbao, after a ferocious tackle on Diego Maradona. The Argentine suffered a broken ankle. At the time, Athletic Bilbao were an incredibly strong side, having won the La Liga title back-to-back in 1983 and 1984.

Maradona was at Barcelona, in a move that never quite worked out. His ankle did recover, although his ligaments were torn. Maradona clearly remembered the tackle:

“I just felt the impact, heard the sound – like a piece of wood cracking – and realised immediately what had happened.”

Although he claimed he didn’t mean to hurt Maradona, he did decide to keep the Adidas boots he wore to carry out the foul in a glass cabinet.

3 Pepe

Portugal

Pepe was without doubt one of the dirtiest players of the twenty-first century. Not just dirty, but petulant and at times sneaky with it, too. It's incredible to think he was once the long-time centre-back partner to Sergio Ramos, and was probably the more villainous of the two.

While fans can sometimes stomach dirty players, perhaps on some level wishing they played for their club, sneakiness is a far less liked quality.

Forever involved in a cycle of histrionics, play-acting, simulation and using a strategy that seemed underpinned wholly to wind the opposition up, Pepe is almost a verb for villain. There is no doubting he had a fabulous career, but did so while raising the heckles of many fans around the world.

2 Luis Suarez

Uruguay

Luis Suarez was a fantastic footballer, perhaps one of the greatest ever number nines in football history. He also had an incredible ability to wind people up and play the part of the pantomime villain.

If it wasn’t enough to bite opponents, which he did on several occasions, he denied Ghana a place in the World Cup semi-final in South Africa in the most ghastly way imaginable. With the scores between Uruguay and Ghana tied at 1-1 in the last minute of extra time, Suarez used his hand to stop the ball crossing his team’s game line.

Asamoah Gyan failed to score and Uruguay went on to win the game on penalties. Suarez, who was filmed aggresively celebrating the missed penalty while being shepherded down the tunnel, has refused to apologise:

"I don't apologise for it. I apologise if I injure a player, but I took a red card for the handball. It wasn't my fault because I didn't miss the penalty."

1 Harold Schumacher

West Germany

At best callous, but ultimately incredibly reckless, goalkeeper Harold Schumacher is probably best known for a brutal foul on France’s Patrick Battiston in the 1982 World Cup semi-final between West Germany and France.

Battiston was through on goal when Schumacher came hurtling off his line. With the Frenchman’s eyes on the ball, the West German keeper jumped up into Battiston while turning his back.

Battiston was left in a motionless heap on the floor. Unconscious, he had suffered three broken ribs, having had several of his teeth knocked out. Unbelievabley, Schumacher went unpunished by the referee. There wasn't even a foul given. Meanwhile, French skipper Michel Platini was unsure if his colleague was still alive. He was far from impressed with Schumacher:

"All I know is that Schumacher was someone who wanted to win at all costs and he went way over the top that evening."