Key Takeaways West Ham United have made some iconic signings down the years.

Billy Bonds joined for £50,000 from Charlton and helped win two FA Cups.

Recent heroes such as Jarrod Bowen helped secured the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023.

West Ham United are a club rich with history. Their academy has produced some footballing icons, from England World Cup winning heroes Bobby Moore, and Geoff Hurst, to modern-day greats like Jermain Defoe and Rio Ferdinand, but here we will be focusing on their signings.

In the modern era, West Ham have spent quite a lot of money, with some signings more successful than others. In earlier years, the club also made some big additions, with some of their signings being written into club folklore, with some of their exploits and records still standing in 2024. With that in mind, here are West Ham United's greatest ever signings.

10 Carlton Cole

Years at West Ham: 2006-2015

Carlton Cole came through Chelsea's academy, and after a spell of underwhelming loan spells, joined West Ham permanently in 2006 for £3million. Cole quickly became a cult hero at Upton Park, due to his incredible work-rate, determination, and attitude. Fans took to him instantly, and they admired his passion and desire to help the team. Although his goal return isn't spectacular, his impact on the club cannot be understated, and the supporters of the club loved Cole for his loyalty, as he dedicated nine years to the club.

Cole joined West Ham at a time when they had Bobby Zamora, Carlos Tevez, Teddy Sherringham and Dean Ashton, so competition for places was fierce, but Cole worked hard, earnt his place, and is a fan favourite forever with the Irons.

Carlton Cole's West Ham Statistics Appearances 293 Goals 67 Assists 29 Fee £3million

9 Dimitri Payet

Years at West Ham: 2015-2017

Few players in Premier League history have had as much of an impact in one season as Dimitri Payet did during the 2015/16 campaign with West Ham. Payet joined West Ham from Marseille for £15million, and was an instant success during the final season at Upton Park.

He was creative, both passing, crossing and dribbling through opponents to create chances, but also contributing numerous goals as the Hammers departed their iconic home Upton Park in style. The most remarkable thing about his time at West Ham were his free-kicks, scoring multiple incredible strikes from the dead ball, as he was named in the PFA Team of the Year. Payet only remained at West Ham for half of the following season, because things had turned sour after he had demanded to leave and return to France.

Dimitri Payet's West Ham United Statistics Appearances 60 Goals 15 Assists 22 Fee £15million

8 Scott Parker

Years at West Ham: 2007-2011

In June 2007, West Ham signed Scott Parker for £7 million from Newcastle United, and his impact was outstanding. In his first year at the club, Parker struggled with injuries, but once he overcame them, he never looked back.

In the next three years, the English midfielder won the club's player of the season award every time, becoming only the second man ever to do so, after the great Sir Trevor Brooking. Incredibly, which is credit to his high performance levels, Parker won the Football Writers Player of the Season award in 2010/11, in a season in which West Ham were ultimately relegated from the Premier League. Parker moved to Tottenham following relegation, but the team's demise was through no fault of his.

Scott Parker's West Ham United Statistics Appearances 129 Goals 12 Assists 11 Fee £7million

7 Jarrod Bowen

Years at West Ham: 2020-Present

When Jarrod Bowen joined West Ham in 2020, few would have anticipated the impact he was able to have on the club in such a short space of time. The dynamic winger joined from Hull City for a reported fee of £22 million, and he has been ever present in the side since.

Bowen has scored frequent goals throughout his time with West Ham, but none will ever top his late winner against Fiorentina, in the Europa Conference League final in 2023, which gave the club a long-awaited European honour.

Since joining the club, Bowen was able to break into the England squad, and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad in the 2024 European Championships, where they ultimately lost in the final to Spain. Jarrod Bowen's incredible contribution to West Ham never went unnoticed, and his rise from non-league to the European Championships is testament to his character.

Jarrod Bowen's West Ham United Statistics Appearances 204 Goals 61 Honours Europa Conference League (2023) Fee £22million

6 Carlos Tevez

Years at West Ham: 2006-2007

West Ham completed the surprise signing of Carlos Tevez in the summer of 2006, and he played a huge part in the 2006/07 season at Upton Park. For the most part it was a very poor season for West Ham. However, thanks to seven wins in the final nine games, the Hammers remained in the Premier League, and Tevez played a huge role.

The Argentine scored on the final day away at Manchester United as the Hammers secured survival, and he will forever be remembered as a cult hero at the London club. It wasn't just due to his goals that the West Ham faithful adored him, but he gave his all every time he put on the shirt, and was dedicated to helping the cause each week.

Carlos Tevez's West Ham United Statistics Appearances 29 Goals 7 Fee £14.6million

5 Michail Antonio

Years at West Ham: 2015-Present

Michail Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for a reported £9.5million, and since, has done it all. He arrived as a player that spent the majority of his time as a winger, but at the Hammers has played everywhere. Right-back, on the wing, but usually as a striker, the Jamaican has been an excellent addition.

What is best about Michail Antonio at West Ham, is he has become their leading Premier League goalscorer. This statistic not only demonstrates his quality in front of goal, but also is impressive when you consider how many different positions he has had to play in. Antonio's signing is one of the best that West Ham have made, and it represents incredible value for money.

Michail Antonio's West Ham United Statistics Appearances 310 Goals 82 Assists 40 Honours Europa Conference League (2023) Fee £9.5million

4 Paolo Di Canio

Years at West Ham: 1999-2003

Paolo Di Canio has been known for his various controversies and fiery personality, but during his time with the Hammers he was able to put these to the side, and perform to an incredibly high level. During his time with the club, he was always capable of the spectacular, demonstrated by his outrageous scissor kick goal against Wimbledon, which is marked as one of the best goals the Premier League has seen.

Di Canio's best season with the club was the 1998/99 season, where he helped the club to finish in fifth place in the league. The Italians time with the club came to an end in 2003, following relegation, but he will always be remembered fondly by the West Ham supporters.

Paolo Di Canio's West Ham United Statistics Appearances 139 Goals 50 Assists 17 Fee £2.2million

3 Vic Watson

Years at West Ham: 1920-1935

Our all-time top goalscorer, Vic Watson, was born on this day ⚒️ 🅰️ 505 Appearances ⚽️ 326 Goals A true West Ham legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fOyWoehyaF — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 10, 2022

Vic Watson was brought to West Ham from Wellingborough Town in 1920 for just £50, and his legacy is still felt at the club today. Watson was a prolific centre forward, and scored goals all throughout his career, but his best days were spent with Irons.

Watson is West Ham's all-time leading goalscorer, with only Geoff Hurst challenging that record, scoring a remarkable 326 goals during his 15 years with the club. The forward's record looks set to stand for a long time, and his impact on the club, after his arrival from Wellingborough Town was incredible.

Vic Watson's West Ham United Statistics Appearances 505 Goals 326 Fee £50

2 Julian Dicks

Years at West Ham: 1988-1993 and 1994-1999

West Ham signed Julian Dicks for a reported £300,000 from Birmingham City, and across two spells, the left-back made a massive impact at the club.

He was known for his 'hard-man' abilities, never shying away from a tackle and always giving his all for the team. Dicks was also capable of popping up with a goal, even reaching double figures during the 1995/95 season, which is mightily impressive for a left-back. Dicks is an absolute cult hero at West Ham, and could do it all, making him fitting of second place on this list.

Julian Dicks' West Ham United Statistics Appearances 247 Goals 33 Fee £300,000

1 Billy Bonds

Years at West Ham: 1967-1988

Billy Bonds joined West Ham in 1967 from Charlton Athletic for a fee of £50,000 and went on to become the club's all-time leading appearance maker. He began his time with the club as a right-back before progressing into midfield alongside Trevor Brooking. After Bobby Moore left the club in 1974, Bonds was appointed as captain, and just a year later he led the side to a famous FA Cup victory against Fulham, before winning it again in 1980 against Arsenal, where he became the only West Ham captain to lift the trophy on two occasions. Billy Bonds is a West Ham legend, and as their record appearance maker, it is fitting that he leads this list.

Billy Bonds' West Ham United Statistics Appearances 799 Goals 46 Honours FA Cup (1975, 1980) Fee £50,000

All statistcs courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30.08.24.