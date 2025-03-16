Summary Manchester United are a club steeped in history, tradition and a plethora of silverware.

Players like Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, and Mark Hughes have all demonstrated grit, toughness, and skill for the club.

The article lists ten hard-working, tough players who gave their all for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are one of England's most successful clubs, winning masses of silverware throughout their history. The club was revoluntionised by two Scottish men – Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson – who achieved incredible levels of success for the Red Devils, sharing the majority of the club's total trophy count.

Both managers' ethos was simple: having total control over their teams and overseeing the entire operation. Their players displayed a strong work ethic and demonstrated a willingness to show the highest level of commitment every time they represented the club.

This article reveals ten standout players who featured in both managers' teams. These footballers always gave their all and were considered the hardest, toughest players, who put in every ounce of effort into every game. All the players selected were tough as nails throughout their respective stints at Old Trafford.

Ranking Factors

How they were perceived by fans of all clubs

Whether fellow teammates and opponents remember them for their toughness

Their reputation for being a hardman in the beautiful game

Memorable moments when their hardman nature came to the fore

10 Paul McGrath

1982-1989

Paul McGrath enjoyed a seven-year stint in Manchester in the early days of his career, joining at the age of 23 in 1982 under then-manager Ron Atkinson. He featured in over 200 games for the club, receiving praise as one of the best defenders of his time.

His battles with mental health off the pitch related to his work on it, but he showed his fearless nature in every game he played. His aerial threat and tackling ability stood out as one of the best in the league, let alone at Manchester United.

The Irishman's latter years at the club saw reduced game time due to reoccurring knee injuries, while he also faced stern competition from a plethora of new additions that boss Ferguson made to the squad in the early years of his tenure.

9 Mark Hughes

1980-1986 and 1988-1995