Summary There has been no shortage of tough players to have played for Rangers down the years.

Duncan Ferguson was arrested while playing for the club in an onfield incident.

The likes of Graeme Souness and Terry Butcher were also among the hardest to ever appear at Ibrox.

To play for a club like Rangers, you have to have a little bit about you. Not only do the club's roots go back to the working class, but there are some incredibly fierce games played at Ibrox that are not for the faint-hearted. Therefore, you have to have a bit of backbone if you want to succeed on the blue side of Glasgow.

With an intense Old Firm rivalry with Celtic, which is as big as any other derby on British soil, it sees games where there can be no shying away from a tackle or two, where strong personalities are an absolute must. Luckily, throughout their history, the 'Gers have had some incredibly intimidating players among their ranks, with these ten being among the hardest.

10 Marvin Andrews

2004-2006

Known for his remarkable strength and resilience, Marvin Andrews embodied the true essence of toughness in football. Signed by Alex McLeish from Livingston in May 2004, Andrews quickly became one of the manager’s standout acquisitions. Just months before joining Rangers, he helped Livingston win the Scottish League Cup with a powerful display, especially his leadership and aerial ability.

Despite a career-threatening knee injury that should have sidelined him for months, Andrews made a miraculous recovery, attributing it to faith healing. Whether you believe in that or not, the fact it was enough for him to get back onto the pitch is incredible in itself.

9 Barry Ferguson

1994-2003, 2005-2009

While his time in England with Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City didn’t quite live up to expectations, Barry Ferguson was always welcomed back at Ibrox with open arms thanks to a combination of his technical ability and his attitude on the pitch. A lifelong Rangers supporter, Ferguson gave his all for the club and left no stone unturned whenever he wore the famous blue.

He was introduced to the first team by Walter Smith in the late '90s but truly came into his own under Dick Advocaat, eventually becoming captain. Despite struggling with recurring hip injuries, Ferguson regularly played through the pain, receiving injections to feature in vital games, earning admiration from Rangers fans for his relentless dedication.

8 Iain Ferguson

1984-1986

Iain Ferguson had the intimidating aura of someone you'd avoid if you came across them on a night out. Fierce on the pitch, he often snarled at opponents and gritted his teeth while making hard tackles, a style that might earn him frequent red cards in today's game.

However, beyond his tough exterior, Ferguson was a skilled player with excellent passing and shooting ability, though his national team chances were limited. A vital part of what was arguably Rangers' greatest period, where they won nine league titles in a row, Ferguson’s memorable moment came when he stood up to Paolo Di Canio during an Old Firm match in what was a true clash of personalities.

7 John Brown

1988-1997

John Brown embodies the image of a tough, stereotypical West Coast Scottish man. His rugged appearance perfectly matched his no-nonsense playing style and certainly added to his intimidating presence. On the field, Brown was a formidable defender, often needing to be knocked down to be beaten.

His aggressive approach, however, led to frequent injuries during his time at Rangers. Despite this, Brown remained a vital figure in the team, particularly during training. Walter Smith, the club's former manager, praised his influential presence in the locker room, noting Brown’s persistence to play even when injured.

6 Terry Butcher

1986-1990

Longtime followers of the England national team will remember Terry Butcher as a player who was tough as nails. In a 1989 World Cup qualifier against Sweden, his forehead was covered in blood from a deep cut, yet the defender refused to leave the pitch for treatment. After a quick bandage, he was back on the field, heading the ball without hesitation. Today, such determination would likely be halted by modern regulations.

Butcher's time at Rangers (1986-1990) was marked by similar ferocity, with tackles that would be considered reckless by today’s standards. Off the field, he was a polite gentleman, but on it, he was a force of nature. His temper became legendary, particularly after he famously kicked a referee's changing room door off its hinges following a match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, earning himself a fine.

After a serious leg break in 1987, Butcher told Graeme Souness he would play with one leg if needed. Not many players in the modern day would be so willingly putting themselves forward if such a situation occurred.

5 Richard Gough

1987-1997, 1997-1998

