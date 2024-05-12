Highlights UFC 303 has broken the $20 million barrier in ticket sales, according to UFC boss Dana White.

The market-leading MMA firm has had a number of wildly successful events at the gate in recent years.

We look back at the top-10 biggest gates in UFC history.

Excitement surrounding Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon is so palpable that, per UFC boss Dana White, the upcoming UFC 303 event, which headlines International Fight Week on Saturday, June 29, has already generated $20 million in ticket sales. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT is looking through the UFC's biggest events in history, and seeing how the ticket sales from that show compares to McGregor's welterweight bout against teak tough rival Michael Chandler.

10. UFC 287 — Pereira vs Adesanya 2 (2023)

Gate: $11,943,363

UFC returned to Miami for a box office event in April, 2023, and profiled the long-time rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The kickboxers had fought numerous times in that sport, before renewing hostilities in MMA when Adesanya won their first fight, and took the UFC middleweight championship, with a stunning fifth round knockout win in 2022. Just six months later, Adesanya got one back with a second-round finish of his own at the Kaseya Center in Florida.

9. UFC 129 — St. Pierre vs Shields (2011)

Gate: $12,075,000

Pay-per-view sensation Georges St. Pierre was in the middle of his UFC welterweight championship reign when he out-pointed Jake Shields in Toronto. Fellow all-time great Jose Aldo also featured on the card defended his UFC featherweight title against Mark Hominick.

8. UFC 285 — Jones vs Gane (2023)

Gate: $12,150,000

One of the consensus GOATs, Jon Jones, fought at UFC 285 in his first appearance in the Octagon in three years. The veteran showed no signs of ring rust, though, as he dominated Ciryl Gane and finished the Frenchman in the very first round, in what was Jones' heavyweight debut at the time.

7. UFC 295 — Prochazka vs Pereira (2023)

Gate: $12,400,000

UFC traditionally holds its New York City event every November, and typically stacks the card with talent. UFC 295 was no different, as Alex Pereira knocked Jiri Porchazka out with elbows, Tom Aspinall finished Sergei Pavlovich in the first round with punches, and Jessica Andrade also scored a statement win with a second-round finish over Mackenzie Dern.

6. UFC 299 — O'Malley vs Vera 2 (2024)

Gate: $14,142,904

UFC 299 was another Miami event that featured top tier talent who, combined, helped generate another significant gate. The UFC's latest star Sean O'Malley decisioned Marlon Vera, and local favorite Dustin Poirier knocked Benoit Saint Denis out, too. The flashy former Bellator MMA fighter Michael 'Venom' Page also made his UFC debut, and beat Kevin Holland on points.

5. UFC 264 — McGregor vs Poirier 3 (2021)

Gate: $15,759,800

In Conor Mcgregor's last UFC appearance, the Irishman met Dustin Poirier for the third time in Las Vegas but came unstuck after two rounds due to a doctor's stoppage on account of a broken leg. The loss saw McGregor's pro MMA record fall to 22 wins (19 KOs and one submission) against six defeats.

4. UFC 300 — Pereira vs Hill (2024)

Gate: $16,508,823

The UFC's 300th pay-per-view event took place this year and featured a stacked card that did not disappoint. There were 13 fights at the event, and all of them generated headlines including Kayla Harrison's UFC debut — a victory via rear-naked choke over Holly Holm, and Jiri Prochazka's second-round knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic before the main card even began. Max Holloway bludgeoned Justin Gaethje for a buzzer-beating knockout win in a BMF title bout, and Alex Pereira iced Jamahal Hill in one. What a night.

3. UFC 229 — Khabib vs McGregor (2018)

Gate: $17,188,895

Another wild, unforgettable night was Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's rivalry coming to a hostile conclusion at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, six years ago. After a bitter promotion in which McGregor pushed the boundaries of taste, Nurmagomedov scored an incredible submission win, before jumping the Octagon to start a near-riot Octagonside.

2. UFC 205 — Alvarez vs McGregor (2016)

Gate: $17,700,000

As one of the most famous competitors to ever take part in the UFC, it is no surprise to see McGregor dominate this list and his attempt to become champ-champ — a champion at both featherweight and lightweight — scored big at the gate. For McGregor's fans in attendance, 'Notorious' did not disappoint as he scored a second-round knockout win over Eddie Alvarez in what remains arguably the greatest win of his entire career.

1. UFC 303 — McGregor vs Chandler (2024)

Gate: $20 million+

Though it hasn't even taken place yet, the upcoming McGregor vs Chandler event in June has already, according to Dana White, broken the $20 million barrier at the box office. This already ensures it stands alone as UFC's only event to break that milestone. If the event goes ahead, it will see McGregor return after three years away to take on Chandler, who has won twice but lost thrice in five UFC fights, after excelling as a multi-time champ from his time in Bellator.