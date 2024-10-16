Key Takeaways International football, often maligned among fans, fosters camaraderie among supporters supporting the same nation.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel of England and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann are some of the most exciting managers in world football.

How much international managers earn vary among nations, with the top 10 ranging from £2 million to £19.18 million per year.

International football may be maligned by the majority of fans – but it gives said supporters the opportunity to mix and get along with their fellow compatriots with them all wanting the same outcome. That is, of course, something that cannot be said during the domestic football campaign with all manner of teams to support.

The World Cup, European Championships, AFCON and the Copa America – dependent on a nation’s location on the earth – are all prospective competitions that sides look to win – and chances of success often rely on the man in charge. Managers on the international stage are not as busy as their domestic counterparts given the sporadic nature of international football.

That’s not to say that there is a shortage of managerial talent – with Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel overseeing Germany and England, respectively. But what are they paid? Using figures from The Mirror and Bolavip, here are the top 10 highest-paid managers in international football, irrespective of their content.

Lionel Scaloni oversaw an Argentinian World Cup-winning side, putting favourites France to the sword in a penalty shoot-out victory, and is paid handsomely at £2 million per year – which may be a surprise given his exploits.

Surprisingly above Scaloni is Chile’s Ricardo Gareca, who has struggled at the helm. Amassing a paltry points per match rate of 0.79 across his nine-game career, albeit in its infancy, has raised questions over whether he is deserving of his £2.84 million annual salary?

Both Dorival Junior of Brazil and Uruguay custodian Marcelo Bielsa pocket £3.07 million per year for leading their respective sides onto the pitch. The former is faced with the challenge of taking Selecao back to glory, while the latter is best revered for his stint in England with Leeds United.

France chief Didier Deschamps has endured his fair share of ups and downs while in charge of France - from winning the 2018 World Cup to missing out on the Euro 2024 final after losing to eventual winners Spain. Throughout it all, he's been paid £3.15 million per year.

10-6 - Highest-Paid International Managers in World Football Rank Manager Nation Wage 10. Lionel Scaloni Argentina £2 million 9. Ricardo Gareca Chile £2.84 million 8. Dorival Junior Brazil £3.07 million 7. Marcelo Bielsa Uruguay £3.07 million 6. Didier Deschamps France £3.15 million

5 Roberto Martinez, Portugal

Wage: £3.38 million

As one of the highest-paid managers at Euro 2024, Roberto Martinez of Portugal sneaks into the top five of this list. Formerly of Everton at club level and a previous boss of Belgium, the 51-year-old has enjoyed quite the unorthodox managerial journey in football – but is, at the time of writing, earning a healthy £3.38 million with Portugal.

Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo happy is no easy task, but his experience at the top – with a handful of international tournaments under his belt – allows him to keep the Portuguese talisman under wraps. In his 24-game tenure in charge of the Portugal national team, Martinez has won 19 times.

Roberto Martinez - Portugal Statistics Wage £3.38 million Appointed January 9, 2023 Matches 24 Wins 19 Draws 1 Losses 4 Points per match 2.42

4 Julian Nagelsmann, Germany

Wage: £3.99 million