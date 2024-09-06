Key Takeaways List reveals the 10 best performers in the UEFA Champions League since 2003-04 based on average ratings.

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks fourth on the list, despite being the Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is the only player with an average rating higher than 8.00.

Since its inception, the UEFA Champions League has highlighted the beautiful game's finest talents, with a host of top players delivering memorable performances on Europe’s grandest stage. But while determining the best Champions League players since 2003 is tricky from a subjective point of view, a fascinating list has emerged ranking the competition's standout performers based on their average ratings.

A total of 1044 players have made at least 20 appearances in the competition since the start of the 2003-04 campaign, and Sofascore have whittled down that hefty list to the 10 best, according to the average rating of each individual over that period.

By aggregating the ratings, they identified not just the superstars who dominated the headlines, but also the players who have quietly delivered top-tier performances year after year. The results make for interesting reading. While there are plenty of household names included, there are just as many - supposedly woven into the fabric of European football - that miss out on a mention.

10 Bruno Fernandes (Rating: 7.50)

Sporting CP & Manchester United

Kicking off a slightly surprising start to this list is Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes. Despite never having won the competition and regularly missing out on qualification during his time at Old Trafford, the Portuguese star has hardly ever put a foot wrong from an individual standpoint when it comes to dragging his side through the competition.

Across four Champions League campaigns, Fernandes has registered 18 goal involvements in 25 appearances, with his seven assists in as many games during the 2020-21 run proving that the Red Devils' recent failures in recapturing their European glory days cannot be blamed on the 29-year-old - who has long been the club's primary chance-creator.

9 Harry Kane (Rating: 7.51)

Tottenham & Bayern Munich

Following the thread of players who have shone in teams that have underwhelmed is Harry Kane. Although he is England's greatest goalscorer, and he constantly features on the scoresheet in every competition he sinks his shooting boots into, team honours have long evaded the former Tottenham talisman.

Last season alone, during his maiden campaign with Bayern Munich, he notched eight goals and four assists in 12 Champions League matches, with Die Roten missing out on a place in the final to eventual winners, Real Madrid. However, his closest shave at glory came with Tottenham, as the Lilywhites lost to Liverpool in the 2019 final, and luck since then hasn't turned a corner for the goal-filled, trophy-devoid striker.

8 Toni Kroos (Rating: 7.53)

Bayern Munich & Real Madrid

Having won five Champions League titles whilst playing for two different clubs, Toni Kroos' trophy cabinet directly contrasts with that of those that came before him in Sofascore's ranking. Making up one half of the competition's greatest-ever midfield duo alongside Luka Modric, the German won everything under the sun during his illustrious career.

The former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star, who retired in the summer of 2024 aged 34, has always played as if pressure isn’t a word in his vocabulary. One of the coolest, calmest and most technically-assured footballers of the Champions League era, it’s been a joy to watch Kroos strut his stuff over the past decade.

7 Frank Lampard (Rating: 7.56)

Chelsea & Manchester City

Widely regarded as the ultimate goalscoring midfielder and among the very best players of his generation, Frank Lampard's chokehold on English football also made regular appearances during Chelsea's frequent assaults on the continent. Making the final twice during his playing days, "Super Frank" contributed to six goals as the Blues lifted the big-eared trophy in 2012.

Throughout his career, Lampard was deployed as a central midfielder, as an attacking midfielder, as a defensive midfielder, and even as a supporting striker on occasion. This, of course, worked massively in his favour when it came to player ratings as, not only did he score the decisive goals, but his all-around gameplay was integral to all phases of Chelsea's masterplan under Jose Mourinho and Michel Platini.

6 Steven Gerrard (Rating: 7.58)

Liverpool

Perhaps best remembered for his heroic performance in the 'Miracle of Istanbul' in 2005, Steven Gerrard was the dictionary definition of a true leader. His determination, goalscoring ability, and versatility made him one of the most influential midfielders in Champions League history.

The Liverpudlian icon personified the storied Anfield European Nights with his heroic one-man wrecking machine performances, and there may never be a player that better resembles 'Roy of the Rovers' ever again. He missed out on lifting the trophy for a second time only two years later after seeing his side lose 2-1 against the same opposition in the final, while his loyalty to the city he grew up in prevented him from further glory, despite links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

5 Xavi (Rating: 7.63)

Barcelona

Xavi was the architect of Barcelona's tiki-taka style that conquered Europe. His exceptional vision, precise passing, and control of the game's tempo made him the overlooked crown jewel of Barcelona, with teammates such as Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta stealing most of the limelight.

Surprisingly, the latter of the aforementioned Catalan heroes is nowhere to be seen on this list. But, without taking much away from Xavi's magical compatriot, it only goes to show how dependable the La Masia product was in La Blaugranas' four Champions League triumphs between 1998 and 2015 that he's so far up this ranking.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Rating: 7.65)

Manchester United, Real Madrid & Juventus

Considering his nickname is 'Mr Champions League', many would automatically have expected to see Cristiano Ronaldo at the very top of the pile. But, in the most dramatic twist of fate that Sofascore's findings could have produced, he surprisingly misses out on a medal position.

From his breakthrough at Manchester United, his goal-laden tenure at Real Madrid, followed by stints at Juventus and a return to Old Trafford, Ronaldo's influence on the Champions League has been transformative and unparalleled. His five titles (four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United) speak volumes about his competitiveness and dominance - as do his 141 goals in the competition, the most of anyone in history. But all this isn't enough to dislodge a top three that consists of two Barcelona adversaries.

3 Neymar Jr (Rating: 7.72)

Barcelona & PSG

There are very few things that football lovers enjoy more than watching a player tempt fate with flamboyant skill moves and theatrical trickery. Neat step-overs and dribbling that closely resembles some sort of south American dance has become the bread and butter of Brazil's jogo bonito (beautiful game) since the days of Ronaldinho.

But while some players master this art and then fail to find a balance between work and play, Neymar perfectly encapsulated what it took to be one of the world's most entertaining players and still be an effective team-player. Forming one-third of the most frightening forward line - alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - the former Santos wonderkid won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2014, and his average rating shows just how crucial he was, despite being tipped to reach even higher levels upon his teenage breakthrough all those years ago.

2 Juninho (Rating: 7.77)

Lyon

Juninho was always considered a far cry behind the likes of his compatriots Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Kaka and Ronaldinho in terms of pure talent. Nevertheless, he possessed a weapon that no other player has ever had in their arsenal: the Brazilian made scoring free-kicks look easier than scoring penalties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Throughout his career with Lyon, Vasco da Gama, Al-Gharafa and Sport Club do Recife, Juninho chalked up 77 goals from free-kicks alone.

Yet, with Sofascore's findings, it now appears there was a missing page in football's history books. Across 58 Champions League appearances, he achieved an average rating of 7.77, which would suggest Juninho had a lot more to his game than people thanked him for. With 18 goals and 20 assists over that same period, it would be fair to suggest he was underappreciated to some extent.

1 Lionel Messi (Rating: 8.06)

Barcelona & PSG

With 129 goals in the competition, Lionel Messi sits second in the Champions League's all-time goalscoring charts. The Argentinian wizard's dribbling ability, unparalleled vision, and playmaking skills were pivotal to Barcelona's four titles between 2006-2015.

The 37-year-old was devastated to miss the 2006 final against Arsenal through injury, but would score vital goals in the 2009 and 2011 finals, both against Manchester United. And while he is better known for his World Cup triumph nowadays, his consistency in Europe's premier competition shows he is unmatched by those around him, as he is the only player to boast an average rating over 8.00 (8.06).