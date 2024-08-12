Highlights NBA 2K25 features upgraded player ratings based on their real-life performances.

Top player rankings include Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, and Luka Dončić, all with 95+ ratings.

Young star Anthony Edwards has seen the most significant rating increase from last year's edition of the game.

NBA 2K has been the world’s premier basketball video game for the better part of two decades. The game allows basketball fans to take control of the league’s best players, and its ranking of those players changes with each yearly release.

NBA 2K25, the franchise’s next installment, is no exception. The NBA landscape changes each year, as new players enter the league and current players grow their game. Its virtual counterpart in NBA 2K is no different, with its landscape changing each year to coincide with the league it is based upon.

Each game uses a ranking system which ranks every player in the league based on a bunch of different statistics, and them forms an aggregate out of 100 from those to create an overall ranking, or rating. The higher the overall rating, the better the player is to play as.

With NBA 2K25 launching for all platforms on Sep. 6, 2024, it is time to take a look at and analyze the game’s official rankings. The following are the ten highest rated players in NBA 2K25.

1 Nikola Jokić – 98

Last year's rating: 98

With an overall ranking of 98, Nikola Jokic is the top-rated player in NBA 2K25. This is hardly a surprise, as the reigning MVP blew the competition away last season, leading in many offensive categories. It is, therefore, not shocking that Jokić will statistically be the best player to play as.

Nikola Jokić - NBA 2K25 Rating (98) Inside Scoring 91 Outside Scoring 91 Defending 66 Rebounding 87 Playmaking 84 Athleticism 77 Overall 98

His elite skills are translated to the virtual court in NBA 2K25. He features a 91 rating for both Inside and Outside Scoring, meaning that he is a threat all over the court. Jokić possesses a top-notch 99 Close Shot Rating, which means he almost always makes his shots close to the basket.

2 Joel Embiid – 98

Last year's rating: 96

Tied with Jokic in overall rating, but coming in second place to him according to the official rankings, is Joel Embiid . Embiid features fewer Badges than Jokic does (34 to 43) which are essentially in-game markings of his skills, in addition to individual ratings.

Embiid’s Inside Scoring is his best ability in the game, which is posted at a 93 rating. His best individual move is the hook shot, as he posts an incredible 97 Post Hook Rating, meaning that his hook shots near the basket will almost always go in.

Joel Embiid - NBA 2K25 Rating (98) Inside Scoring 93 Outside Scoring 92 Defending 76 Rebounding 89 Playmaking 70 Athleticism 80 Overall 98

Embiid’s rating increased two points from last year’s game, from 96 to 98, and it is clear why. When healthy, he was one of the best players on the court last season, and it therefore only makes sense that he is one of the top players in NBA 2K25.

3 Luka Dončić – 97

Last year's rating: 95

One of the best players in the NBA currently is Luka Dončić , and it therefore is appropriate that he is one of the best players in its virtual counterpart. With a 97 overall rating in NBA 2K25, he is set to be the third-best player in the entire game.

Dončić's in-game specialty is his Playmaking, which is set at a 95 overall rating. Specifically, his best area in that department is his Ball Handle rating, which is set at 98. That allows him to reach anywhere on the court using his elite deception skills, and either get the ball to a desired teammate or shoot it himself.

Luka Dončić - NBA 2K25 Rating (97) Inside Scoring 86 Outside Scoring 92 Defending 68 Rebounding 77 Playmaking 95 Athleticism 86 Overall 97

And shoot he can, as Dončić features a stellar Three-Point Shot rating of 88, making him the sixth-best player in the game in that department. Dončić's rating increased two points from last year’s game, from 95 to 97, making him even more dangerous than ever before.

4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 97

Last year's rating: 93

Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cemented himself as one of the game’s greats last season, as he led a team with no playoff experience to the second round. His massive growth and leap in skills is translated to NBA 2K25, in which he is ranked as the fourth-best player.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s strongest area is his Outside Scoring, in which he is rated 94. He features a 98 Close Shot rating, allowing him to score almost every time he is close to the basket.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - NBA 2K25 Rating (97) Inside Scoring 77 Outside Scoring 94 Defending 82 Rebounding 58 Playmaking 93 Athleticism 85 Overall 97

Where Gilgeous-Alexander loses points is in his Inside Scoring and Rebounding, which are rated 77 and 58, respectively. This makes him a bit of a liability in those areas, specifically in rebounding, which is why he is part of a larger machine that makes up for those weaknesses.

Gilgeous-Alexander features one of the largest leaps from last year’s rating, in which he was rated 93. That is still an impressive ranking, but now at 97, his jump of four points is even more impressive.

5 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97

Last year's rating: 96

Rounding out the top five players in NBA 2K25 is the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo . Oftentimes, the video game sees the most offensive-heavy players feature the highest ratings, while putting defense on the back burner. Antetokounmpo defies this, as he is rated highly in both categories.

Antetokounmpo’s Inside and Outside Scoring are actually rated 88 and 81, respectively, meaning that he is not the offensive threat that the players above him are. However, he makes up for this in Defense, in which he has a 90 Interior Defense rating which makes him extremely dangerous in that area of the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA 2K25 Rating (97) Inside Scoring 88 Outside Scoring 81 Defending 84 Rebounding 77 Playmaking 85 Athleticism 91 Overall 97

Antetokounmpo’s best stat is his Stamina Rating, of which he is rated 98. That means that he can stay on the court much longer than most players in the game, making him extremely consistent. Antetokounmpo’s rating increased by one point from last year’s game, increasing from 96 to 97.

6 Kevin Durant – 96

Last year's rating: 96

Kevin Durant has been one of the league’s best players for nearly two decades, and is still going strong. That is represented well in NBA 2K25, where he possesses a 96 rating, the sixth-highest in the game.

Durant’s defending and rebounding are weaknesses, but he more than makes up for it in his scoring. Specifically, his Outside Scoring is rated 95, which includes a stellar 97 Mid-Range Shot rating, meaning that he is extremely effective from the perimeter.

Kevin Durant - NBA 2K25 Rating (96) Inside Scoring 85 Outside Scoring 95 Defending 75 Rebounding 51 Playmaking 82 Athleticism 82 Overall 96

He also features a Three-Point Shot rating of 92, making him the third-best in the entire game in that category. With all of those stats on his side, it’s no wonder he is still one of the game’s best at age 35.

7 LeBron James – 96

Last year's rating: 96

LeBron James has easily been the greatest NBA player of the current century, and to many, is the greatest of any generation. While he is no longer the top player in NBA 2K, which he was for a while, it is still nothing short of impressive that he features a 96 rating, seventh-best, at nearly age 40.

James is defying Father Time by putting up stats rarely seen by anyone his age, and that is well-represented in the game. The best aspect of his game is his 92 Athleticism Level, which features a 99 Stamina rating, meaning that he can play for extended periods of time without getting tired.

LeBron James - NBA 2K25 Rating (96) Inside Scoring 90 Outside Scoring 87 Defending 76 Rebounding 62 Playmaking 89 Athleticism 92 Overall 96

His offense is still second-to-none, with him featuring a 90 Inside Scoring level and an 87 Outside Scoring level. He features a 85 Three-Point Shot Rating, which allows him to drain shots from that line, particularly without being defended.

8 Jayson Tatum – 96

Last year's rating: 95

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Also with a 96 overall rating is Jayson Tatum . The Boston Celtics ’ forward recently implanted his name into history, winning the franchise’s 18th championship. And that appears to have had an effect on his NBA 2K ranking, as it has increased one point from last year (95 to 96).

Jayson Tatum - NBA 2K25 Rating (96) Inside Scoring 84 Outside Scoring 92 Defending 77 Rebounding 64 Playmaking 79 Athleticism 84 Overall 96

Tatum’s best ability in the game is his Outside Scoring, which is rated as 92 overall. Specifically, his 97 Mid-Range Shot rating and 87 Three-Point Shot rating both make him deadly from the perimeter.

9 Stephen Curry – 95

Last year's rating: 96

Another player who is still putting up outstanding rankings through his mid-thirties, Stephen Curry is rated as the ninth-best player in NBA 2K25, with a 95 overall rating.

Curry’s stats are a bit more lopsided than the other players’ stats, as he possesses several weaknesses including a 62 Defending rating, a 58 Inside Scoring rating, and a 45 Rebounding rating.

Stephen Curry - NBA 2K25 Rating (95) Inside Scoring 58 Outside Scoring 96 Defending 62 Rebounding 45 Playmaking 89 Athleticism 82 Overall 95

However, Curry makes up for those weaknesses with his Outside Scoring, which is rated at 96. Specifically, he has by far the best Three-Point Shot rating in the game, at 99 (the next player in that department is Grayson Allen with a 93 rating). This makes Curry deadly from anywhere deep.

10 Anthony Edwards – 95

Last year's rating: 88

At just 23 years old, Anthony Edwards is the player on this list with the most upside, and that is reflected in-game. Last year, he had a rating of 88 — that has now jumped seven points to 95, the biggest leap of the top players.

Anthony Edwards - NBA 2K25 Rating (95) Inside Scoring 77 Outside Scoring 92 Defending 72 Rebounding 50 Playmaking 79 Athleticism 87 Overall 95

Edwards possesses a 92 Outside Scoring rating, which is bumped up by his outstanding 95 Close Shot rating. That allows him to make shots close to the basket on a consistent basis. Edwards also features a 86 Three-Point Shot rating, making him a real threat from deep.