Highlights England's 58-year trophy drought is spotlighted among football's longest barren periods after they lost to Spain at EURO 2024 to ensure that period would reach the dreaded 60-year mark.

Nevertheless, three teams are facing worse barren runs, with South Korea topping the pile.

DR Congo, Morocco, and Czech Republic also feature on the list of national teams that have waited 48+ years for a major trophy.

In the complex realms of international football, success is often measured in silverware. Yet, for some national teams, the wait for a major trophy has extended into decades, casting long dark shadows over their storied histories.

While England's trophy aridity has been well-documented, with the turn of phrase "football's coming home" being used in jest in recent years as the Three Lions struggle to prove they're a nation of footballing power, they are joined by nine other countries that have also been deprived of major accolades for 48 years or more.

As EURO 2024 comes to yet another dud for Gareth Southgate's men, now presents itself as the perfect opportunity to reflect on the 10 longest current silverware droughts in international football, as shown by a post on Reddit. This way, the English population can feel just that slight little bit better about their situation.

Related Gareth Southgate's England Record at Major Touranments Gareth Southgate was appointed as England manager back in 2016 and has since reached a semi-final and final in major tournaments.

10 Iran

Asian Cup, 48 years ago

Despite boasting the lethal weapon of the 'Iranian Maradona' within their disposal for many years through Ali Daei, who scored an unbelievable 108 goals in 148 caps between 1993 and 2006, Iran have struggled to build a trophy-winning team around standout individuals for 48 years now.

Back in 2005, they sat at a respectable FIFA World Ranking of 15th, but their last major triumph came all the way back in the 1976 Asian Cup, where they ran out 1–0 victors over Kuwait in the final, bringing about a third successive competition win - this time, on home soil.

Related 10 Greatest Asian Players in Football History [Ranked] Asia is such a vast continent, and it is no surprise there have been some wonderful players hailing from that part of the world.

9 Czech Republic

European Championship, 48 years ago

Czech Republic's football history is one that weaves and winds through many elaborate plotlines. Since first taking part in the European Championships as the Czech Republic in 1996, following the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia three years earlier, the central European nation has become a constant in the tournament.

In their maiden appearance, they finished as runners-up, and have reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals twice in the following continental capers. But they have been unable to replicate their 1976 triumph that they navigated under the guise of Czechoslovakia. Nevertheless, given the size of the country, they've done pretty well to avoid a longer barren run.

8 Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations, 48 years ago

Morocco finished fourth in the 2022 World Cup, establishing a reputation as the standout surprise package of the tournament. But without a corporeal accolade to show for their efforts since winning the Africa Cup of Nations 48 years ago, there aren't many things more dusty than their trophy cabinet - except, of course, the Sahara desert.

One of Africa's most successful national football teams, Morocco has competed in six World Cups, and this could be worthy of a crown itself in a continent often deprived of global attention. They made history in 1986, when they became the first African team to finish top of a group at a World Cup and the first African team to reach the knockout stages, though West Germany gave them a sucker punch at the Round of 16 stage.

Related 20 Greatest African Players in Football History Ranked From George Weah to Jay-Jay Okocha, the continent has produced some fine talent over the years.

7 Peru

Copa America, 49 years ago

Peru will always struggle to find the same treasures that South America's darling nations Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina have regularly discovered. However, while not many will know of their footballing history, they were the first-ever nation to win the Copa America, doing so in its 1975 debut.

Since then, they have gone under the radar in the beautiful game. But by reaching the 2019 final - which was comfortably won 3-1 by Brazil in the end - there is a smattering of hope that their fortunes could be on the up again. What's more, six of their 10 highest appearance-makers still play to this day, so a team filled to the brim with seniority will no doubt provide the basis for future success.

6 DR Congo

Africa Cup of Nations, 50 years ago

Historically, DR Congo, formerly Zaire, was one of Africa's pioneering football nations, achieving remarkable successes in the 1960s and 1970s under legendary figures like Joseph "Mayanga" Mwepu Ilunga and Francois "Mwepu" Kembo. However, since winning the African Cup of Nations in 1974, the country has struggled to reclaim that zenith.

Challenges such as political instability, economic difficulties, and infrastructural shortcomings have hindered consistent football development and success. Despite producing talented players who excel in domestic leagues and across Europe, the national team has faced formidable competition in continental tournaments, often falling short at crucial moments. In recent times, they reached the 2015 AFCON semi-final and missed out on a third-placed finish in the 2024 edition via a 6-5 penalty shootout loss to South Africa.

5 Sudan

Africa Cup of Nations, 54 years ago

The Sudanese national team, known as the "Falcons of Jediane", was once a formidable force in African football. They claimed their sole major title at the 1970 African Cup of Nations, which was held on home soil. However, in similar circumstances to DR Congo, political instability, economic hardships, and a lack of investment in sports infrastructure has led the side down a precarious route by which the glory days couldn't feel any further away than they already are.

In the 54 years following that glorious moment, Sudan have only continued to plummet in their efforts at getting back on track. Now languishing as the 121st lowest nation in the most recent FIFA World Ranking update, there is no sign that they can bring that once-cherished stream of milk and honey back to the sub-saharan nation. Instead, they must cling on to their 1-0 final victory over Ghana all them years ago.

4 England

World Cup, 58 years ago

The Three Lions' long-drawn-out wait for a major men's trophy will now reach 60 years after goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal condemned them to a second straight European Championship final defeat at EURO 2024 against Spain.

Although England pride themselves on footballing merit, they haven't won a major tournament since 1966. And while Gareth Southgate became the first manager to take them to two finals - all while breaking the record for most consecutive European Championship games without defeat in regular time - that final piece to the jigsaw puzzle is still missing, and it looks increasingly likely that the Southgate era will come to an end before he gets his next chance at the 2026 World Cup.

Related 14 Managers Who Could Replace Gareth Southgate at England [Ranked] Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter could be options to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager potentially leaves his job after Euro 2024.

3 Israel

Asian Cup, 60 years ago

What makes England's drought so well documented is that they boast a passionate, speak-too-soon fanbase, they boast a plethora of heated international rivalries, and the British media are always highly expectant in regard to their success (or lack thereof).

However, Israel are the first of three teams that are currently shouldering worse barren runs. In a curious round-robin format, they won the Asian Cup in 1964, playing against India, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Given the current political complexities, there's more than enough reason to hedge a bet that this drought still has a long way to go before being nipped in the bud.

2 Ethiopia

Africa Cup of Nations, 62 years ago

Ethiopia, otherwise known as the Walia Ibex, achieved its greatest success by winning the African Cup of Nations in 1962. But since then, they have failed to qualify for any World Cup tournament, while the last time they advanced beyond the group stage of AFCON was in 1968, when they came fourth in a tournament they hosted.

Promisingly, under enigmatic coach, Sewnet Bishaw, the team qualified for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations after a 31-year absence, in which they were also disqualified in 2010 because Minyahile Beyene played in that game when he was suspended for receiving two yellow cards in earlier qualifiers. Nevertheless, they failed to build on that blink-and-you'll-miss-it success by not featuring since.

1 South Korea

Asian Cup, 64 years ago

No player has won the Asian Footballer of the Year award more times than Tottenham's Heung-min Son, who has achieved the accolade six times. And when you consider that his nearest-rival to such esteem is also a South Korean player, Kim Joo-Sung, then it wouldn't have come as too much of a surprise if we told you the nation had resounding success on the world stage.

But this couldn't be further than the truth. Son's magical qualities haven't been enough to translate his performances into trophies for both club and country. They've finished as runners-up in 1972, 1980, 1988, and 2015, while finishing in third place in 1964, 2000, 2007, and 2011 since last winning the Asian Cup in 1960. It's remarkable yet realistic to suggest South Korea have, somehow, been even more unfortunate than England!