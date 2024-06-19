Highlights Social media abuse towards football players is still prevalent, with Rashford, Salah, and Saka being the most targeted.

Manchester United leads in abusive posts, highlighting the need for a culture shift to combat negativity online.

Despite the hate, some players like Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka also receive a significant amount of positive support.

Sadly, for all the good that can come from social media nowadays, there are still plenty of negative people out there - and for footballers, the amount of abusive messages they receive on a day-to-day basis. Society, simply, needs to do better.

As one Premier League season has now come to a close and the preparations for the next have started, what with the release of next campaign’s fixtures, fans and players alike are enjoying the off-season as a period of rest and recovery - but it’s also a time for fans to learn about the negative impact that hate-posting can have on footballers.

Utilising social listening data and natural language processing, Half Time Content have analysed social media posts that spanned from August 18, 2023 (a week after the opening fixture) to May 19, 2024 (the date of the closing fixture).

After digesting the posts, the analysts then collect the volume of posts about each separate player that had an emotion of either “anger” or “disgust”. They also worked out which teams in the top flight were subject to the most abuse and who received the highest percentage of hate posts.

Players who Receive the Most Abuse

Rashford, Salah, Saka take the top three spots

By a pretty significant distance, Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford is in first place with 707,160 abusive posts received across the 2023/24 campaign - of his total posts, 27% of them are of a hateful nature.

Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka of England and Arsenal follow, respectively, with the Liverpool man receiving 382,140 hate posts across the season, though that figure is significantly less than that of Rashford’s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A grand total of 28% of the hate posts aimed at all the players in the top ten combined were directed at Rashford.

Saka, who enjoyed a brilliant campaign for Arsenal just pips his teammate Kai Havertz to third after receiving 368,300 hate posts compared to German star’s 354,940.

Manchester City and Norway goal machine Erling Haaland, despite being a household name in the weird and wonderful world of football, comes in at fifth, with a whopping 293,800 posts regarding the centre forward being of a hateful nature.

The remaining five stars all ply their trade for the Old Trafford outfit. Alejandro Garnacho and Harry Maguire reside in fifth and sixth, respectively. The former, over the course of their FA Cup-winning season, received 261,380 abusive posts, while the latter was subject to receiving just shy of 250,000.

Top 10 Most Abused Players on Social Media Rank Player Club Abusive Posts % of Overall Posts 1. Marcus Rashford Man Utd 707,160 27% 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 382,140 16% 3. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 368,300 17% 4. Kai Havertz Arsenal 354,940 19% 5. Erling Haaland Man City 293,800 13% 6. Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 261,380 19% 7. Harry Maguire Man Utd 242,200 24% 8. Casemiro Man Utd 240,480 23% 9. Andre Onana Man Utd 213,640 22% 10. Scott McTominay Man Utd 193,400 25%

Player with Highest Percentage of Abusive Posts

27% of posts about Rashford were abusive

While Rashford himself received the highest number of abuse-driven posts across the 2023/24 campaign, he sits fifth in the list of Premier League players in terms of how many posts are of such nature. For reference: players that had in excess of 40,000 abusive posts about them were included and there were 57 players in total.

A total of 27% of Rashford-related posts are abusive, while Christian Eriksen, a teammate of Rashford’s, endured 75,280 hateful posts, which contributed to 29% of the overall posts regarding the Dane.

A trio of full-backs - who all ply their trade for different clubs - were not far behind Eriksen, tied with 28%. Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, Arsenal ace Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben Chilwell of Chelsea received differing levels of hate over the course of the season - but the percentage of hateful posts remained the same.

Joint with Rashford’s 27% is Cody Gakpo, while Chelsea duo Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill follow sharply behind with 26%. The former received 96,220 posts of an abusive nature, while the latter was on the receiving end of 70,540.

Scott McTominay and Maguire, despite playing well for the Red Devils throughout 2023/24, endured their fair share of abuse, too. From posts regarding the Scotsman, just shy of 200,000 were hateful, which equated to 25%. Maguire’s 24% sees him rank in tenth spot, with 242,200 hateful posts being directed towards him.

Top 10 Players with Highest Percentage of Abusive Posts Rank Player Club Abusive Posts % of Overall Posts 1. Christian Eriksen Man Utd 75,280 29% 2. Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 130,180 28% 3. Diogo Dalot Man Utd 114,080 28% 4. Ben Chilwell Chelsea 89,100 28% 5. Marcus Rashford Man Utd 707,160 27% 6. Cody Gakpo Liverpool 78,020 27% 7. Noni Madueke Chelsea 96,220 26% 8. Levi Colwill Chelsea 70,540 26% 9. Scott McTominay Man Utd 193,400 25% 10. Harry Maguire Man Utd 242,200 24%

The Most Abused Teams in Premier League

Man Utd lead the way, Arsenal sharply follow

Perhaps unsurprisingly, thanks to the aforementioned findings, Manchester United reside at the summit of the list with Rashford being their most abused player. On average, a player from the 13-time Premier League champions received 130,474 posts in an abusive manner. They also have the highest percentage of hate posts per player at 19%.

Arsenal, who have come on leaps and bounds under Mikel Arteta’s tenure, rank in second with just north of 100,000 hate posts per player with Saka receiving the majority of the flak. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea followed in 3rd, 4th and 5th, respectively.

For reference: a Manchester City player received 55,856 posts (half of a player at Arsenal) of a hateful nature, while Liverpool and Chelsea received below the 50,000 mark. Haaland is Manchester City’s most abused player, while Salah and Cole Palmer found themselves on the end of most of the Liverpool and Chelsea-related abuse in 2023/24. Incredibly, Erik ten Hag’s men had the most players - an eye-opening 16 players overall - in the top 50 abused players online.

The Five Most Abused Teams in Premier League Rank Team Average Number of Abusive Posts Average % of Abusive Posts Most Abused Player 1. Man Utd 130,474 19% Marcus Rashford 2. Arsenal 100,489 14% Bukayo Saka 3. Man City 55,856 13% Erling Haaland 4. Liverpool 47,508 13% Mohamed Salah 5. Chelsea 46,679 12% Cole Palmer

Players who Received Most Positive Posts

Cole Palmer, Kai Havertz and Kobbie Mainoo feature

As mentioned, social media - while treacherous at the best of times - can be a place full of love and positivity, as experienced by the following ten Premier League stars. Chelsea’s Palmer, who enjoyed a 22-goal campaign in his inaugural season at Stamford Bridge, was on the receiving end of plenty of positive posts - 521,480 to be exact.

Saka and Haaland follow quickly with 467,140 and 448,880 posts of support, respectively, despite also being near the top of those Premier League stars who endure the most abuse.

Despite Havertz receiving the fourth-most abuse-led posts in 2023/24, the versatile German also received plenty of praise for his redemption arc in north London, with 19% of his overall posts being of a friendly nature. Manchester United trio Kobbie Mainoo, Garnacho and Rashford rank sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, with the former’s breakout season being one to remember for those associated with the Old Trafford giants.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Premier League poster boy Kevin De Bruyne conclude the top 10 players in the English top flight that received the most positive posts. The Englishman, during his first season in north London, received 243,580 posts of support, while the Belgian lapped up 224,600.