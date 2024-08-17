Highlights There have been some iconic players who are seen as being able to do it all.

Real Madrid and Juventus legend Zinedine Zidane makes the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard and Ronald Koeman also feature in top 10.

Taking Spanish football by storm in his first season at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has captivated the attention of the footballing world, scoring 19 league goals and winning the La Liga Player of the Year. The English midfielder has put himself right in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or at only 21 years old.

However, it is not just the ability to arrive in the box and score big goals that makes Bellingham the player he is, but his ability to be strong in all facets of the game; he has incredible body strength for his age, is quick, technically gifted, can carry the ball through the lines, and is defensively very strong too, using his engine and aggression to bully the opposition midfielders.

Inspired by Bellingham's unbelievable campaign with Los Blancos where he has displayed his ability to do it all in the midfield to a top-class level, here are some of the most complete players to have played the beautiful games.

Related The Origins of Jude Bellingham's Iconic Celebration The Real Madrid star has an instantly recognisable celebration, but where did it come from?

10 Frank Rijkaard

Career span: 1980-1995

Beginning this list off with one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time. Frank Rijkaard played out the majority of his career at Ajax and AC Milan and was known for being a player with many more strings to his bow than the typical defensive midfielder. Defensively, Rijkaard was the full package: strong, tall, powerful in aerial duels, hard-working, aggressive, and able to cover ground quickly, the Dutchman was incredibly consistent and not only physically capable but intelligent as well, using his defensive awareness and tactical intelligence to read play and track opposition attackers.

However, Rijkaard was not just a defensive bull but also a phenomenal ball player, using his calmness in possession and technique to control games and link up with his teammates. This technical ability allowed him to play as a more advanced midfielder and even as a second striker at times during his playing days.

Frank Rijkaard's Career Statistics Appearances 618 Goals 107 Assists 59 Trophies 23

9 Zinedine Zidane

Career span: 1989-2006

Elegance on a football pitch defined. Zinedine Zidane was one of the most unique and enjoyable footballers to witness play the beautiful game, gliding across the pitch like a boat on the ocean. Able to drop deeper in play, picking up possession to control and dictate, Zidane's football intelligence was noticeably above the rest, which allowed him to always be a step ahead of the opposition.

The Frenchman's technical ability was off the scale, as he would caress the ball and linkup with his teammates in such a graceful manner that you could not help but just be in awe of his talent. This technique also extended into his shooting abilities, striking the ball so sweetly and scoring some of the most sumptuous volleys in football history. Perhaps an underrated aspect of Zidane's makeup though is his leadership qualities, as he was a true professional who led his sides by example, constantly inspiring and driving his teammates on.

Zinedine Zidane's Career Statistics Appearances 797 Goals 156 Assists 171 Trophies 13

Related Why Was Zinedine Zidane So Good? Lionel Messi best summed up the Frenchman in just three words: "Elegant, artistic, magic."

8 Clarence Seedorf

Career span: 1992-2014

Playing for Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Ajax during his playing days, Clarence Seedorf was a beloved player by every set of fans that he played for, due to his ability to knit the midfield together. This was because there was simply nothing that the Dutchman could not do. His footballing intelligence was excellent, allowing him to be a step ahead of the opposition, and his technical ability was unbelievable, dribbling around the opponents to set a teammate up or provide space to take a shot from outside the box.

Seedorf's shot power was also unbelievable, scoring a catalogue of screamers from outside the box during his career, and just to top it all off, his gifted physique allowed him to get around the midfield with tenacity, being a defensive pest who did not stop all game long.

Clarence Seedorf's Career Statistics Appearances 961 Goals 139 Assists 145 Trophies 19

7 Franz Beckenbauer

Career span: 1964-1983

Being the first defender to ever win the Ballon d'Or, Franz Beckenbauer is one of a kind in football history and is regarded by many to be the best defender to have ever played the game. Still the only defender to ever pick up two golden balls during his career, the West German was unlike any defender before him, as he transfigured the idea of what a centreback should be, operating as a sweeper.

He is regarded as the master of the one-two tactic, picking the ball up in deeper areas and lending it into the midfield, making runs beyond his teammate, and receiving it back in a more advanced area of the pitch. More than comfortable in possession, a goal threat, and defensively brilliant and intelligent with the decisions he made on the pitch, Beckenbauer was well beyond his years in his style of play for his position.

Franz Beckenbauer's Career Statistics Appearances 725 Goals 89 Assists 85 Trophies 19

6 Wayne Rooney

Career span: 2002-2021

A Manchester United icon during his illustrious career, Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene at just the age of 16 at Everton, taking the Premier League by the scruff of its neck and becoming the hottest prospect in English football. His aggressive playing style meant that he had no issues physically despite playing men's football at a younger age, and as he developed his game, he became a seriously complete forward under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Technically gifted and with an absurd ability to finish chances, Rooney would dominate the English top flight for over a decade, amassing five league titles and a Champions League. As he aged, his role in the side would become less of a forward and more of a midfielder, as passing range and in-game intelligence meant that he could drop deeper to pick the ball up and spray passes as more of an anchor. Overall, there was almost nothing that Rooney could not do on a football pitch, and is perhaps England's greatest player of all time.

Wayne Rooney's Career Statistics Appearances 884 Goals 366 Assists 185 Trophies 18

Related 10 Greatest English Footballers of the 2000s [Ranked] From Wayne Rooney to Michael Owen, the greatest English players of the 2000s have been revealed.

5 Johan Cruyff

Career span: 1964-1984

A catalyst for the development of modern-day football in more ways than one, Johan Cruyff saw the game through a different prism than most. Influenced by Rinus Michels, the Dutchman would become a student of the total football philosophy, which portrayed itself through the style in which he would play the game. As a forward, Cruyff was incredibly versatile and off the cuff, making it almost impossible to predict what his next move would be on the football pitch.

Whether it was dropping deep and picking the ball up, making runs in behind, linking up with teammates, or running at defenders, as an attacker, Cruyff was the complete package. His technical ability was unmatched, he was quick, had unbelieveable control of the ball, and most importantly, his understanding of the game allowed him to see things others couldn't imagine, possessing superb situational awareness, making him unlike any player we have ever seen. Cruyff was a unique gift to football.

Johan Cruyff's Career Statistics Appearances 614 Goals 355 Assists 251 Trophies 22

Related Why was Johan Cruyff so Good at Football? We take a look at why the Dutch maestro was so good at playing the beautiful game.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career span: 2002-Present

One of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of football boots, Cristiano Ronaldo climbed his way to the top of European football due to a mentality like none other. Joining Manchester United at the age of 18 from Sporting, Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford as a skinny, tricky winger who was more interested in beating a man than contributing to a goal. However, under Alex Ferguson, that quickly changed.

Winning the Ballon d'Or at United while scoring 42 goals in the 2007/08 season, he earned a move a season later to Real Madrid, where he would become the legend he is today. In his prime, he was simply unplayable; he was quicker than his opponent, stronger, smarter, more skillful, and was a supreme goal threat from anywhere within a 40-yard distance from goal. Winning five Ballon d'Or's, five Champions League's, three Premier League's, two Serie A's, two LaLiga's, and a European Championship with Portugal, Ronaldo has cemented himself as the top two footballers of all-time alongside Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Statistics Appearances 1225 Goals 889 Assists 283 Trophies 33

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best 11 of Teammates From His Career Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Wayne Rooney all feature in Cristiano Ronaldo's best XI of teammates from his incredible career.

3 Steven Gerrard

Career span: 1998-2016

In the debate of the greatest English midfielder of all time, many will point to the passing range and ability to dictate a game of Paul Scholes or the goal-scoring prowess and leadership of Frank Lampard. However, what Scholes and Lampard could do, Steven Gerrard could do it all, running the show in a below-par Liverpool side for the majority of his playing days, the scouse midfielder became one of the fiercest midfielders on the planet.

Having the ability to ping a ball 50 yards on the money, Gerrard's passing range was outrageous, as was his ability to strike the ball from range, creating a habit of scoring from long distances with thunderous shots. Being the embodiment of what is known as a box-to-box midfielder, he also possessed great defensive capabilities, reading the game astutely, and was the heart and soul of Liverpool's team. In the 2005 Champions League final, he would score and claim man of the match in the most memorable night in Liverpool's history, as they came back from a 3-0 half-time deficit against AC Milan to draw 3-3 and win on penalties.

Steven Gerrard's Career Statistics Appearances 863 Goals 212 Assists 193 Trophies 11

2 Ronald Koeman

Career span: 1980-1997

Perhaps the only defender in football history who is better known for his attacking capabilities than defensive ones, Ronald Koeman would become an embodiment of the total football philosophy that inspired a generation of young Dutch footballers. Playing for Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Barcelona during his career, Koeman would serve a unique role in the teams that he played in, operating in the sweeper role where he would display his outrageous passing range to play out from the back.

As a goalscorer from the back, the game has never seen anything like Koeman, as he is the highest-scoring defender of all time, with 78 more goals on his record than the second-placed defender, Daniel Passarella, who netted 175 times in his career. His goal and assist records speak for themselves. However, defensively, Koeman was shrewd, could read the game exceptionally well, and put a foot in when needed to stop an onrushing attacker.

Ronald Koeman's Career Statistics Appearances 762 Goals 254 Assists 98 Trophies 19

Related Ranking the 11 Best Dribblers in Football History Lionel Messi only in third. Here are the greatest dribblers ever to grace a football pitch.

1 Ruud Gullit

Career span: 1979-1998

Becoming an icon for being the most versatile player in football history, there was nothing that Ruud Gullit was not capable of on a football pitch. Whether it was operating as a centreback, midfielder, or centre forward, Gullit could play all areas of the pitch to a very high standard, filling in wherever his team needed, and was the definition of a complete footballer. Standing at 6'3 inches tall, the Dutchman had the physical advantage over almost any other player in aerial battles and used his stature to be dominant.

His technical ability was also top-class, as his passing range and ball control were exceptional, which allowed him to play in midfield, and his footballing intelligence was ultimately what gave him the ability to seamlessly drift between positions, making it almost impossible for the opposition to develop a gameplan to stop. Defensively and offensively, Gullit was a key asset for every team he played for, specifically playing a crucial role at AC Milan and winning the Ballon d'Or in 1987.

Ruud Gullit's Career Statistics Appearances 642 Goals 236 Assists 112 Trophies 18

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10.08.24