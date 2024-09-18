Key Takeaways There have been many elegant defenders throughout the years.

While attackers often grab the headlines, having a good defence is usually the difference between winning and losing titles. Defending is an art form in itself. Being prepared to make a last ditch tackle, putting your body on the line, and reading the play are all key characteristics of the best defenders, and some are able to do it effortlessly.

Some defenders glide across the pitch, winning tackles, being comfortable on the ball and looking like they never need to get out of first gear. From Liverpool's imperious, modern great Virgil van Dijk to iconic legends Franz Beckenbauer and Paolo Maldini, here are the most elegant defenders of all time.

10 Bobby Moore

Notable Clubs: West Ham, Fulham

England's solitary international triumph back in 1966 was led by Bobby Moore, and he will forever be adored in England for that alone. There were many fantastic attributes which he possessed, but his composure and reading of the game were exemplary. The most elegant of players are often blessed by their ability to read the game, as they are always in the right place at the right time, and Moore was a master of this. He was less of a hard-tackling defender than many others at the time, due to his anticipation skills, following attackers' movements and thwarting attacks at source.

Ahead of his time, the West Ham legend was extremely comfortable on the ball, and was happy to bring the ball out from the back. He always looked in control, and was graceful in every action, which made him a joy to watch.

Bobby Moore's Career Stats Appearances 721 Trophies 4

9 Fabio Cannavaro

Notable Clubs: Napoli, Parma, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid

At just five feet nine inches tall, Fabio Cannavaro was not built like the typical centre-back. Due to not being blessed with height, the Italian had to rely on other areas of his game as he went on to become the best defender in the world. He was incredibly quick, and would bounce across the pitch to make tackles, always knowing when to engage and when to stand-off. As with many of the most elegant players, Cannavaro was very adept on the ball, often starting attacks himself and forcing his team up the pitch.

What is testament to the former Juventus man's ability was the fact he won the Ballon d'Or in 2006, which is a remarkable feat for any player, particularly a defender. Being deemed the best player in the world shows how good he was, not only as a player, but for spectators who were in awe of his playing style and quality.

Fabio Cannavaro's Career Stats Appearances 694 Trophies 10

8 Gaetano Scirea

Clubs Represented: Atalanta, Juventus

Gaetano Scirea was one of the most elegant defenders to grace a football pitch. The Italian defender spent the majority of his career with Juventus, where he won a whole host of trophies, including seven league titles. He was a key part of his team's success, and his abilities were ahead of their time. Technically gifted, quick, strong, and tactically astute, Scirea wouldn't look out of place in the modern game. Opposition players used to have torrid afternoons against the former Juventus man, who had an incredible ability to read the game.

With the ball at his feet, Scirea was just as elegant. Controlling the tempo of games and having a varied passing range, he was a remarkable talent who made the game look almost too easy. Scirea would be one of the best in the world even now, which demonstrates the player he was.

Gaetano Scirea Career Stats Appearances 620 Trophies 15

7 Franco Baresi

Clubs Represented: AC Milan

The Italians and their league have always been famed for their defending, which is why there are so many of them on this list. Franco Baresi is no exception, and he was one of the best to ever play the game during his long career. Baresi possessed many similar attributes to Cannavaro, in being quick, strong, intelligent, and was also only five feet seven inches tall.

The lack of height ensured that Baresi's game IQ was second to none, and he would always be in the right place, and know when to commit to a tackle, and when to try and hold an attacker up. The AC Milan legend's positional sense, tactical understanding, and speed of thought made him a unique talent, who made the sport look too easy for him. AC Milan have seen many a great defender in their history, and Baresi is right up there. He was always so elegant on the pitch, and made defending look beautiful.

Franco Baresi's Career Stats Appearances 716 Trophies 22

6 Ronald Koeman

Clubs Represented: Groningen, Ajax, PSV, Barcelona, Feyenoord

When a central defender ends his career with 240 goals to his name, he must be good. During his 17-year playing career, Ronald Koeman was a goal-scoring machine. He scored the majority of these goals from the penalty spot, but was also capable from free-kicks and open play. Yet it wasn't just an incredible goal return that Koeman brought to the table, he was a very talented defender too.

Incredibly composed on the ball, Koeman was sometimes deployed in midfield, such was his quality, but he also played as a sweeper, thwarting attacks and using his vision to set up teammates. Koeman was one of the best defenders of all time, whose grace on the ball was remarkable, which made him a dream for spectators to watch.

Ronald Koeman Career Stats Appearances 684 Trophies 19

5 Carles Puyol

Clubs Represented: Barcelona

For many, Pep Guardiola's Barcelona team was the best of all-time, and their captain, Carles Puyol, was one of the best defenders to play the game.

He had it all; pace, bravery, determination, intelligence, and much more. Without the ball, Puyol was willing to do what it takes to stop opponents, but his anticipation was so good that he rarely had to rely on a last-ditch tackle. He was an excellent man-marker, and extremely disciplined, so defending appeared easy to him, as not many attackers got the better of him. When it came to being on the ball, Puyol also thrived.

To play in that Barcelona team, you had to be good on the ball. The 'tiki-taka' style didn't allow for players who weren't comfortable with the ball at their feet, and fortunately Puyol was a master. He was often the starter of all their attacks, linking up with the midfield and wide players to progress the play and for this, he will be remembered as a football legend whose technical ability was outstanding.

Carles Puyol Career Stats Appearances 682 Trophies 25

4 Alessandro Nesta

Notable Clubs: Lazio, AC Milan

Alessandro Nesta is one of the best defenders in football history, whose grace and elegance, with and without the ball, were incredible. He came through the ranks at Lazio, and enjoyed nine years in the first team, winning one league title, and two Italian cups, before moving to AC Milan, where he was elevated to an even higher level. The Italian went on to win a furher two league titles, and one Italian Cup, on top of two Champions Leagues, and one Club World Cup. The commanding centre-back was a key part of his team's successes, and was blessed with many incredible attributes.

Known for his pace, intelligence and elegance on the ball, Nesta could do everything. He was so graceful when on the ball, and due to his great understanding of the game, was great at marking opponents and preventing chances. Nesta will go down as one of football's best ever defenders, and his elegance made him a master at his craft.

Alessandro Nesta's Career Stats Appearances 625 Trophies 20

3 Virgil van Dijk

Clubs Represented: Groningen, Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool

In the modern era, very few can compare to Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch centre-back has every attribute a defender can dream of; pace, incredible passing range, good tackler, great in the air, and much more. The former Celtic man has had an immense impact on the Premier League during his time with both Southampton and Liverpool, striking fear into opponents, both in his own box, and the opposition.

Always a threat from a set-piece, and even popping up with a few goals from free-kicks himself, his technical ability is that of a world-class midfielder, but he has the defensive qualities to match. Attackers are guaranteed a torrid afternoon against him, as he makes the game look so easy, by shrugging off opponents and carrying the ball forward with such confidence. Van Dijk is in the debates for the greatest defender of all time, and his elegance both with and without the ball is something that his peers could only dream of.

Virgil van Dijk's Career Stats Appearances 538 Trophies 11

2 Paolo Maldini

Clubs Represented: AC Milan

When it comes to the greatest defender, Paolo Maldini is often the first that comes to mind. An Italian defender who loved to defend and thwart attacks, Maldini is a footballing icon.

"If I have to make a tackle, then I have already made a mistake."

He once famously said, which shows his view on the game. Maldini played the game with such elegance, always being in the right place to make a block or interception. Whenever he needed to make a tackle, it was always done to the highest level, rarely giving away fouls, and retrieving possession for his side to attack.

On the ball, he was just as good. Spending parts of his career at full-back, Maldini possessed excellent positional awareness, and was a manager's dream. The Italian was a unique talent, who elevated both his club and national side whenever he played. His tactical understanding was exceptional, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game.

Paolo Maldini's Career Stats Appearances 901 Trophies 26

1 Franz Beckenbauer

Clubs Represented: Bayern Munich, New York Cosmos, Hamburger SV

Franz Beckenbauer was the epitome of elegant. A great defender, who made the game look effortless. He was ahead of his time, playing like a modern defender during the 1960s and 70s. On the ball, the German possessed a remarkable elegance, where he would glide past opponents before playing a pass, which was always accurate. Beckenbauer was a master on the ball, unlike many other defenders at the time, and was a pivotal part of Bayern Munich's immense success during his time at the club, which included four league titles, and four German cups.

As much as he was good on the ball, he never neglected his defensive responsibilities, always being in the right place to clear away danger and fighting to keep clean sheets. He was a true defender, ahead of his time, and his elegance was remarkable. He was a joy to watch, and played the game in the perfect way, which is why his two Ballon d'Or wins in 1972 and 1976 are the least he deserved.

Franz Beckenbauer's Career Stats Appearances 622 Trophies 19

Statistics via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16.09.24.