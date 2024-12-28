Summary Cody Rhodes finishing his story is exactly what professional wrestling is all about.

John Cena announced his retirement at Money In The Bank for a 2025 farewell tour.

Naomi's emotional return after two years at Royal Rumble 2024 touched fans' hearts.

The WWE had a spectacular year in 2024 and there was no better beneficiary of this than the WWE Universe. From The Rock creating three months of cinema-worthy moments, to Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, to CM Punk and Drew McIntyre having the feud of the year — wrestling fans certainly had a magical year with the WWE.

Professional wrestling can evoke emotions unlike any other. And this is largely due to the larger-than-life superstars executing the compelling stories that are the hallmark of the business. One segment alone is enough to leave a lasting memory for fans. With that said, here are the 10 most emotional WWE moments of 2024.

10 Most Emotional WWE Moments of 2024 Rank WWE Moment Event Date 1 Cody Rhodes Finishes His Story Day 2 WrestleMania 40 April 7, 2024 2 Triple H Brings a Fan on Stage Money In The Bank Kickoff Show July 5, 2024 3 Bray Wyatt Honored at Hall of Fame Ceremony WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony April 5, 2024 4 John Cena Announces Retirement Tour WWE Money In The Bank July 6, 2024 5 The Usos Reunite SmackDown October 28, 2024 6 Sami Zayn Celebrates Intercontinental Champion Day 1 WrestleMania 40 April 6, 2024 7 CM Punk and Paul Heyman Reunite SmackDown June 21, 2024 8 Kevin Owens Speaks About His Mother SmackDown July 5, 2024 9 Naomi Returns 2024 Royal Rumble January 27, 2024 10 AJ Styles Fakes Retirement SmackDown May 31, 2024

10 AJ Styles Fakes Retirement

The Phenomenal One pulled off a Mark Henry

After a phenomenal WWE Championship match at Backlash, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes gained mutual respect for each other. However, losing the match meant Styles would have to go to the back of the line in the title picture. On the May 31st episode of WWE SmackDown, The Phenomenal One delivered an emotional promo about his illustrious 20-plus-year career. He spoke about how clarity hit him while hosting a graduation party for his son at home with friends and family.

"So instead of being The Phenomenal AJ Styles, maybe I stay at home being The Phenomenal father." - AJ Styles

He then called out Cody Rhodes to the ring and wanted to "pass the torch" of the "place that AJ Styles built" to the current WWE Champion. It certainly looked like Styles was going to call it a career, until he pulled off a Mark Henry. While celebrating with Rhodes in the ring, Styles blinded the champion with a clothesline and proceeded to attack him relentlessly. The Phenomenal One capped off his assault by hitting Cody with a Styles Clash from the steel steps onto the concrete, leaving the champion and the entire WWE Universe floored.

9 Naomi Returns

An emotional return after two years away

The Royal Rumble is always full of surprises and the 2024 edition was no different. In fact, it began with a bang. Or should we say glow? With the Women's Royal Rumble match kicking off the show, WWE fans at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida erupted as the stadium went dark, party lights lit up, and a pair of glowing shoes showed up at the ramp. Naomi made her triumphant return to the WWE and entered the Royal Rumble at No. 2.

May 2022 was the last time Naomi wrestled in a WWE ring. The WWE Universe missed seeing her perform. They certainly made her feel it as they chanted, "Welcome back!" With her good friend Natalya in the ring with her, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion was on the verge of tears as the crowd showered her with the love that she deserved.

8 Kevin Owens Speaks About His Mother

The Prize Fighter chose to fight

Kevin Owens may now be on a personal vendetta to rip Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to shreds. But earlier in July 2024, he was standing side by side with Rhodes and Orton as they prepared for their six-man tag team match against Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline at WWE Money In The Bank. While the three certainly had their hands full with Solo and his crew, Kevin Owens was carrying something heavier.

During the Friday night SmackDown episode before the PLE, which was held in Toronto, Owens revealed that his mother had been hospitalized earlier that Monday. He spent the week with his family in the hospital in his hometown of Quebec, as they watched his mom fight her illness. Kevin admitted he probably should have stayed there and nobody, including Rhodes and Orton, would've had an issue with it. Well, except for one person: his own mother.

"Ever since I was 11 years old... she did everything she could, along with my dad, to make sure that I would realize my dream... Get to WWE. She wanted me to fight like hell. She told me every single time to come in here and leave it all in the ring." - Kevin Owens

And so that's what Kevin Owens did as he delivered his emotional spiel. He returned to the ring and chose to fight, just as his mother was fighting.

7 CM Punk and Paul Heyman Reunited

Punk is the OG Paul Heyman guy

It had been nearly a decade since CM Punk and Paul Heyman were in a WWE ring together. Punk and Heyman's friendship is well-documented. The Chicago native was the original Paul Heyman guy before the ECW founder became Brock Lesnar's advocate and Roman Reigns ' Wiseman. That's why it was such an emotional moment when the two best friends reunited earlier this year during a July episode of SmackDown.

As he was being forced to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, Heyman sought the help of his best friend, who appeared on SmackDown, which was held in Chicago. Upon entering the ring, Heyman and Punk shared a heartwarming and emotional embrace as the All State Arena erupted in delight. Now, the two seem to have something up their sleeve after Punk agreed to team up with Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames in exchange for a favor from Heyman.

6 Sami Zayn Celebrates Intercontinental Championship Win

The Ultimate Underdog with the ultimate win

At WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn was up against an improbable task. He earned a shot at Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General entered WrestleMania 40 as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. But no feat was improbable for the ultimate underdog. Gunther dominated the majority of the match and certainly could have finished off the challenger. He toyed with Sami a little bit too much and this opened the door for the ever-so-resilient Zayn to find the will-power to mount an incredible comeback.

After hitting Gunther with a rarely-used Brainbuster on the turnbuckle, Sami nailed The Ring General with two Helluva Kicks, one on the back of the champ's head and another to his face for good measure. That was enough for Zayn to pull off the upset and end the historic 666-day reign of Gunther as Intercontinental Champion. After the match, Sami, who always wears his heart on his sleeve, celebrated his emotional victory with his wife.

5 The Usos Reunite

Brothers fight, but nothing beats family

It was SummerSlam 2023 when Jimmy Uso did the unthinkable — he turned on his twin brother Jey Uso by costing him his chance of winning the WWE Championship. But after a year apart and a WrestleMania match between them, the two finally made up, much to the delight of WWE fans. It took some time for Jimmy to get back the good graces of Jey.

With their younger brother Solo Sikoa running a new Bloodline, Roman Reigns and Jimmy needed to find help to stop the new powerhouse squad. That's when Jimmy sought the man he has relied on most his entire life. As expected, however, Jey wasn't too keen on reuniting with Roman and Jimmy after everything they had done to him. It wasn't until Solo and his Bloodline cost Jey his Intercontinental Championship. With a common enemy, Jey set his differences aside and finally forgave Jimmy. That led to an emotional embrace between the twins during an episode of SmackDown after they cost the Bloodline to lose their tag team titles.

It was certainly an emotional scene seeing Jey and Jimmy finally get back together. While the eight-time tag team champions haven't formally reunited as a tag team, they certainly gave WWE fans a throwback when they brought the OG Bloodline together with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames.

4 John Cena Announces Retirement Tour

Cena's Farewell Tour will be an emotional ride

WWE fans at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were in for a treat when John Cena made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Money In The Bank PLE. But as much hype that Cena brought, the 16-time world champion also shocked the world when he formally announced his retirement from the WWE.

That night, however, didn't mark the end of it all. The 47-year-old officially declared that he will embark on a retirement tour in 2025, where he will wrestle his last PLE matches, including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. He also clarified later that the farewell tour will span from January to December 2025. So WWE fans should be in for a wild John Cena run to close his illustrious career.

"If you want some, come get some... Because the last time is now!" - John Cena

Since Cena announced his retirement tour, WWE fans have been booking their dream matches and storylines for the 16-time world champion. The good news? They no longer have to wait long as 2025 — and WWE's highly-anticipated Netflix premiere — is right around the corner.

3 Bray Wyatt Honored at WWE Hall of Fame

Bray's legacy lives on with his brother

It’s been over a year since Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August 2023. Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, was one of the most compelling characters in the history of the WWE. Windham’s creative mind for the business is second to none and his profound impact during his time in the WWE left an indelible mark on the industry.

While many expected Bray to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024, it was his father Mike Rotunda who was, as part of the iconic tag team, the U.S. Express with Barry Windham. Instead, the company honored the former WWE Champion by having his siblings Taylor Rotunda (aka Bo Dallas) and Mika Rotunda, who were there to induct their father, pay a heartwarming tribute to their late brother.

“Before we formally introduce the inductees, or even ourselves, we would be remiss not to take a moment to acknowledge that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, should also be standing on this stage tonight. He may not be on the stage. But we know… He’s here.” - Bo Dallas

Bray Wyatt may no longer be around. But WWE fans are very much feeling his presence with Bo Dallas doing a terrific job continuing his late brother's legacy with Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks.

2 Triple H Brings a Fan on Stage

She just wanted to hug Michael Cole!

When Triple H was still active, his character was as vile as one could imagine. But now, the former-wrestler-turned-WWE executive has become a soft-hearted individual whose main priority is to make fans, especially the kids, happy.

That’s exactly what The Game did during the 2024 Money In The Bank kickoff show in Toronto when he brought a young fan on stage and made her dreams come true. Fans in attendance at Scotiabank Arena chanted Josie’s name as the little girl stood beside the 14-time world champion. Just as Triple H was about to send Josie back to her seat, the youngster had one special request:

“As if she’s not already the greatest kid ever… She says, “Can I hug Michael Cole?” Nobody wants to hug Michael Cole!” - Triple H

WWE’s job is to make its fans happy. And Triple H surely made this an emotional and memorable moment that Josie will remember for the rest of her life.