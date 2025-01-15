Summary The 10 most exciting footballers in the world right now have been named.

The likes of Endrick and Lamine Yamal have incredible potential which helps their standing.

Stars like Vinicius Junior and Cole Palmer are playing at their best and can get people off their seats in a flash.

While the main aim in football is to win, the thing that makes so many people around the world so drawn to it is its entertainment factor. In just one sport, you can see the best tragedy, an incredible underdog story, or even tales of betrayal. So many genres jam-packed into one season or even just a ninety-minute game.

In order for it to be that way, there have to be players who create such excitement just through their mere presence. Whether it's for off-field matters, their talent on the pitch, or the promise they have to be great, without these types of stars, the excitement factor would be non-existent. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to create a list of the 10 most exciting players currently in world football.

Key Ranking Factors

Goals/Assists/Other Key Statistics

Variety of Exciting Moments

Potential

Personality

Unique Play Style

10 Amad Diallo

Manchester United

There has not been much excitement at Old Trafford this season, as Manchester United look set to lower their standards even further after their worst-ever Premier League finish last season. However, if there is one shining light, it is Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian has just signed a new long-term deal at the Theatre of Dreams, and this term has been a real star-making one. Big performances and goals against Manchester City and Liverpool have raised his stock, but what makes him so exciting is the speed and tenacity with which he presses and takes on defenders. Diallo is a real street footballer at heart, which is becoming even rarer in the modern game, and that is why he is such an eye-catching talent.

9 Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

Having already been a fan favourite at Crystal Palace, Michael Olise decided it was time for another step up and made the move to Bayern Munich over the summer, where he would be competing with some seriously world-class talent.

The Frenchman was allowed to dazzle Premier League onlookers with his tidy footwork and technique, but standing out as an individual always appears to be easier at a team lower in the standings, where there is less of a tactical heavy focus. However, this has not appeared to have affected Olise in Bavaria, as he has scored some incredible goals and posted some mind-blowing numbers during his first season in Germany.

8 Endrick

Real Madrid

A year ago, Endrick was being touted as one of the greatest wonderkids of the last decade. The Brazilian forward was close to making waves in the national team despite being just 17 when he made his debut. He even managed to grab a goal against England at Wembley Stadium.

The youngster, affectionately called 'Bobby' by his teammates, has since struggled for game time after completing his move to Real Madrid in the summer. With such a stacked and well-established attacking line-up ahead of him, it has been hard for Endrick to get his opportunities. However, the potential is still most certainly there, which is what makes him so exciting.

7 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

There is perhaps no one more fitting of wearing the Zidane number five in the famous Madrid colours than Jude Bellingham. The all-action midfielder is clearly one of the best players in the world right now, having just come third in last year's Ballon d'Or.

There are a number of things that make Bellingham such an exciting player. He is unpredictable on the pitch and can do just about everything - from defending, to playmaking, to goalscoring. In many ways, he is a throwback number eight that is not seen as often in the modern game. However, his passion and no-nonsense attitude add to his mystique and are the secret as to what truly makes him so must-see.

6 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Is Erling Haaland the type of player who is going to raise the roof with a mindboggling run where he takes on three defenders and beats them all? No. Is he likely to take people's breath away with a 30-yard curling effort into the top corner? Probably not. Fans know the areas that the Norwegian operates in, and it is usually within the penalty area, getting on the receiving end of tap-ins and making darting runs in behind.

However, there is nothing more exciting in football than goals, and this man knows exactly how to score them. Haaland's record since joining Manchester City is off the charts, and the way in which he can bully defenders is a sight to behold. He is of the mould of a 30+ Cristiano Ronaldo, and there is nobody Manchester City fans would want to trade him in for.

5 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

Being one of the best dribblers in the world is bound to cause some excitement, and that is exactly what Kylian Mbappe does. Even if you take away his goalscoring record (which may have come down at Real Madrid but was sensational at PSG), the pace the Frenchman has is nothing short of blistering, and it is a sight to behold when he either bursts past someone like they're not even there or is matched up against a defender that is just as quick.

Of course, Mbappe is more than just velocity. He is an incredibly skilled individual who is able to combine his physical and technical attributes better than most others at the highest level. Once he is back to his absolute best, Madrid fans will be in awe, and everything will look all the more spectacular now that he is at one of the most famous clubs in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe has completed 40 take-ons in La Liga during the 2024/25 season.

4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

It was said earlier about Haaland that goals bring excitement. Well, right now, there is no one more capable of producing them than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Even more, the variety of finishes he has in his locker means that although you may know the end product will be good, you don’t know how it’s going to come.

Only one other player has more goal contributions than Salah in any first-division league in world football (Tomoyuki Doi of Singaporean side Geylang). And even if that’s not enough to keep you entertained, his 'selfish' saga surrounding his future at Anfield is bound to make rival fans jump for joy at the prospect of the Egyptian leaving.

3 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Just a young man with the world at his feet, enjoying his football. At a time when the top of the Premier League feels as though it's full of conformity and lacking mavericks, there's Cole Palmer showing that those sorts of players can still thrive at the top.

Since leaving Manchester City, it feels as though the Englishman has been let out of his cage and told to fly freely. And boy, has he flown, in a way nobody expected. How Pep Guardiola could let a player with so much talent slip through the cracks is a mystery, but Stamford Bridge has benefitted greatly, as they have gained a talent who is the face of the rebuild at the club.

2 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

He may feel as though he was robbed of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, but Vinicius Junior's displays over the last few years have done enough to earn his way into the hearts of fans, both of Real Madrid and neutrals around the globe. Brazil was crying out for a new superstar as the era of Neymar began winding down, and thankfully, they found their man.

While Vinicius isn't quite as flashy as his aforementioned compatriot, he knows how to get people on their feet, despite the fact he is clearly goal-focused (literally and figuratively). Despite his slick ability, his mindset has pushed him to the top and made him an incredibly clutch player who's now scored in two Champions League finals. There's very little that's more exciting than a big-game player.

1 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

When you are able to be both the most exciting player right now and also the most exciting starlet for the future, then the sky is the limit. That is the case with Lamine Yamal. The Spaniard is destined for greatness, and his record-breaking Euro 2024 campaign was just the start.

The fact that he possesses such youthful exuberance yet looks so much like the finished article is simply astounding. This young man has the weight of one of the biggest clubs in the world on his shoulders but still treats football like it's a walk in the park. If he never loses that quality, he will continue to be one of the easiest players to watch throughout his career.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 15/01/2025.