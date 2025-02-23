Football kits may come and go, but there are some that have stood the test of time for their iconic status. What constitutes an iconic shirt isn't purely based on the kit itself, but the players and team wearing it and for the special moments they created.

Often, these kits have been worn by the greatest players of all time. Other times, they have been worn by teams that are looked upon fondly by football fans, for the great things they did in a moment in time. While some are simply just wild kit ideas.

Trying to name the most iconic strip ever worn is sure to be a serious bone of contention for football fans around the world. But here, subjectively revealed, are the 10 most iconic kits in football history.

Related 10 Most Iconic Kits in Premier League History [Ranked] A kit is the king of club merchandise, but which ones stand out as the most iconic in Premier League history?

10 Cameroon

Puma - 2002 African Cup of Nations and World Cup

Arguably the maddest football kit of all time, Cameroon’s 2002 kit had no shirt sleeves. It certainly did them no harm, as they won the 2002 African Cup of Nations wearing it. In the final, they beat Senegal on a penalty shoot-out. However, the shirt, made by Puma, was not to everyone’s liking, as FIFA spokesman Keith Cooper explained:

“They are not shirts…..they’re vests.”

They did still wear the kit to the World Cup in Japan and South Korea, with just one slight modification. The vests had back sleeves sewn in, making it look like one of the player’s Grandmas had been at the shirts with a sewing machine.

9 Arsenal

Adidas - 1991 to 1993

Sometimes referred to as the bruised banana kit, this yellow and black number was a variation on a theme for Arsenal when it came to away kits. Ian Wright scored all four goals in an away win at Southampton wearing it. David Rocastle scored an iconic and outrageous goal in the yellow number at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Having jinked his way past several United players, Rocastle chipped Peter Schmeichel from outside the penalty area. The Gunners have had many different yellow away strips, but not quite as lovably garish and eye-catching as the Adidas one they wore under George Graham in the early 1990s.

8 Marseille

Adidas - 1991 to 1993

In the early 1990s, Adidas introduced a kit template that incorporated the manufacturer's three stripes from the shoulder towards the chest of the shirt. Sweden and Liverpool had such kits. Yet it was perhaps the clean white jersey set off by the electric sky-blue stripes of Marseille that looked the best. The team didn’t do too bad in this era too.

They lost the 1991 European Cup Final to Red Star Belgrade on penalties. They got to the final again two years later, in the first Champions League final. There, they upset the odds, by beating AC Milan 1-0 in Munich. That said, they had some cracking players in that final, including Rudi Voller, and two of the best French players of all time - Didier Deschamps and Marcel Desailly.

7 Paris Saint-Germain

Nike - 1994 to 1995

The home kit of Paris Saint-Germain in previous years featured lighter and far more gorgeous shades of blue and red. All finished off with a colour that incorporated three stars and the Nike logo, it was the kit Evel Knievel would wear if he was a footballer. It was perfect for the rising star of George Weah, who was sensational in his performances as the shirt was to look at.

In the 94/95 season, PSG knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League quarter-finals, 3-2 on aggregate, with Weah on target at the Nou Camp. In the end, they were knocked out in the semis by AC Milan. But if the season’s tournament was decided by kits, PSG would have won at a canter.

6 Ajax

Le Coq Sportif - 1972 European Cup Final

Ajax’s kit design has always been a classic. Never more so than in the three consecutive years between 1971 and 1973 when they won the European Cup. Their exceptional side was led by the Dutch genius Johan Cruyff. With his flowing locks, he looked like a cross between Robin Hood and a band member of the 2000s band the Strokes.

He looked even cooler in that refined Ajax jersey, which featured a slightly thinner red panel down the centre of the kit. In the 1972 European Cup Final, it was Cruyff who scored both Ajax goals as the Dutch masters beat Inter Milan 2-0.

Related 9 Greatest Kits in Champions League History [Ranked] The greatest kits in the Champions League since 1992 will forever be cemented in history.

5 Barcelona

Nike - 2010/2011

Truth be told this is not the greatest ever Barcelona home kit. It’s not even in the top five. It’s nowhere near as stylish as the home Kappa kits of the 1990s, or the classic Meyba kits of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Yet the Barca 2010/11 home kit resembles greatness. It was the season Lionel Messi scored 53 goals for Barcelona.

They won the Champions League and La Liga in it. In Europe’s leading competition, they beat Manchester United in the final at Wembley 3-1. They dominated United in that final, to the extent that Rio Ferdinand confessed to feeling somewhat humiliated. A kit that goes hand in hand with excellence.

4 West Germany

Adidas - Euro 88 and 1990 World Cup

Up until Euro 88, West Germany’s home team jersey was a fairly drab affair. It was simply a white jersey. This all changed in the 1988 European Championships, which was hosted in West Germany.

For that tournament, the Germans wore a kit that saw the colours of the German flag emblazoned across the jersey, in an aesthetically pleasing jaunt across the upper chest.

It wasn’t to be for the Germans in Euro 88, which saw the Dutch beat them in the semi-finals. Two years later, they won the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Lothar Matthaus, one of the greatest ever defensive midfielders, was captain, and was at his peak in this great jersey.

3 Netherlands

Adidas - Euro '88

The Netherlands changed the football landscape in the 1970s with their introduction of Total Football. However, they fell just short of greatness, losing both the 1974 and 1978 World Cup Finals. Then, in 1988, they had a breakthrough, winning the European Championships.

The two best Dutch players of the side, were Marco van Basten, and captain of the side, Ruud Gullit – one of the greatest footballers of all time. They are probably the names that spring to mind when fans see the neatly shaded orange of this classic shirt. It was, of course, Gullit and van Basten, who scored in the final of that tournament. The duo are two of the best-ever Dutch players.

2 Argentina

Le Coq Sportif - 1986 World Cup

Argentina at the 1986 World Cup was very much all about Diego Maradona. While Argentina’s shirt has also been light blue and white stripes, never has their jersey looked as cool as it did in that World Cup. In the heat of Mexico, Maradona sashayed across the pitch to create brilliance. Maradona was, of course, one of the best dribblers in football history.

He scored a fantastic goal in the semi-final against Belgium. Then, in the final, with the game seemingly headed for extra time, he found a yard of space with six minutes left and sent a through ball to Jorge Burruchaga to score the winner. The away kit was a beauty too.

1 Brazil

1970 World Cup