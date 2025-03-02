The Nike Swoosh is one of the most recognizable symbols in football and a logo synonymous with the past and present of the beautiful game. When one thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to take a penalty, the image of his Nike Mercurial boots preparing to strike the ball comes to mind.

Ronaldo, a Manchester United and Real Madrid legend, is one of many football heroes who have worn Nike boots. It's not just attackers who set trends and have kids heading to their nearest sports-fashion shop to pick up the latest pair donned by their favourite player.

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Andres Iniesta and Italian defensive stalwart Fabio Cannavaro produced memorable moments while wearing Nike-produced footwear. There perhaps isn't a more iconic boot supplier than the American sportswear powerhouse in football history.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the most Nike footballers in history, based on several factors but NOT solely on their abilities with the ball at their feet.

Ranking Factors

Legacy - Fame resulting from Nike sponsorship

- Fame resulting from Nike sponsorship Trendsetting - The player's appeal to a specific demographic while wearing Nike boots/kits

- The player's appeal to a specific demographic while wearing Nike boots/kits Success - Players' achievements

- Players' achievements Commercial Value - Finances associated with Nike's sponsorship with the player

10 Adriano

Career Span: 2000– 2016