Key Takeaways There are just a hanful of players in world football that are universally liked, regardless of a fan's club allegiance.

Bukayo Saka and Juan Mata are just two players that have earned love for their talent and kindness - both on and off the pitch.

Here's a list - in order - of the top 10 most likeable footballers in the world right now.

Football tribalism aside, there are just some footballers that you can’t help but love. From their cheeky persona to the work they do behind the scenes, often for those less advantaged, there are a plethora of players who are just impossible to dislike, regardless of who your club allegiance lies with.

The idea behind the art of rivalry in the beautiful game is such that one supporter’s much-beloved hero is another fan’s villain – and striking the perfect balance between the two is rather onerous. But there are a handful of footballers, who are still plying their trade, who make it look like second nature, perhaps just like their football ability.

So, why don’t we piece together a list of world football’s most universally loved players? From the legendary Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante to former Arsenal ace Santi Cazorla, here’s 10 of the most likeable players in football at the time of writing.

Ranking Factors

Their charming, yet cheerful, nature

Memorable acts of kindess - both on and off the pitch

How well liked and respected they are among fellow professionals

1 N’Golo Kante

Current club: Al-Ittihad

Close

Irrespective of your club bias, there cannot be a single fan on earth that dislikes former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder Kante, who now plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League. The softly spoken midfielder first rose to fame, winning the hearts of many, when guiding the Foxes to Premier League glory.

From staying out of the limelight and not wanting to celebrate with trophies to driving to training sessions in a Mini Cooper, the Frenchman’s down-to-earth persona remains one of the purest around and, as a result, his fanbase around the world was, at one point, the rifest of all his teammate.

2 Bukayo Saka

Current club: Arsenal

Close

The ever-lovable Bukayo Saka has emerged, from the depths of Arsenal’s Hale End academy, to become one of the Premier League’s poster boys – and it’s all for good reason. Former Gunners striker Thierry Henry recently attributed his route to the top to his hard work and tireless work behind the scenes - an aspect of his game that often goes under the radar.

What also perhaps helps propel his status among fans of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur fans is what he is able to produce on the international stage. A 42-cap England international, the right-winger was pivotal to his nation’s success at Euro 2024 – and continues to be a shining star for both club and country.

3 Juan Mata

Current club: Western Sydney