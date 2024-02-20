Highlights The NFL's franchise tag could be used an atypical number of times this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs have two difference-making defensive players worthy of the tag. Who will they use it on?

Some teams may tag a player with the intention of trading him instead of re-signing him for next season.

Will Tee Higgins remain in the Cincinnati Bengals' orange and black? Can the New York Giants live with Saquon Barkley moving on to greener pastures? Who will the back-to-back Super Bowl champion-Kansas City Chiefs elect to keep?

With less than one month remaining in the 2023-24 NFL calendar, many of the league's teams are preparing to retain one of their biggest talents by using the franchise tag. The window for teams tagging players begins on February 20 and ends on March 5.

The tag has been utilized less and less frequently over the last four seasons—only six players received it last year—but this offseason's total could rival that of 2020, when 14 organizations slapped it on one of their impending free agents. Some potential candidates, such as Kyle Dugger, are left off this list as a result.

Without further ado, here are GIVEMESPORT's 10 most likely NFL franchise tag candidates.

10 Saquon Barkley, RB - New York Giants

Projected Franchise Tag price: $12.0 million (20% increase because of 2023 tag)

Barkley's 2023 numbers did not match the 2022 production that earned him his second Pro Bowl nod and a third place finish in Comeback Player of the Year voting, but it's not entirely his fault. Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 6, leaving head coach Brian Daboll to make lemonade from the lemons of Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito.

He still had some notable showings, including 140 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in Week 11, but defenses consistently zeroed in on him and forced the Giants to win via the passing attack, limiting his overall impact on a game-to-game basis.

After wearing the tag an offseason ago, Barkley's second-year designation is $12.1 million; less than the reported $13 million per year the Giants offered him before applying the tag in 2023 and well below the Christian McCaffrey-level money ($16 million per season) he was apparently seeking at the time.

The two sides could come to an agreement on a similar-sized, incentive-boosted deal like they did last year, but a long-term contract exceeding that value doesn't seem to be a plausible outcome for Barkley this go-round.

Though there is still a chance that Barkley is tagged again, the New York Post's Paul Schwartz reports that the Giants are unlikely to use it on the running back in 2024.

9 L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Kansas City Chiefs

Projected Franchise Tag price: $18.8 million

Sneed is perhaps the most under-the-radar stud on Kansas City's defense. He wasn't a First-Team All-Pro like running mate Trent McDuffie and hasn't earned Pro Bowl honors in any of his four seasons, but he is a top-notch contributor against the run and pass.

He made particularly impressive strides defending the latter last year, growing from the Chiefs' best pass defender into one of the league's best over the course of the season.

L'Jarius Sneed - 2022 & 2023 Seasons Category 2022 2023 Tackles (Solo) 108 (76) 78 (60) Tackles for Loss 5 5 Passes Defended 11 14 Completion Percentage 66.3% 51.0% Average Depth of Target (Yards) 6.8 9.9 Yards Allowed per Target 6.2 4.8 Passer Rating Against 84.2 56.2 Touchdowns Allowed 4 0

One way or another, Sneed will be getting a hefty raise on the four-year, approximately $4 million contract he received as a fourth-round pick in 2020. Whether it comes in the form of a franchise tag or long-term deal, in Kansas City or elsewhere, is dependent on which premier defensive talent the Chiefs choose to prioritize (more on that to come).

8 Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected Franchise Tag price: $16.2 million

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been excellent since entering the NFL as the 45th overall selection four years ago, but he took his play to another level on the brink of his first big pay day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lone First-Team All-Pro paced the league in forced fumbles (six); he also recorded half a dozen sacks and tackles for loss, along with three interceptions and 12 pass defenses, en route to a sixth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Bucs have a couple other candidates for the tag, including Baker Mayfield and franchise icon Mike Evans. But the 25-year-old safety's versatility on the back end of head coach Todd Bowles' defense and cheaper positional value make tagging him more feasible than either of the two offensive stars.

7 Chris Jones, DT - Kansas City Chiefs

Projected Franchise Tag price: $32.1 million (20% increase because of 2023 tag)

Will the Chiefs elect to tag their up-and-coming cornerback in Sneed, or the longtime defensive face of the franchise in Chris Jones? That is the multi-million dollar question ahead of Kansas City's quest to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. General manager Brett Veach has made his intentions of re-signing both players clear, but can he circumvent the salary cap matrix to do so?

In all likelihood, one of the two defenders will be back on the Arrowhead Stadium grass next year. Veach may be able to pull off the magic trick and retain both, but in terms of who he tags, it's anyone's guess. Sneed's presence limits the chance of Kansas City using it on Jones as much as Jones' presence does for them slapping it on Sneed.

What's certain is, Jones posted both double-digit sacks and tackles for loss for the third time last season, and has earned First-Team All-Pro distinction in consecutive years. He has also publicly stated that he'd like to return to the Chiefs to chase the historic three-peat, and the Chiefs reportedly intend to pick up his option for 2024, which gives them the franchise tag as an option.

Jones is still a dynamic wrecking ball in the middle of Spagnuolo's unit. But he will be 30 years old at the start of the 2024 campaign, while Sneed just turned 27 one month ago. Jones' projected $32.1 million tag would also be the priciest ever for a non-QB.

6 Jaylon Johnson, CB - Chicago Bears

Projected Franchise Tag price: $18.8 million

General manager Ryan Poles has slightly less than $67 million in cap space to work with this offseason, putting the Chicago Bears in great position to improve their roster as they ponder the outlook of Justin Fields long-term.

Johnson picked up his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection after a lockdown season in which he allowed an opponent completion percentage of 55.2%, fewer than five yards per target (4.8) and a minuscule 50.9 passer rating when targeted.

Barring a massive surprise, Johnson will be a Bear in 2024—though they will have to pay a lot more than they could have. The tag feels imminent because he requested a trade ahead of the in-season deadline and Chicago already extended edge rusher Montez Sweat, who they acquired from the Washington Commanders at said deadline, shortly after he landed in the Midway.

5 Justin Madubuike, DT - Baltimore Ravens

Projected Franchise Tag price: $20.9 million

Madubuike broke out in the biggest possible fashion during his contract year, putting up 13 sacks after notching just 8.5 quarterback takedowns combined in his first three seasons. He was the biggest piece of the Baltimore Ravens' Triple Crown-winning defense that became the first unit ever to lead the league in sacks, takeaways, and points allowed.

The Ravens thrive on a drafting, developing, and recouping compensatory pick strategy, but they know Madubuike is worth much more than the third round selection he'd net them if he walked.

They've also traditionally paid their own defensive tackles, inking Brandon Williams (2017) and Haloti Ngata—franchise tagged in 2011—to deals in excess of $10 million per year despite a lack of pass rush ceiling compared to Madubuike. Baltimore will get something done with the former third-round pick; it will just take a bit of time, like it did with Lamar Jackson in 2023.

4 Michael Pittman Jr., WR - Indianapolis Colts

Projected Franchise Tag price: $20.7 million

We've reached the "formality" portion of this piece. Michael Pittman Jr. has eclipsed 900 yards in each of the last three years—surpassing 1,000 in two of them—and was one additional reception in 2022 away from having back-to-back 100-catch campaigns. He out-produced the next closest Indianapolis Colts' receiver by over 300 yards in both of those seasons.

Eight receivers are slated to make more annually than the 2024 franchise tag number ($20.7 million) offers; a ninth, D.J. Moore, slots just below, at $20.63 million.

Pittman is head coach Shane Steichen's only true outside receiving threat and has a track record of success despite playing with a different primary starting quarterback every year he has been in the NFL. He is justified in wanting an extremely juicy deal.

The Colts have $62.8 million in cap space and cannot properly develop Anthony Richardson without a player of Pittman's caliber as an option in the passing game. They won't let him out of their building.

3 Brian Burns, EDGE - Carolina Panthers

Projected Franchise Tag price: $20.2 million (DE) OR $22.8 million (LB)

Brian Burns, the 16th overall pick in 2019, is a two-time Pro Bowler who has played in 80 of 83 possible games since entering the league and has not tallied less than 7.5 sacks in any of his five seasons. The Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered the Carolina Panthers two first-round picks for Burns in 2022, but Carolina declined the offer and has done the same to many others since then.

The Panthers are likely trying to push teams for those two first-round selections they missed out on previously in exchange for Burns, who doesn't hold quite the same value now. Their outlook is incredibly bleak after the apparent whiff on their trade for Bryce Young last offseason; they need a big infusion of talent, much sooner than later.

Burns no longer fits their timeline; they would be wise to trade him. He won't return two first-round selections, but could earn a top-50 and top-100 pick if the right team comes calling.

2 Tee Higgins, WR - Cincinnati Bengals

Projected Franchise Tag price: $20.7 million

Due to the fact that Ja'Marr Chase resides in the Queen City, general manager Duke Tobin isn't desperate for a No. 1 receiver by any means, but Higgins is a No. 1 masquerading as Joe Burrow's second option. The former Clemson star racked up over 200 receptions and 3,000 yards in his first three NFL seasons before falling victim to the injury bug and missing five games in 2023.

In another offense, he could experience a production boost similar to that of A.J. Brown, who went from barely cracking the 1,000-yard mark on roughly 100 targets with the Tennessee Titans to flying over 1,400 yards as the Philadelphia Eagles' top passing threat.

First Three Seasons - A.J. Brown & Tee Higgins Category Brown (2019-21) Higgins (2020-22) Games 43 46 Targets 295 327 Receptions 185 211 Yards 2,995 3,028 Yards per Reception 16.2 14.4 Touchdowns 24 19 Single-Season High: Targets 106 110 Single-Season High: Receptions 70 74 Single-Season High: Yards 1,075 1,091

Cincinnati and Higgins both recognize this possibility. But with Chase coming due and Burrow's massive contract hitting the books a year from now, the odds of him remaining a Bengal long-term are slim. Add in Cincinnati's impressive wide receiver draft history, and it looks like Higgins will be fetching a Davante Adams-esque, as the Bengals are reportedly likely to tag the wideout.

Here's the kicker: Higgins is only 25 years old. Adams was 29 when he was traded.

1 Josh Allen, EDGE - Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected Franchise Tag price: $20.2 million (DE) OR $22.8 million (LB)

Allen set the Jacksonville Jaguars' single-season record for sacks (17.5) in 2023, with an added sweetener of 17 tackles for loss. He ranks second in franchise history with 45.0 sacks, exactly 10 behind Tony Brackens, and will live on in Jags' lore because of his division-clinching 37-yard fumble return touchdown in Week 18 of 2022.

The Jaguars' fanbase, in Jacksonville and abroad, would consider rioting if Allen were allowed to reach the open market. He won't get a sniff of it.

