Highlights The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have engaged in an intense rivalry for 63 years, with the NFC East showdown often being featured on Sunday Night Football.

The animosity that has grown between the two teams extends far past the field and into the cities of Philadelphia and Dallas as well. Major moments from this rivalry are ingrained in the fabric of those cities now.

For example, Wilbert Montgomery's heroic performance in the 1980 NFC Championship Game, rushing for 194 yards and leading the Eagles to a resounding victory over the Cowboys, remains a symbol of Philadelphia's indomitable spirit.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been locked in a fierce intra-divisional rivalry within the NFL for 63 years. This enduring clash has consistently held the top spot in the league's intense showdown rankings, particularly emblematic of the NFC East's rugged and competitive spirit. The rivalry goes so deep that the blue-collar town of Philadelphia and the more glitzy city of Dallas have developed a dislike of each other that's even bigger than football.

While the Cowboys maintain an overall series lead 73-55 thanks to their dominance in the 1970s and 1990s, the Eagles had their own moments of glory in the 1960s and 2000s as well. The teeter-totter nature of the rivalry is why its intensity has never waned over these last six decades.

These clashes are also appointment viewing for neutrals, as evidenced by the fact that they've been showcased on Sunday Night Football more often than any other, with a remarkable 16 appearances, which the teams have split right down the middle. The stage is set for another thrilling encounter in Week 9 with both teams sitting atop the NFC power rankings, promising yet another exhilarating chapter in the storied Cowboys-Eagles rivalry.

November 15, 2004 - Eagles 49 Cowboys 21 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Donovan McNabb redefined the concept of pocket presence and scrambling ability on this day, eluding Cowboys defenders for a remarkable 14 seconds during a crucial play. His poise and agility at that moment allowed him to orchestrate a breathtaking 60-yard pass to Freddie Mitchell.

This game not only etched a memorable chapter in the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry but also set a significant milestone. It became the highest-scoring contest between the two teams at the time. It also represented a dubious moment for the Cowboys and a proud one for the Eagles, the latter of whom established a new record for the highest point total ever by a visiting team at Texas Stadium.

December 28, 2008 - Eagles 44 Cowboys 6 (HIGHLIGHTS)

On the final day of the season, the Eagles found themselves in an improbable race for a Wild Card spot. It was a winner-takes-all scenario between the Cowboys and the Eagles, with one team destined for the playoffs and the other making plans for golf outings.

The term "beatdown" hardly does justice to the Eagles' absolute domination of the Cowboys. Every aspect of this Eagles' team dismantled Dallas on this day, though Owens did manage to put up 103 yards in his final game as a Cowboy.

The Eagles carried a commanding 27-3 lead into the third quarter, and safety Brian Dawkins, in his last-ever home game in Philadelphia, made a game-changing play. He stripped Tony Romo of the football, and Chris Clemons pounced on the fumble before embarking on a 73-yard journey to the end zone.

October 31, 1993 - Cowboys 23 Eagles 10 (HIGHLIGHTS)

To set the scene, picture this: chilly temperatures and relentless rain. The teams had to embrace a ground-heavy strategy as the downpour wreaked havoc with the passing game. Dallas' star running back, Emmitt Smith, delivered an extraordinary performance. He dashed through the soaked field, accumulating 237 rushing yards on the day.

Despite being considered heavy underdogs, the Eagles held their ground against the Cowboys. Everything remained evenly matched until Smith's game-changing 62-yard touchdown run to put the Cowboys up for good 23-10 with under four minutes left. The Cowboys, boasting a 5-2 record, continued their winning streak, securing their fifth consecutive victory after dropping their first two games.

Smith, who had previously missed the team's two initial losses while in a contract dispute, made history by shattering Tony Dorsett's franchise record for rushing yards in a single game. Smith's incredible performance unfolded as he accumulated 65 yards in the first quarter, 64 in the second, 14 in the third, and a game-changing 94 in the final quarter.

September 3, 2000 - Eagles 41 Cowboys 14 (HIGHLIGHTS)

In Week 1 of the 2000 season, the Eagles faced the Cowboys in blistering heat at Texas Stadium. To combat dehydration, head coach Andy Reid had his team drink pickle juice. The Eagles dominated the Cowboys, winning 41-14 in a game forever remembered as "The Pickle Juice Game."

Philadelphia running back Duce Staley's standout 201-yard performance propelled his team, and this victory marked the start of a new era for the Eagles. It signified the end of the Cowboys' dominance and the start of the Eagles' preeminence in the NFC East for the next decade. This win propelled the Eagles to their first playoff appearance in four years and set the stage for five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance over the next eight seasons.

November 4, 2007 - Cowboys 38 Eagles 17 (HIGHLIGHTS)

In a game where Tony Romo threw for 324 yards, and Owens had a 177-yard, 10-catch performance, the Cowboys secured a dominant 21-point road victory against the Eagles. However, the game will always be remembered for one exceptional play—a courageous 53-yard reception by tight end Jason Witten, who continued his barnstorming run down the field even after losing his helmet, suffering a bloody nose, and colliding with two Eagles defenders.

This iconic display of determination and toughness will forever be a highlight associated with Witten, the Cowboys' all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and games played. Witten's heroic display set up another touchdown as the Cowboys cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Eagles, boosting their record to 7-1 in a season that ended impressively at 13-3.

January 11, 1981 - Eagles 20 Cowboys 7 (HIGHLIGHTS)

This game, a historic moment etched in the hearts of Philadelphians, holds a special place as the earliest pinnacle in the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry. Coming on the back of 10 Dallas wins in the last 12 meetings, the game unfolded at Veterans Stadium, where the Eagles hosted the Cowboys in the 1980 NFC Championship Game. This clash marked the Eagles' chance to secure their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, and it would be a game to remember.

In this momentous showdown, resilient running back Wilbert Montgomery emerged as the hero. Despite battling injuries, Montgomery made his mark in the rivalry's lore by rushing for 194 yards and scoring two crucial touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a resounding 20-7 victory over the formidable Cowboys, who were under the leadership of the iconic Tom Landry.

The defining highlight of the game was Montgomery's electrifying 42-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. This play ignited the enthusiasm of Eagles fans and set the tone for their victory.

Although the Eagles would ultimately fall short in the Super Bowl against the Oakland Raiders, Montgomery's heroic performance remains one of the most memorable moments in the early days of this rivalry.

1987 Series (HIGHLIGHTS)

In a memorable game that unfolded during the 1987 player's strike, Buddy Ryan's thirst for revenge was palpable. The Eagles faced a challenging situation, fielding a team of replacement players in Week 5 against the Cowboys, who had stars like Randy White and Tony Dorsett.

The Cowboys defeated the Eagles with a lopsided 41-22 score, and Ryan accused Landry, not for the first time, of running up the score. When the two teams reconvened a couple of weeks later after the strike had concluded, Ryan was determined to settle the score. With the Eagles holding a 10-point lead, it seemed as though they would kneel down and run out the clock—but Ryan had other ideas.

Quarterback Randall Cunningham, in a bold move, faked the kneel-down and launched a long pass toward the end zone. This daring play drew a pass interference penalty against Cowboys defensive back Ron Francis, who was covering Mike Quick. As a result, the Eagles gained possession at the one-yard line with just two seconds left on the clock.

Keith Byars took the handoff, leaped into the air, and bulldozed into the end zone, securing a touchdown that added salt to the wound in a 37-20 victory for the Eagles. This audacious move left TLandry and the Cowboys players seething angrily while Eagles fans at the Vet erupted in wild celebration, making it a historic and unforgettable moment in the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry.

1989 Bounty Bowl Series (HIGHLIGHTS)

The 1989 season wasn't one of much competition between the dominant Ryan Eagles and first-year Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson's hapless Cowboys, who finished 1-15, but that didn't mean there couldn't be massive amounts of drama.

During their first meeting of the season, now known as the "Bounty Bowl", the Eagles whooped the Cowboys 27-0, but after the game Johnson accused Ryan of putting a $200 bounty out on Dallas' kicker, Luis Zendejas, and their rookie quarterback, Troy Aikman. Years later, Johnson was still "fired up" about the incident.

I have absolutely no respect for the way they played the game, I would have said something to Buddy, but he wouldn't stand on the field long enough. He put his big, fat rear end into the dressing room.

In the return fixture a few weeks later in Philadelphia, things got ugly. Philadelphia sports fans are known to get quite rowdy, and they did nothing to disprove that notion during the Eagles' 20-10 win on December 10. They pelted the field with everything from snowballs, to beer, to ice.

They hit a lot of their targets, including one of the referees, Dallas' punter, Johnson as he was being escorted out of the stadium by the police, commentators Verne Lundquist and Terry Bradshaw, and even their own player, Jerome Brown, when he was trying to get them to stop.

Edward Rendell, a future mayor of Philly and governor of Pennsylvania, admitted that even he took part in the over-the-top activities that day. The ugly display was enough to get the stadium to ban beer sales for the Eagles' final two games of the season as well.

October 8, 2006 - Eagles 38 Cowboys 24 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Following a Super Bowl loss for the Eagles in 2004 and a slump in 2005, polarizing wideout Terrell Owens had worn out his welcome in Philadelphia. Unsurprisingly, Owens inked a new deal with rival Dallas. The excitement for his return to Lincoln Financial Field in 2006, this time as an opponent, rivaled the buzz of his first game as an Eagle.

Despite the Eagles effectively containing Owens, limiting him to just 45 receiving yards on three catches, with less than a minute left the Cowboys trailing but just seven points and had a golden opportunity to force overtime.

On second and goal from the Eagles' six-yard line, Dallas quarterback Drew Bledsoe dropped back to pass. He initially looked for tight end Jason Witten, but threw the football directly into Philly cornerback Lito Sheppard's waiting hands. Sheppard seized the opportunity, racing 102 yards for a game-sealing pick-six.

December 29, 2013 - Eagles 24 Cowboys 22 (HIGHLIGHTS)

This game marked the first, but certainly not the last, of Nick Foles' clutch performances in midnight green. In a high-stakes Week 17 showdown during Chip Kelly's debut season as head coach, the NFC East championship hung in the balance, and the loser would miss the playoffs altogether.

Neither Pro Bowl quarterback who began the year for their respective teams took the field in this pivotal game. Kyle Orton had to step in for the injured Tony Romo; meanwhile, Foles, in the early stages of his Philadelphia magic act, had already thrown 27 touchdowns with a mere two interceptions since Michael Vick's injury. That night at AT&T Stadium, Foles delivered with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Adding to the spectacle, LeSean McCoy powered for 131 rushing yards and even secured a touchdown reception. After a late Dez Bryant touchdown pass made it a two-point game, the crowning moment came when Eagles slot corner Brandon Boykin sealed the victory with an interception off Orton in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

