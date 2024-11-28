The referee is to soccer what the police are to society: if the rules are broken, the referee has the power to punish. To do this, he has a whole range of options at his disposal. From the simple yellow card, synonymous with a warning, to its red counterpart, feared by all, its scope for action is relatively wide.

This does not, however, prevent those involved in the game from sometimes committing ‘offenses’ and, in so doing, paying the price for their actions. And in MLS , some have, over the years, proved to be habitual offenders.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT draws up a list of the 10 players who have been shown the most red cards during their careers in the elite of North American soccer.

Most Ejected Players in MLS History Rank Player Red Cards MLS Appearances 1. Roger Espinoza 13 338 2. Jamison Olave 10 216 3. Clint Mathis 9 258 4. Pablo Mastroeni 8 334 5. Je-Vaughn Watson 7 160 6. Ivan McKinley 7 174 7. Nick Garcia 7 296 8. Tyrone Marshall 7 337 9. Diego Chara 7 399 10. Kyle Beckerman 7 498

10 Kyle Beckerman

7 red cards

Clubs: Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake

Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake MLS Appearances: 498

498 Position: Midfielder

Considering that Kyle Beckerman is the second player with the most appearances in MLS, finding him in this ranking is not a real surprise. That’s why, during the 13 seasons he played with the Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake , the former defensive midfielder, perceived as one of the best midfielder in league's history, was forced to return to the locker room early seven times.

However, if we put this total in perspective with the 20 seasons he played in MLS, then it immediately becomes less impressive. But what remains impressive, however, are the 121 yellow cards he collected during his career. An all-time record for the championship.

9 Diego Chara

7 red cards

Club: Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers MLS Appearances: 399

399 Position: Midfielder

Diego Chara is the only active player on this list. At 38, the Colombian midfielder for the Portland Timbers is an experienced player. That didn't stop him from picking up his seventh red card in the top flight in the 2024 season, which has just ended. A mishap that occurred last April, during his team's trip to Los Angeles FC .

Cautioned for the first time 20 minutes from the end of the match, the Timbers captain was warned a second time, a few moments later, when Santiago Moreno had just allowed the visitors to equalize. A questionable sense of timing that certainly weighed in the balance when Denis Bouanga finally punished Portland in added time of the match.

8 Tyrone Marshall

7 red cards

Clubs: Colorado Rapids, Miami Fusion, Los Angeles Galaxy, Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders

Colorado Rapids, Miami Fusion, Los Angeles Galaxy, Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders MLS Appearances: 337

337 Position: Defender

Tyrone Marshall may be remembered for the numerous trophies he won during his MLS career (two MLS Cups, two Supporters' Shields and three U.S. Open Cups), but the Jamaican is also remembered for an image that some would certainly like to forget.

In June 2007, as his Los Angeles Galaxy team travelled to FC Dallas , the defender was found guilty of a huge foul on Kenny Cooper, whose leg was instantly broken. It was a gesture that earned Marshall a three-match suspension accompanied by a $1,250 fine. A totally unsuccessful farewell for the man who, a few days later, was traded to Toronto FC .

7 Nick Garcia

7 red cards

Clubs: Sporting Kansas City, San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC

Sporting Kansas City, San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC MLS Appearances: 296

296 Position: Defender

Nick Garcia is in seventh place in our rankings. The defender, who played in MLS during the 2000s, has a total of seven red cards in the league. And it was during his time with Sporting Kansas City , between 2000 and 2007, that he picked up the most - four straight and two for accumulating yellow cards.

And as if fate wished to complete the circle, it was against the same team in June 2010 that he was sent off for the last time in his career. It was a twist of fate that occurred while he was playing for Canadian side Toronto FC that year.

6 Ivan McKinley

7 red cards

Clubs: Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution, Miami Fusion, DC United

Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution, Miami Fusion, DC United MLS Appearances: 174

174 Position: Defender

The expression ‘never two without three’ can be applied to many things in life, but not to the number of seasons Ivan McKinley has gone without picking up a red card. The South African defender managed to avoid a red card in his first two years in MLS, but failed to repeat the trick in his third.

To make matters worse, he picked up two of them within two weeks of each other, as if to make up for lost time. What's more, each of his five other seasons was marked by an expulsion, just to keep the rhythm going. It was a consistency at odds with the rest of his career, when he always had to fight for a starting berth.

5 Je-Vaughn Watson

7 red cards

Clubs: Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas, New England Revolution

Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas, New England Revolution MLS Appearances: 160

160 Position: Midfielder

A former defender with the Houston Dynamo , FC Dallas and then the New England Revolution , Je-Vaughn Watson has also been sent off seven times during his MLS career. And while three of those dismissals were due to an accumulation of fouls, the other four did not require such a long wait.

Among the most memorable was the one he received against the NY Red Bulls in May 2014. In the air, the midfielder, unable to find his balance, placed his foot in... Tim Cahill's private parts. It was certainly an unfortunate gesture, but one that, more than ten years later, we can only imagine the pain felt by the Australian.

4 Pablo Mastroeni

8 red cards

Clubs: Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids, Los Angeles Galaxy

Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids, Los Angeles Galaxy MLS Appearances: 334

334 Position: Midfielder

Pablo Mastroeni has enjoyed a long and glorious career in MLS. A member of the Colorado Rapids team that won the league title in 2010 (and subsequently retired its number 25 shirt as a tribute), the former defensive midfielder also lifted the Supporters' Shield during his time with the Miami Fusion.

And while the former USA international has been forced to exercise restraint since taking over at Real Salt Lake , it would be hard to argue that this has been the case throughout his career. His eight red cards, most of them for accumulated fouls, are a case in point.

3 Clint Mathis

9 red cards

Clubs: Los Angeles Galaxy, New York Red Bulls, Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids

Los Angeles Galaxy, New York Red Bulls, Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids MLS Appearances: 258

258 Position: Offensive midfielder

Whether or not it was a glorious distinction, Clint Mathis takes third place on the podium. And unlike many of the players mentioned above, the American had the distinction of playing in a particularly high position on the pitch, oscillating between the roles of attacking midfielder and striker.

A player capable of the best, such as scoring five goals in a single match (yes, five), as well as the worst. His nine red cards (seven of them straight) in MLS are a testament to this, which is obviously a high total for this type of player. A personality with an electric temperament who, in his own way, will undoubtedly have left his mark on fans' minds.

2 Jamison Olave

10 red cards