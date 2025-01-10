Summary The influence of managers in football history is as, if not more, significant than the impact of players.

Managers that can be considered revolutionary must have made a noticeable, indelible mark on the game.

Of the 10 entrants within this list, only three are still working within football management.

Football is a sport with a long and storied history. Across the 20th century, the sport gradually developed into the game that it has come to be known as today. Tactics and philosophies dominate football, with teams towards the top of the sport aiming to implement systems to take them above their competitors, whatever the stakes.

Players are, of course, of great importance, as they are the ones that put these plans to life on the pitch and ultimately dictate the fortunes of whatever club they play for. At the touchline, though, stand the managers. The ones who devise these ideas and look to drill them into the players at their disposal in training.

Managers can have just as big an impact on a team as players - the very best change each game for the better. In fact, there's an argument that managers have a bigger influence, given they are the ones to decide which players feature in each game week. So, with all of this being considered, it is worth asking just which 10 managers in football history have been the most revolutionary?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective, with two lists on the same topic having different entrants being entirely feasible depending on the opinions of the writer. With that said, this list has been ranked based on:

10 Most Revolutionary Managers in Football History Rank Name Years as Manager Notable Teams Managed 1. Sir Alex Ferguson 1974-2013 Aberdeen, Manchester United 2. Pep Guardiola 2007-present Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City 3. Arrigo Sacchi 1973-2001 Parma, AC Milan, Italy 4. Rinus Michels 1960-1992 Ajax, Barcelona, Netherlands 5. Johan Cruyff 1985-1996 Ajax, Barcelona 6. Bill Shankly 1949-1974 Liverpool 7. Brian Clough 1965-1993 Derby County, Nottingham Forest 8. Arsene Wenger 1984-2018 Arsenal 9. Ralf Rangnick 1983-present Hannover 96, Hoffenheim, Red Bull (as director), Austria 10. Marcelo Bielsa 1987-present Newell's Old Boys, Argentina, Chile, Athletic Bilbao, Leeds United

10 Marcelo Bielsa

1987-present

Now the manager of the Uruguayan national team, Marcelo Bielsa has had a long and storied career as a manager, beginning with Newell’s Old Boys in his native Argentina. Since then, Bielsa has managed further in South America and in Europe, has managed in France, Italy, Spain and England for varied lengths of time – becoming a cult hero at Leeds United, helping them return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

In the span of 35 years, Bielsa has made clear his principles. Any team managed by the man known as El Loco are at the pinnacle of their fitness, with Bielsa’s philosophy depending on players consistently pressing and moving when out of possession, then flowing forward with quick moves with the ball at their feet.

In this time, Bielsa has managed several players who have gone on to become successful managers, such as current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and United States gaffer Mauricio Pochettino. Jorge Sampaoli and Pep Guardiola, despite never being part of a Bielsa team as players, have both cited the Argentine as major influences on their careers as managers.

9 Ralf Rangnick

1983-present

Currently the boss of the Austrian national team, a position he has held since 2022, Ralf Rangnick has long been regarded as an influential and revolutionary figure within modern football. The German entered management in the 1980s after retiring as a player at the age of 25 and has rarely been out of work since.

Rangnick is the proponent of the Gegenpressing style of football, in which teams immediately try and win the ball back after losing it as opposed to all players simply retreating into their formation. Such an ideology is, now, a common theme in both German football and football in the wider world.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has taken inspiration from the current Austria boss, as have ex-Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hassenhuttl, Adi Hutter and Oliver Glasner, of Wolfsburg, Monaco and Crystal Palace respectively.

8 Arsene Wenger

1984-2018

When he was appointed as Arsenal’s manager all the way back in 1996, few could have foreseen the revolution that Arsene Wenger would lead in North London. The Frenchman, who had been managing in Japan before joining the Gunners, was an unknown commodity when he arrived at Highbury, yet left a legend.

In a 22-year tenure with the club, Wenger won three Premier League titles and lifted the FA Cup on seven different occasions. The longest-serving Premier League manager of all time, Wenger’s philosophy gave Arsenal a clear identity, with which they once famously went a Premier League season unbeaten.

Wenger’s focus on diet, however, is also worth an immense level of praise. The Frenchman completely redesigned the dietary restrictions that his players had to follow and though it was scarcely popular at first, it was hard to argue with the effects it had. So much so, that it influenced other teams in England to consider the diet of their players, given the impact it can have.

7 Brian Clough

1965-1993

One of just four managers to have ever won the top flight of English football with two different teams, Brian Clough’s first foray into management came with Hartlepool United in the mid-1960s. After two years with the team, he moved to Derby County where, across six years, he guided the Rams from the Second Division to becoming champions of England.

The next two years of Clough’s career were spent with Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United, though he lasted just eight months at Brighton and famously, just 44 days at Leeds. In 1975, he returned to management with Nottingham Forest, where he spent the remaining 18 years of his managerial career.

With Forest, Clough won two straight European Cups, the pinnacle of his time as a manager. Clough had a strict focus on discipline and was an exceptional man manager, knowing how to best tune the players that he had at his disposal.

6 Bill Shankly

1949-1974

Joe Fagan was the first manager to win three major honours within a single season. Bob Paisley became the first-ever manager to win the European Cup three separate times. Neither would have had such success were it not for the work of their predecessor, Bill Shankly.

Shankly built up a decade of managerial experience before joining Liverpool, working with Carlisle United, Grimsby Town, Workington and Huddersfield Town before moving to Merseyside in 1959. Shankly spent 15 years with the Reds, taking them from the Second Division of English football back to the top flight, into a position where they could challenge for honours.

The Scot won three First Division championships with Liverpool, but his influence was so much greater than what was showcased on the pitch. "You’ll Never Walk Alone" became the anthem for the club as they also switched to an all-red kit. Shankly acknowledged and emphasised the importance of the Liverpool fanbase, helping provide Anfield with the atmosphere that it is now so famous for.

5 Johan Cruyff

1985-1996

One of the most legendary players to have ever laced up a pair of football boots, it did not take long for Johan Cruyff to enter the world of management after retiring as a player – having also been a revolutionary footballer. He returned to former club Ajax as their boss in 1985 and despite departing in 1988, the legacy he left was indelible. In 1995, when Ajax won the Champions League, they did so in the framework set by Cruyff’s philosophy.

The Dutch great’s true success as a manager came during his eight-year stint in charge of Barcelona, who he joined in 1988, a decade after departing them as a player. Bringing through local players like Txiki Begiristain, Andoni Goikoetxea and Pep Guardiola from La Masia along with global stars like Romario, Hristo Stoichkov and Ronald Koeman, Cruyff established a strong team in Catalonia.

Having had their struggles prior to Cruyff’s arrival, the Dutchman won four La Liga championships and reached four European finals, while winning a Copa del Rey along the way.

4 Rinus Michels

1960-1992

An Ajax player for the entirety of his career, Rinus Michels certainly ventured further afield as a manager than he ever did as a player. The Dutchman spent time in charge of Ajax and Barcelona at domestic level, while serving as manager of the Netherlands on four separate occasions.

Michels was manager of Ajax when Johan Cruyff was a player there and was a major proponent of the "Total Football" philosophy that Cruyff would later deploy as a manager himself. The mentality was that every player on the pitch in the system could, in theory, cover any position on the pitch, allowing total fluidity for the players.

Such a way of playing football is often credited for causing the decline of the “Catenaccio” philosophy, a system used predominantly by Italian sides under the likes of Nereo Rocco and Helenio Herrera. The constant movement of players made a traditional, man-marking system almost impossible to use against it.

3 Arrigo Sacchi

1973-2001