Highlights Violation of NFL rules can result in exorbitant fines, such as $100,000 for wearing an unauthorized hat.

Minor infractions, like wearing low socks or an unauthorized undershirt, can lead to substantial fines too, such as $10,500.

Players like Chad Ochocinco have faced hefty fines for seemingly trivial reasons, such as tweeting during a game.

Violation of NFL rules usually results in a fine, but some of these fines are downright ridiculous. The NFL enforces strict rules, making it nearly impossible to avoid a violation. Fines can range up to $100,000, a staggering amount for a single infraction.

What's even more absurd are some of the seemingly trivial reasons players have been fined in the past. Imagine paying thousands of dollars for something as minor as the length of your socks.

Let's dive into the most ridiculous NFL fines ever handed out. This should be an interesting exploration into the quirks of the league’s rule enforcement.

1 Brian Urlacher

Wearing a Vitamin Water hat

In 2007, Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher wore a Vitamin Water hat to the Super Bowl XLI media day. The company sponsored Urlacher, so it was only natural for him to wear something of theirs.

However, the NFL didn't care. As long as a company is not authorized by the league, you cannot display them at an NFL event.

The league slammed Urlacher with a $100,000 fine. According to the NFL spokesman, $100,000 is the standard fine for a violation of that sort at the Super Bowl.

Regular season fines for such violations cost $10,000, while the league pegged Pro Bowl fines for a similar violation at $50,000.

2 Frank Gore

Socks too low

In the 2012 NFC Championship game, San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore wore socks that the league deemed too low. The NFL does not allow players to wear socks that are too low during a game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Frank Gore was one of the most consistently reliable running backs in NFL history. His nine 1,000-yard seasons are the 5th-most in NFL history, behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, Curtis Martin, Barry Sanders, and Walter Payton.

While that is understandable, the fine Gore received for the violation was outrageous, as the league docked him $10,500. So, while others enjoyed the fine performance from Gore and the rest of the team, the league's bosses were busy monitoring the players’ socks.

Unfortunately for Gore, the $10,500 fine wasn't the only thing he had to pay that season. The league also fined him for throwing the ball into the stands after a touchdown in the final week of the regular season. Gore paid heavily.

3 Cam Newton

Under Armour Facemask Clips

Cam Newton entered the league as a first-overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft. Two years later, he was paying fines.

Newton got fined in 2013 for wearing an Under Armour facemask clip during a game. The rulebook states that no manufacturer's name or logo can be displayed visibly on the outside of a helmet or any helmet attachments unless a commercial agreement exists between the NFL and that manufacturer.

According to that rule, Newton was wrong. While the reports reveal that Newton wasn't the only player to have worn the facemask clips, they also suggest that he was more noticeable because he wore them on a gray facemask.

He received a deal from Under Armour that fetched him over $1 million annually after the draft. The league fined Newton $10,000 for the facemask clip, a drop in the ocean compared to what he earned from Under Armour. But, it is a ridiculous fine regardless.

4 Troy Polamalu

Using cell phone on the sidelines

I'll take players I never knew got fined, Alex.

Believe it or not, the NFL handed the soft-spoken and ever-respectful Troy Polamalu a $10,000 fine for using a cell phone during a game. Polamalu took a hit on his head during a Pittsburgh Steelers matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in October 2011.

Polamalu was displaying concussion-like symptoms, so the team kept him out as a preventive measure. However, he was okay. He used one of the team's doctors' phones to inform his wife that he was fine.

Unfortunately, the NFL has a rule against cell phones. Players cannot use cell phones 90 minutes before kickoff until the end of the game. For the NFL, a rule is a rule, regardless of whether you're using the phone to placate a loved one or pulling it out during a TD celebration.

5 Brandon Marshall

Wearing green cleats

In October 2013, during the Bears' 27-21 victory over the New York Giants, Brandon Marshall wore green cleats. Marshall intentionally wore the cleats to support National Mental Health Awareness Week.

Marshall also suffers from a mental health condition: borderline personality disorder. So, this was his way for him to create awareness for people suffering from mental health disorders.

Although the reason for wearing the green cleats was noble, he received a $10,500 fine. He was happy to pay the fine though, since he knew it was coming before he even put them on.

6 Ryan Clark

Wearing eye black to pay tribute to Sean Taylor

Here is another player who had to pay heavily for a noble cause.

A tragic event happened in 2007 when Sean Taylor, a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the rising stars in the NFL, had his life cut short after intruders shot him at his home. He died the following day in the hospital at just 24 years of age.

Steelers safety Ryan Clark, a fellow thumper at the safety position, decided to wear an eye black with the No. 21 written on it to honor the murdered Taylor during a game in 2008. However, the league fined him $5,000 for his noble act, as they deemed it a violation.

Clark probably thought his eye patch would go unnoticed. He said after the fine that the TV probably showed him a little too much during the game, which led to the “uniform police” noticing his infraction. He called them “sneaky characters”, but that didn't take the fine away.

7 Wes Welker

Wearing an unauthorized hat

For the entire 2011 season, Wes Welker wore a hat promoting Bonk Breaker energy bars. It's not certain if the NFL didn't notice the hat or chose to ignore it until the final week of the season.

He eventually received a $10,000 fine after he wore the hat during a post-game interview in Week 17, which made Welker furious.

He made a sarcastic tweet, stating that nobody ever told him that he violated any rule all season. But, he should count himself privileged that the league didn't wait until the Super Bowl to fine him, as it would have cost him $90,000 more, as Urlacher can attest.

Welker used to invest in the Bond Breakers. So, he advertised them proudly. He probably made enough from them to pay the fine comfortably.

8 Nate Burleson

Wearing an unauthorized undershirt and an illegal celebration

While the Detroit Lions were still celebrating their October 10, 2010 victory during the week, Nate Burleson was paying fines. He didn't just have one fine to pay, but two.

During the pregame introductions, he lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt that read, “What Up Doe?” The league prohibits personal messages on shirts, classifying them as violations of their rules.

Burleson complicated issues for himself when he punted the ball into the stands after he scored a touchdown. After scoring a touchdown, players can get over-excited. It was Burlseon's first receiving touchdown of the season, so, you can expect an adrenaline surge.

But, the league doesn't pardon anyone for the excuse of over-excitement. Burleson received a total of $15,000 in fines for the two violations.

9 Chad Ochocinco

Tweeting during a game

During his 11 seasons in the NFL, Chad Johnson (formerly Ochocinco) accumulated countless fines. However, one of the most ridiculous was the one he received during a preseason matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

Before the start of the game, Ochocinco had a mobile phone. This in itself attracted a fine. He then used the phone to tweet during the contest, which obviously attracted more fines.

He was docked $25,000 by the NFL for the two violations. However, that would not be the first nor the last time Ochocinco would receive a fine.

He said on the RoomMates Show that it got to a point in his career when he started paying fines before he committed the offense, since he already knew the amount. He was adamant and unrepentant, as he claimed the NFL and its fines wouldn't make him stop playing the way he liked.

10 Randy Moss

Vikings wideout shoots the moon to rival Packers fans

Many consider Randy Moss’ mooning celebration one of the most epic in NFL history. The Minnesota Vikings faced the Green Bay Packers for the first time in the playoffs following the 2004 season.

The Vikings won the game by a score of 31-17. But, one of the most significant events was when Moss scored a touchdown and pretended to pull down his pants and moon the jeering Packers fans.

He didn't seem apologetic about it. After the game, he said he just wanted to have “a little fun”. He had his fun and the league did their thing, as they handed him a $10,000 fine for the celebration.

The Vikings eventually lost the divisional round to the Eagles, who emerged NFC champions. Following the playoffs, they traded Moss to the Oakland Raiders.

For much of Moss’ career, his antics made him one of the most polarizing players in football. However, nobody could ever question his ability on the field of play.

