The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated PLE's on the WWE calendar. An event that kicks off the Road to WrestleMania, both the women's and men's variations see 30 WWE Superstars all compete in a Battle Royal-styled event for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania.

Having initially started as a TV special in 1988, thanks to the imagination of Pat Patterson, the event has been a PLE ever since, with both hardcore and casual fans tuning in to see the show. An event where the winner is unpredictable, and debuts and returns are highly likely, it combines to make for edge-of-the-seat viewing.

Ever since its inception in 1988, the Rumble has seen 27 unique winners within the men's variation and seven different winners in the women's edition. As numerous wrestlers aim for their first win, many are looking to achieve the rare feat of becoming a two-time Rumble winner. Something achieved by few; these are the 10 most successful Royal Rumble entrants in WWE history.

Ranking WWE Superstar Wins Year of Wins 10. Hulk Hogan 2 1990, 1991 9. Randy Orton 2 2009, 2017 8. Brock Lesnar 2 2003, 2022 7. Shawn Michaels 2 1995, 1996 6. Triple H 2 2002, 2016 5. Batista 2 2005, 2014 4. John Cena 2 2008, 2013 3. Cody Rhodes 2 2023, 2024 2. Edge 2 2010, 2021 1. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin 3 1997, 1998, 2001

10 Hulk Hogan

Two-time Winner

Beginning the list of a who's who of two-time Rumble winners, Hulk Hogan was the first ever wrestler to achieve the feat of two Rumble victories, doing so in back-to-back years. His first win in 1990 saw the Hulkamaniac enter at #25 and eliminate the legendary Mr. Perfect for the victory. The following year, Hogan would enter at #24, eliminating Earthquake on his road to securing back-to-back success, achieving seven eliminations in the process, the most that year.

Hogan would go on to nearly complete a hat-trick of successes. However, in 1992, the Hulkster was eliminated by Sid Justice and consequently helped the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair remove Justice from the Rumble, granting Flair the victory.

9 Randy Orton

Two-time Winner

Randy Orton's Royal Rumble stats place the Viper on a pedestal unmatched by most. Currently, second-placed for cumulative time spent in the Rumble and sixth-placed for total eliminations across all Rumbles, Orton's success does have its pitfalls. The Viper, a two-time Rumble winner, didn't see the desired triumph following his 2009 win as Orton would go onto WrestleMania and lose to Triple H.

Tasting success at the second time of trying, Orton would win at WrestleMania following his 2017 Rumble conquest. With a Rumble win that saw him only eliminate one WWE Superstar in 2017, Orton holds the record of being the only multiple-time Rumble winner not to have had the most eliminations or lasted the longest within one of the victories.

8 Brock Lesnar

Two-time Winner

Another two-time Rumble winner to have failed at WrestleMania is Brock Lesnar, with the Beast Incarnate unable to defeat Roman Reigns in their Winner Takes All match in 2022. Entering at #30 on that occasion, Lesnar's first victory also saw him arrive late, with a #29 entry in 2003 allowing the Beast Incarnate to eliminate The Undertaker for the win.

Despite Lesnar's victories seeing him in the ring for less than 12 minutes, the former UFC fighter still amassed nine eliminations within that time, proving he means business. With 32 cumulative Rumble eliminations to his name, Lesnar's biggest non-victory success was in 2020, when the Beast removed 13 participants from the ring.

7 Shawn Michaels

Two-time Winner

Following Hogan's back-to-back successes, the next WWE Superstar to achieve this feat was the 'Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels. Doing the double in 1995 and 1996, Michaels' first win saw him lose to Diesel at WrestleMania XI. However, a 60-minute Iron Match the following year against Bret Hart would see Michaels win at the second time of trying.

With 12 Royal Rumble appearances to his name, Michaels' first Rumble win saw him become the first man to win from the #1 position. Managing to amass the most eliminations in both his Rumble triumphs, Michaels is ranked third for most Rumble eliminations in history with 39.

6 Triple H

Two-time Winner

A man who now oversees the Rumble and all its complexities, Triple H was an immensely successful wrestler before he transitioned into a corporate role. The King of Kings boasts two Rumble victories on a CV of constant success, with his second win providing the WWE with much controversy. With the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the 2016 Rumble, Triple H entered at #30 and won. A move that wasn't taken too kindly, the consequent Mania match with Roman Reigns was equally unsuccessful.

Regardless, Triple H holds 32 cumulative Rumble eliminations, tying him with Lesnar, and has spent just over four hours within the Battle Royal-styled event. With nine Rumble appearances throughout his career, Triple H will be hoping he can carve out this level of success for the superstars he currently oversees.

5 Batista

Two-time Winner

With two of his former Evolution stablemates on the list, Batista finds himself among great company as the Animal is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner. The only WWE Superstar to achieve both victories from the same position, #28, Batista's first win in 2005 is best remembered for him and John Cena both toppling over the top rope and landing on the mat in unison, meaning an audible had to be called which saw a fellow Rumble winner in Vince McMahon blow both quads in the process.

A situation that will likely never be repeated, it is a moment that stands the test of time. The Animal's second Rumble win is also memorable as it led to the culmination of Daniel Bryan's 'Yes Movement' at WrestleMania 30, a crowning moment that saw Batista lose in a triple-threat main event.

4 John Cena

Two-time Winner

It wouldn't be a list of WWE-based successes if it didn't feature John Cena, with the leader of the Cenation also holding two Rumble victories to his name. Cena's first win in 2008 saw The Champ return from an injury months before expected, leading to a shocking moment that the WWE Universe still replays to this day. A victory that saw Cena cash in his Mania main event opportunity at No Way Out; it was a decision he would regret as Cena left the event empty-handed.

Despite a CV of success that any WWE Superstar would love to have, Cena's Rumble statistics aren't as jaw-dropping as some of his other feats. With only 25 eliminations in history, Cena's eight Rumble appearances explain why his numbers don't stack up among the rest of the list.

3 Cody Rhodes

Two-time Winner

A man who finds himself on a list of only four, Cody Rhodes is another member of the back-to-back victories club, as the American Nightmare saw success in 2023 and 2024. The first victory saw Rhodes extend his story before finally capitalising on his 2024 win and defeating Reigns at the second time of asking at WrestleMania XL. With 22 cumulative eliminations to his name, Rhodes will be disappointed his numbers aren't higher when he finds out he's spent over four hours in the event.

Having been eliminated by his idol, Triple H, in consecutive years (2008 and 2009), Rhodes has entered 10 Rumble's in his WWE career.

2 Edge

Two-time Winner

Despite being a two-time Rumble winner, Edge hasn't seen great success following his victories, being the only two-time winner to have successfully lost at WrestleMania both times. With 25 cumulative eliminations to his name, Edge's nine Rumble appearances see him clock up a total of over three and a half hours spent in the event.

The Rated R Superstar's greatest Rumble success is one he didn't win, with 2020 always being remembered as the year that Edge returned from retirement. A moment that still gives the WWE Universe goosebumps, his Rumble success pads a Hall of Fame career.

1 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Three-time Winner

The only WWE Superstar to have won the Rumble three times, Steve Austin is the fourth and final entrant of the back-to-back club and finds himself as the most successful Royal Rumble entrant in WWE history. Having accidentally eliminated himself from the event in 1996, Austin went on to win in '97 and '98 before another win in 2001.

Achieving all his triumphs with different entrant numbers each time, Austin surprisingly has only appeared in six Rumbles in his career, giving him a 50% success rate at the show. With a memorable moment in his 1997 win, where Austin was eliminated but re-entered due to the officials not seeing, Stone Cold finds himself as the King of the Rumble, as well as once being the King of the Ring.