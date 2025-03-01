Summary Manchester United have been blessed to house some of the most incredibly talented players in history.

Legends like Roy Keane may go down in club folklore, but weren't necessarily the most naturally gifted.

The ten most talented players in Old Trafford history have been ranked.

While it may not seem like it today, given the current state of their squad, Manchester United used to be a football club that prided itself on having the most exciting talents in the game wearing their famous red jersey. Whether they were technically savvy or young livewires with the world at their feet, Old Trafford was a place where fans could appreciate some of the very best there was to offer.

For the time being at least, gone are those days. This gives us the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and evaluate who were the most talented Devils to appear at the Theatre of Dreams. Note that this isn't necessarily about whether or not a player has legendary status at the football club. This ranking is purely based on ability with a football. That's why someone like Roy Keane just misses out.

10 Mark Hughes

1983-1986 & 1988-1995