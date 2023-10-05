Highlights There have been many NFL stories of regular season dominance followed by playoff heartbreak, such as the 1998 Minnesota Vikings and the 2007 New England Patriots.

NFL football is a game riddled with uncertainty and unpredictability. While most other North American sports have playoff series of five or seven games, giving teams chances to bounce back from off nights, that's not the case in the NFL.

The seemingly superior, unbeatable teams can make a blunder and fall short during the playoffs in just the blink of an eye. It's win or go home every time NFL players step on a playoff field. Looking through the last few of decades, here are the top ten NFL teams that appeared unbeatable but floundered and sank in the playoffs.

10 2012 Atlanta Falcons

The 2012 Atlanta Falcons had a thrilling season, finishing 13-3 in the regular season, clinching the NFC South title, and securing the NFC's top seed with home-field advantage. Quarterback Matt Ryan, fondly known as "Matty Ice," had a sensational year, throwing for over 4,700 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He led a potent offense that included star receivers Roddy White and Julio Jones, tight end Tony Gonzalez, and running back Michael Turner. Their defense was solid as well, ranking among the NFL's best in points allowed. They faced the Seattle Seahawks in a tense Divisional Round, clinching victory with a late-game field goal.

However, in their NFC Championship clash with the San Francisco 49ers, after the Falcons had built an impressive 17-point lead, they fell apart and allowed Colin Kaepernick to lead a furious comeback which ended in a heartbreaking 28-24 loss for the Falcons, dashing their Super Bowl dreams.

9 2016 Dallas Cowboys

In the 2016 season, the Dallas Cowboys had both highs and lows. They lost their first game to the New York Giants but then went on an impressive 11-game winning streak, which was ended by those same Giants in Week 14. They finished the season as NFC East champions and secured home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Their 13–3 record matched the best in team history, and it was thanks in no small part to the emergence of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. This season marked the end of the Tony Romo era and the beginning of the Dak years, as Romo announced his retirement following the season.

But despite their strong regular season, after the Cowboys advanced to the Divisional playoffs they were dealt a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers. They achieved a remarkable turnaround, going from the bottom of the NFC to the top seed in just one season, a feat not seen since the AFL-NFL merger.

8 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers had a losing season was in 2003, when they went 6-10. That down year meant that expectations were not high for the Steelers in 2004, but that changed mighty quickly once the regular season got going. After starter Tommy Maddox was injured in a Week 2 loss, in stepped a rookie quarterback by the name of Ben Roethlisberger.

After the 1-1 start, Roethlisberger and company would not lose another game until the AFC Championship game against the Patriots. The Steelers finished with a 15-1 record and nine Pro Bowlers, but they still had a major scare in the Divisional round as they were only able to squeak by the New York Jets in overtime.

Roethlisberger's lack of experience reared its ugly head against New England the next week—everyone knows what Bill Belichick does to rookie signal callers. Big Ben seemed lost out there, and the Patriots ended Pittsburgh's magical season in brutal fashion with a 41-27 victory.

7 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers

The 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers finished 13-3 and secured the AFC North division title for the second year in a row with a thrilling 39–38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. They also earned a first-round playoff bye with a compelling 34–6 victory over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day in Week 16.

Notably, they were the only team in 2017 to sweep their division. They were led by one of the most exciting offensive units in recent years. The "Killer Bees" included Antonio Brown, Big Ben, Le'Veon Bell, and Martavis Bryant, all of whom contributed to a Steelers offense that ranked third in the NFL in total yards.

However, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Steelers suffered a 45–42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had a halftime lead of 28–14. They were criticized for possibly underestimating the Jaguars and instead looking ahead to the rematch with the New England Patriots. The Steelers threw the game away with bone-headed mistake and turnovers, and they have not won a playoff game since.

6 1968 Baltimore Colts

The 1968 NFL season has gone down in history thanks to Joe Namath and his Super Bowl guarantee, but what about the team Namath's New York Jets beat in Super Bowl III? The Baltimore Colts were the best team in football that year, and it wasn't particularly close.

They went 13-1 in the regular season and their average margin of victory was a whopping 20.6 points per game. Quarterback Johnny Unitas was injured in the preseason and did not play, but backup Earl Morrall did a lot more than step in, as he led the league in passing touchdowns on his way to NFL MVP honors. Head coach Don Shula also earned the Coach of the Year award for his efforts.

It seemed a foregone conclusion that they would steamroll the AFL champion Jets—they came into the Super Bowl as ridiculous 19.5-point favorites to win. Unfortunately, Morrall and the offense were utterly stifled and Namath and the Jets offense did just enough to come away with one of the most shocking upsets in NFL history, 16-7.

5 2011 Green Bay Packers

In the 2011 season, the Green Bay Packers had a remarkable performance. They improved on their previous 10–6 record and became the sixth team in NFL history to win 15 games during the regular season. The Packers had an incredible 13-game winning streak at the start of the season, extending their regular season winning streak to 19 games, the second-longest in NFL history.

They also tied the record for the best start to a season in NFC history. Their only regular-season loss was in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they were the first NFC North team to go undefeated in the division since 1987.

Despite their record-setting offense and home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Packers suffered a shocking 37-20 upset in the Divisional round at the hands of 2011's team of destiny, Eli Manning's New York Giants. The 2011 Packers also became the first team with at least 15 victories to not win a playoff game.

4 2005 Indianapolis Colts

The 2005 Indianapolis Colts enjoyed an exceptional regular season, securing victories in 14 out of 16 games. Their remarkable campaign started with an impressive 13-game winning streak, making them the league's most dominant team that year.

The Colts were considered favorites for Super Bowl XL, and their high-powered offense, led by quarterback Peyton Manning as well as Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark, and Edgerrin James, garnered significant attention. Their postseason journey took an unexpected turn when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers and were down by three late in the game.

The Steelers had a chance to ice it at the goal line, but Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis inexplicably fumbled, and the Colts would have returned it all the way to the house for the win if not for a shoestring tackle by Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger.

The final and most crucial moment came when the Colts' kicker, Mike Vanderjagt, missed a field goal by a mile that could have sent the game to overtime. Vanderjagt had been having a record-breaking season and even cheekily pointed at Steelers coach Bill Cowher after Cowher tried to ice him. It was without a doubt one of the wildest finishes to an NFL playoff game, and the Colts did not end up on the right side of the 21-18 contest.

3 2001 St. Louis Rams

In 2001, the St. Louis Rams embarked on an unforgettable NFL journey. They dominated not only the NFC West but the entire league, amassing a franchise-record 14 victories, including a flawless 8-0 road performance. Quarterback Kurt Warner's stellar play earned him his second league MVP award.

The Rams made history by being the first team to start three consecutive seasons with six straight wins. The offense, which featured Warner as well as Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce, and Marshall Faulk and was known as "The Greatest Show on Turf", also became the first team to score 500 or more points in three successive seasons.

In their Super Bowl appearance that year, the Rams faced the New England Patriots, led by coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Despite the fact that they were favored by 14 points, the Rams lost 20-17. The game was sealed by a field goal from Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri after the teams were tied at 17-17, marking the start of the Patriots dynasty and the end of the budding Rams' dynasty.

2 1998 Minnesota Vikings

In 1998 the Minnesota Vikings had a remarkable regular season, winning 15 games. They were strong contenders for Super Bowl XXXIII when the playoffs began. They were led by a resurgent Randall Cunningham, rookie sensation Randy Moss, and reliable pass-catcher Cris Carter.

However, in a critical moment during the NFC Championship Game, Vikings kicker Gary Anderson, who had not missed all season, missed a crucial field goal. If he had made it, the Vikings would have had a significant 10-point lead late in the game. Instead, the Falcons tied the game on their next drive and eventually won 30-27 with a field goal during sudden-death overtime.

The 1998 Vikings hold a unique place in NFL history as the first team to have a regular season record of 15-1 but not reach the Super Bowl. This loss in the NFC Championship Game remains one of the most heartbreaking moments for their fans. The 1998 Vikings, who set a new single-season record for points scored, are regarded as the greatest team to not reach the Super Bowl in NFL history.

1 2007 New England Patriots

The 2007 New England Patriots won the AFC East for the sixth time in seven years by winning all 16 of their regular season games. Tom Brady, their starting quarterback, earned his first NFL MVP award by throwing a then-record 50 passing touchdowns.

The team also acquired All-Pro wide receiver Randy Moss in a trade, and he set a new NFL record by catching 23 receiving touchdowns. The Patriots made history by becoming the eighth team in the league to finish a regular season undefeated, the first since the 1972 Miami Dolphins. They were also the first to do so in the era of 16-game regular season schedules.

They also set a new record for most points in a single-season. However, in one of the most shocking upsets in sports history, the New York Giants took down the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII with a score of 17–14, thanks in large part to an otherworldly play from Eli Manning and David Tyree. The loss prevented the 2007 Patriots from achieving a perfect 19-0 season, securing their fourth Super Bowl victory, and going down as the greatest team of all-time.

Rank Team Regular Season Playoff Loss 10 2012 Atlanta Falcons 13-3 NFC Championship, 28-24 vs. San Francisco 49ers 9 2016 Dallas Cowboys 13-3 NFC Divisional, 34-31 vs. Green Bay Packers 8 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers 15-1 AFC Championship, 41-27 vs. New England Patriots 7 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers 13-3 AFC Divisional, 45-42 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6 1968 Baltimore Colts 13-1 Super Bowl, 16-7 vs. New York Jets 5 2011 Green Bay Packers 15-1 NFC Divisional, 37-20 vs. New York Giants 4 2005 Indianapolis Colts 14-2 AFC Divisional, 21-18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 2001 St. Louis Rams 14-2 Super Bowl, 20-17 vs. New England Patriots 2 1998 Minnesota Vikings 15-1 NFC Championship, 30-27 (OT) vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 2007 New England Patriots 16-0 Super Bowl, 17-14 vs. New York Giants

