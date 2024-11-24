Football fans are often good judges of players and can see the vital role they play for their teams. Harry Kane's incredible international career with England has made many tout the Bayern Munich star as the best forward the country has ever seen.

Ex-Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was similarly important for Wales during his playing days, coming to the fore in high-pressure situations. Scotland turned to Liverpool icon Kenny Dalglish for goals in the 70s and 80s, while Northern Ireland's all-time record goalscorer David Healy rose to the occasion in the 2000s.

However, many British talents' hard work and consistency slipped under the radar, and they didn't get the recognition they deserved. Their contributions to club and country got lost in the shuffle as higher-profile names won all the plaudits.

Here, we ensure that those Brits who were overlooked and went with little or no acknowledgement finally get their flowers. We have curated a top 10 list of players who should have and who should still be showered with praise after or still during stellar careers.

10 Jonny Evans

Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans is still playing at the highest level of English football with Manchester United in the Premier League. The veteran defender rejoined the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 and has been a prominent member of the first team despite initially being signed to add experience to the dressing room.

The 36-year-old has been somewhat disrespected throughout his career. However, many are finally catching up and realising how talented the 107-cap Northern Ireland international is. His ball-playing abilities were evident at the start of his United career, which is why Sir Alex Ferguson was bemused by his sale after his retirement.

Jonny Evans Career Clubs Man United, Leicester, West Brom, Sunderland, Royal Antwerp Club Statistics Appearances (533) Goals (23) Assists (15) International Statistics Appearances (107) Goals (6) Assists (3)

9 Peter Crouch

England

Peter Crouch's 6 foot 7 frame made him a hit with fans, but the former Liverpool striker's technical abilities were criminally underrated. He was an excellent goalscorer who could convert any type of goal, including overhead kicks and sensational volleys from outside the box. In fact, he's one of football's greatest bicycle kick specialists.

One of the 'Barclays' Premier League's cult heroes, Crouch holds the record for the most headed goals in English top-flight history (40). He was also one of England's most reliable frontmen of the modern era, boasting an impressive record on international duty.

Peter Crouch Career Clubs Stoke, Liverpool, Tottenham, Portsmouth, QPR, Aston Villa, Southampton, Norwich, Burnley Club Statistics Appearances (720) Goals (199) Assists (75) International Statistics Appearances (42) Goals (22) Assists (4)

8 Craig Bellamy

Wales

Craig Bellamy spent his playing days rattling the opposition and fans, but behind his colourful character was a talented, versatile attacker who certainly knew where the net was. The ex-Newcastle United forward could play on either wing, as a second striker, or lead the line and usually did so with aplomb.

Wales' current manager's leadership qualities also need pointing out, as he thrived with the armband and became a good role model for the younger generation. Bellamy was one of those players whose importance wasn't highlighted enough, especially at the start of Manchester City's dominant era.

Craig Bellamy Career Clubs Newcastle, Cardiff, Norwich, Liverpool, Man City, Coventry, Blackburn, West Ham, Celtic Club Statistics Appearances (543) Goals (167) Assists (81) International Statistics Appearances (78) Goals (18) Assists (5)

7 Brian McClair

Scotland

Brian McClair had the honour of being named in Sir Alex's pick of his three most underrated players, and he deserved it. The Scottish forward was a real handful for defenders with his high footballing IQ and relentless work ethic. He even dropped into midfield after Eric Cantona's Old Trafford arrival.

The versatility of the 30-cap Scotland international was simply outrageous, as he even played in holding midfield, out wide and in attack. There wasn't much McClair couldn't and wouldn't do, a proper team player who should be more heralded.

Brian McClair Career Clubs Man United, Celtic, Motherwell Club Statistics Appearances (476) Goals (118) Assists (17) International Statistics Appearances (30) Goals (2) Assists (0)

Related Sir Alex Ferguson Named the 3 Most Underrated Players he Managed at Man Utd Although three names popped into Ferguson's mind, he had a lot to say about one in particular.

6 Steve McManaman

England

Steve McManaman is more familiar to younger fans for calling UEFA Champions League nights on TNT Sports, but he was once one of Europe's finest wingers. A talented attacker who left Liverpool for Real Madrid in 1999, he became one of the most decorated Brits to play abroad.

The former City ace didn't quite earn the prominence for England that he arguably deserved amid the array of midfield talent available during his time. He possessed a profile that would suit the modern era and paved the way for Three Lions stars to shine abroad, just like Jude Bellingham.

Steve McManaman Career Clubs Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City Club Statistics Appearances (566) Goals (80) Assists (107) International Statistics Appearances (37) Goals (3) Assists (2)

5 Michael Carrick

England

Michael Carrick earned the admiration of United fans with consistent performances and was one of the most elegant ball-playing midfielders to grace Old Trafford. Red Devils supporters found it 'hard to believe it's not Scholes' when Carrick got on the ball and pulled the strings in midfield.

Yet, some sections of non-United fans still don't recognise just how slick the former 34-cap England international was. His national team managers rarely did either, as he wasn't trusted in a high-profile role with the Three Lions despite becoming Sir Alex's midfield operator.

Michael Carrick Career Clubs Man United, West Ham, Tottenham, Swindon, Birmingham Club Statistics Appearances (701) Goals (34) Assists (44) International Statistics Appearances (34) Goals (0) Assists (2)

4 Gary Speed

Wales

Gary Speed was extraordinarily likable and wore his heart on his sleeve for club and country with a passionate playing style. He is celebrated for his dedication to the sport, but many don't point out his talents on the pitch. He started out as an energetic winger, and then transitioned into a dynamic box-to-box before enjoying stints as a left-back. Speed excelled in all roles and provided great leadership, wearing the armband at Everton, Sheffield United and for Wales.

The late Welshman was his teammates' and gaffer's go-to man because of his high standards and tactical awareness. His extensive knowledge of the game led to a stint as Wales' manager.

Gary Speed Career Clubs Newcastle, Leeds, Bolton, Everton, Sheffield United Club Statistics Appearances (774) Goals (117) Assists (51) International Statistics Appearances (85) Goals (7) Assists (4)

3 Darren Fletcher

Scotland

Darren Fletcher was known for his hard work and high fitness levels. The legendary Scot was often the man Sir Alex usually turned to and stuck on the opposition's danger man. His workhorse nature made many overlook his calmness in possession and attacking contributions.

Fletcher often sacrificed showing off his own ability to ensure that United thrived. He was his team's midfield engine room and was willing to do the dirty work to keep the Red Devils on top. He was also a solid leader, wearing the captain's armband for Scotland.

Darren Fletcher Career Clubs Man United, West Brom, Stoke Club Statistics Appearances (490) Goals (32) Assists (39) International Statistics Appearances (80) Goals (5) Assists (8)

2 Jordan Henderson

England

Jordan Henderson's controversial Liverpool exit shouldn't detract from his crucial role in the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield. The veteran English midfielder had captained the Merseysiders to Champions League and Premier League glory, but his contributions were swept under the carpet. Rival fans often scrutinised him rather than celebrated him.

The current Ajax skipper led by example with commanding performances in the middle of the park. He was also incredibly reliable on and off the ball, putting in the hard work while also pushing his team forward.

Jordan Henderson Career Clubs Liverpool, Sunderland, Ajax, Al-Ettifaq, Coventry Club Statistics Appearances (634) Goals (39) Assists (82) International Statistics Appearances (80) Goals (3) Assists (11)

1 Andy Cole

England

Andy Cole was criminally underrated, and those outside Manchester United still don't appreciate the former England striker's brilliance. He was a predator in and around the box, with intuitive movement and precision finishing that lit up the Premier League.

There was the deadly partnership he struck up with Dwight Yorke at Old Trafford. He was constantly scrutinised throughout his career, and yet he scored at least nine goals in eleven Premier League seasons, while also winning the 1993-94 Golden Boot. At his pomp, he was one of the greatest marksmen to grace the English top flight, and his limited opportunities at international level continue to boggle the mind.

Andy Cole Career Clubs Man United, Blackburn, Newcastle, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth Burnley, Nott Forest, Sunderland, Birmingham, Arsenal, Bristol City Club Statistics Appearances (599) Goals (264) Assists (105) International Statistics Appearances (15) Goals (1) Assists (2)

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 22/11/2024.