Highlights San Antonio Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama is untouchable, likened to Spurs legends Duncan and Robinson.

Nikola Jokić stands as a non-tradeable asset, as he has led the Denver Nuggets to more success than any other player in Denver history.

Luka Dončić is on track to become an NBA great, and is on pace to pass Dirk Nowitzki as the greatest Dallas Maverick ever.

The NBA is loaded with tons of talent. There are only 18 available roster spots, including two-way players, for each NBA roster, meaning there's only a maximum of 540 NBA players. They are the elite of the elite when it comes to the sport of basketball.

Despite there being 540 possible players, there is still an insane gap in talent between the worst player in the league and the best player. There are only the elite few that reach the superstar status and are "untouchable" in trade talks.

Here are the 10 most untouchable players heading into the off-season:

1 Victor Wembanyama

The lock for the Rookie of the Year is in San Antonio to stay

Victor Wembanyama is going nowhere fast. It would not be surprising if he ends up with a similar career path as the San Antonio Spurs' legends, Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who both played their entire careers with the Spurs.

His potential is ridiculously high and there isn't a player in the league that the Spurs would even consider trading him for. His flashes of greatness come in waves, not spurts.

During a game against the Denver Nuggets on April 12th, there was a point in the third quarter where Wembanyama scored 17 points in a three-minute span, including four threes.

Victor Wembanyama vs Spurs' Legends - Rookie Seasons Category Wembanyama 2023-24 Duncan 1997-98 Robinson 1989-90 PPG 21.4 21.1 24.3 RPG 10.6 11.9 12.0 APG 3.9 2.7 2.0 BPG 3.6 2.5 3.9

He has had one of the best rookie seasons of anybody in the 21st century and looks like he is well on his way to dominating the league for years to come.

2 Nikola Jokić

The potential three-time MVP is already the best player in Nuggets' history

Nikola Jokić is a two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP. He is one of the best offensive players of all time and can pick apart any defense that is thrown at him, whether it is with his scoring or play-making abilities.

He helped lead the Nuggets to their first-ever championship a season ago, and they are in contention to win another this season.

Jokić's MVP seasons vs this season Category 2020-21 2021-22 2023-24 PPG 26.4 27.1 26.5 RPG 10.8 13.8 12.3 APG 8.3 7.9 9.3 FG% 56.6% 58.3% 58.2%

The Nuggets would never consider trading Jokić. As a smaller market team, it is harder to attract star players. Drafting Jokić made it incredibly simple for the Nuggets, and he always preaches about how he loves Denver, making it a perfect match for both parties.

3 Luka Dončić

Dončić is well on his way to becoming the best player in the NBA

Luka Dončić is an absolute monster, both statistically and on the court. If someone were only to look at his box score, they might conclude that he's a top 10 player to ever touch a basketball. That's how ridiculous his stats are.

Luka Dončić before and after All-Star break Category Before All-Star After All-Star PPG 34.2 33.2 RPG 8.8 10.1 APG 9.5 10.3 Mavericks' Record 29-18 17-6

Dončić is in the running for the Most Valuable Player award this season. If he were to win it, it would be his first MVP, but likely not his last.

With the Dallas Mavericks trading for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, they've finally surrounded Dončić with a complementary team that can be dangerous in the playoffs. Dončić's plus-minus went from a +3.6 prior to the deadline to a +10.6 afterward.

Dončić led the Mavericks to a 16-1 record over their last 17 games with him healthy. They are a dark horse contender in these upcoming playoffs and look like a very scary team.

Dončić is already dominating the league, and he will be for many years to come. Unless something unexpected happens, he will be a Maverick for a very long time.

4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anteokounmpo is one of the NBA's premier two-way players

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player to ever play for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has consistently been a top-five player in the NBA since winning his first MVP back in the 2018-19 NBA season.

During that span, his accolades have accumulated into one of the best out of any active player. He also led the Bucks to their second NBA championship in the 2020-21 season.

Antetokounmpo since winning MIP vs Abdul-Jabbar in Milwaukee Category Antetokounmpo 2016-Present Abdul-Jabbar while in Milwaukee PPG 28.2 30.4 RPG 11.3 15.3 APG 5.7 4.3 FG% 55.9% 54.7% SPG 1.2 1.2 BPG 1.3 3.4

Giannis's resume stacks up extremely well next to one of the greatest players in NBA history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is the only other Buck to lead them to a championship.

It would be very silly for the Bucks to trade a player who is a top-ten offensive and defensive talent in the league. His ability to defend both at the rim and the perimeter is a skill only a handful of players in the league have.

5 Jayson Tatum

Tatum is the best player for the best team in the league

Jayson Tatum has been in the league for seven seasons now and the Boston Celtics have been in contention for a title every single one of those years.

The Celtics have made it to at least the Eastern Conference Finals in four of Tatum's first six years in the playoffs. This year it would be an absolute shock if they didn't make it back to that point with how dominant they have been.

Tatum vs MVP contenders on-court production this season Category Jayson Tatum Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander TS% 60.4% 61.7% 65.0% 63.6% +/- +11.4 +4.6 +8.5 +7.8 PER 22.4 28.1 31.1 29.3

Individually, Tatum has developed into an absolute superstar. He is averaging career-highs in assists and eFG% this season as the Celtics are one of the most efficient teams in NBA history.

He is due for a contract extension this off-season, where he will ultimately become the highest-paid player in NBA history, surpassing his teammate Jaylen Brown, who signed a supermax extension last off-season.

6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the charge for one of the most improved teams

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Oklahoma City Thunder jump from the 10th seed last season to potentially the first seed this year.

He is in MVP contention this season as he has put up career-highs in FG%, rebounds, assists, and steals. He already reached superstardom last season, but this season cemented him as completely untouchable in trade talks.

Gilgeous-Alexander compared to past MVP seasons Category Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Harden 2017-18 Curry 2014-15 Bryant 2007-08 PPG 30.3 30.4 23.8 28.3 RPG 5.6 5.4 4.3 6.3 APG 6.2 8.8 7.7 5.4 SPG 2.0 1.8 2.0 1.8 FG% 53.6% 44.9% 48.7% 45.9%

Gilgeous-Alexander, alongside the improvement of Jalen Williams and the addition of Chet Holmgren, has made the Thunder into perineal contenders for years to come.

7 Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP remains one of the most dominant forces in the league

Joel Embiid is one of the most skilled and dominant players in the NBA. His post-game and mid-range are deadly, and his three-point shooting is vastly improved, as he is averaging a career-high 38.8 percent this season.

If it weren't for his meniscus tear that he needed surgery on in February, he would likely have run away with this season's MVP award.

Joel Embiid this season vs his MVP season Category 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Games 66 39 PPG 33.1 34.7 RPG 10.2 11.0 APG 4.2 5.6 FG% 54.8% 52.9% 3P% 33.0% 38.8%

The Philadelphia 76ers record with Embiid this season is 31-8, a staggering 0.794 winning percentage. Without him this year they are 15-27, which is a winning percentage of 0.357. That would be a 29 win pace over a full season.

Embiid and the Sixers look to make a push in this year's playoffs, something Embiid has struggled to do. If it weren't for his lack of playoff success and injury history, he would likely be much higher on this list.

8 Anthony Edwards

The former number one pick is an athletic beast with limitless potential

Anthony Edwards has been taking the league by storm since he was drafted first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is an electric player who still has room for improvement.

Edwards is putting up career-highs in points, field goal percentage, and assists this season. His advanced stats are also improving significantly.

Edwards Advance Statistics 2022-24 Category 2022-23 season 2023-24 season PER 17.4 19.8 TS% 56.4% 57.5% WS/48 .064 .132 VORP 2.1 3.7

He has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves in their massive jump in the standings from a season ago. They could potentially finish first in the Northwest division for the first time in 20 seasons as they will finish with their second-best record in franchise history.

He is the centerpiece of a team that has completely turned around in the past few seasons. They will likely be contenders for the foreseeable future with Edwards at the helm.

9 Stephen Curry

The best shooter in NBA history is a Warrior for life

Stephen Curry is arguably a top 10 player in NBA history and has clearly been the best player in Golden State Warriors' history. At 36 years old, he is still one of the best players in the league.

His shooting percentages are starting to take a small dip, but he is still one of the most dangerous three-point shooters, especially when it matters.

Curry's shooting stats this year and during Warriors Championship seasons Category 2014-15 season 2016-17 season 2017-18 season 2021-22 season 2023-24 season FG% 48.7% 46.8% 49.5% 43.7% 45.0% 3P% 44.3% 41.1% 42.3% 38.0% 40.8% TS% 63.8% 62.4% 67.5% 60.1% 60.6%

The Warriors' star will likely finish his career as a Warrior despite the team barely making it into the play-in tournament. They are still only two seasons removed from winning their fourth championship within 10 years.

With some retooling around Curry, the Warriors could vault themselves right back into contention.

10 Kawhi Leonard

One of the best all-around players is hoping to get the Clippers to their first title

Kawhi Leonard has been consistent throughout his entire career. He has been one of the best perimeter defenders this century and his offensive game is smooth and efficient.

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't succeeded as they had hoped when they signed Leonard back in the 2019 off-season, but they have remained in championship contention when he is healthy.

Leonard this season vs his best seasons Category 2016-17 season 2018-19 season 2019-20 season 2023-24 season PPG 25.5 26.6 27.1 23.7 RPG 5.8 7.3 7.1 6.1 APG 3.5 3.3 4.9 3.6 SPG 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.6 FG% 48.5% 49.6% 47.0% 52.5%

He signed a contract extension in January, showing that both he and the Clippers are committed to one another. If the playoffs don't go the Clippers' way, they might be in for an interesting off-season, but one certain thing is Leonard is in their plans.