Highlights The 10 most valuable combat sports promotions for 2024 have been revealed by Forbes.

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing is the most valuable boxing organisation at $850 million.

WWE sits second on the list, with their rivals All Elite Wrestling occupying the position below and are valued at $2 billion.

The world's most valuable combat sports promotions have been released by Forbes, ranking the top 10 biggest organisations in MMA, boxing, and wrestling.

For years, boxing was seen as the most dominant combat sport, with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Evander Holyfield becoming huge names across the globe. That said, the past decade has seen MMA expand immensely, mainly thanks to the jaw-dropping rise of Conor McGregor. The likes of Israel Adesanya and Khabib Nurmagomedov have also played a key role in growing Mixed Martial Arts.

In professional wrestling, its ability to entertain fans is a huge reason behind the sport's success. The addition of All Elite Wrestling has provided the WWE with its first major rival since the latter purchased World Championship Wrestling in 2001. Here we take a look at the most valuable combat sports promotions for 2024.

10 Combate Global - $120 million

Estimated 2023 revenue - $18 million

Founded in 2013, Combate Global continues to grow exponentially. Widely regarded as the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, the organisation includes reality TV programming, live events, and mobile programming. The company's chief Campbell McLaren is recognised as the co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, more commonly known as the UFC.

With a taste for entertainment, McLaren continues to play a starring role in the growth of the MMA promotion. While Combate Global is mainly broadcast in the US, the company has struck deals with Fuse, CBS Sports, and Paramount Plus in recent times, expanding its coverage worldwide.

With the likes of Cristian Perez, Ramiro Jimenez, and Gisela Luna competing in the promotion, Combate Global had an estimated revenue of a whopping $18 million in 2023 - which looks destined to increase by the end of the year given their meteoric rise in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

A breakdown of Combate Global Value $120 million Estimated 2023 Revenue $18 million Operator Campbell McLaren Top Draws Cristian Perez, Ramiro Jimenez, Gisela Luna

9 Golden Boy Promotions - $450 million

Estimated 2023 revenue - $70 million

Spearheaded by former WBA, WBC, and IBA champion Oscar de la Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions has established itself as one of the biggest companies in the sport of boxing. Following the departure of world superstar Canelo Alvarez, De la Hoya is now relying heavily on Ryan Garcia and Jaime Munguia to carry the torch for the promotion.

One of the biggest events in the sport last year saw Golden Boy Promotions involved. Garcia went head-to-head with Gervonta Davis in a blockbuster clash. With Munguia continuing to establish himself as a real star in the sport, the promotion's estimated revenue last year was $70 million, but it's still some way off the sporting organisation sitting a place above them in eighth.

A breakdown of Golden Boy Promotions Value $450 million Estimated 2023 Revenue $70 million Operator Oscar de la Hoya Top Draws Ryan Garcia, Jaime Munguia, Marlen Esparza

8 Premier Boxing Championship - $600 million

Estimated 2023 revenue - $95 million

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) was part of an effort by Al Haymon - who's best known as the representative of Floyd Mayweather Jr. - to bring mainstream prominence back to the sport. It's fair to say that it's done just that and is the third-most valuable boxing organisation in the world, according to Forbes.

With an estimated revenue of $95 million last year, the promotion is broadcast and streamed live on Prime Video. They have a plethora of talent among their ranks, including Canelo, Gervonta Davis, and Terence Crawford. With these top athletes under the PBC’s banner, they'll be looking to push up the ranks in a bid to topple the two boxing companies ahead of them.

A breakdown of Premier Boxing Championship Value $600 million Estimated 2023 Revenue $95 million Operator Al Haymon Top Draws Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis, Terence Crawford

7 Top Rank Boxing - $630 million

Estimated 2023 revenue - $100 million

Founded in 1973 by Jabir Herbert Muhammad and Bob Arum, who remains the chief of the promotion, Top Rank has shaped and promoted the careers of top stars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, and Manny Pacquiao.

The promotion has been at the heart of boxing’s global growth by staging monumental events around the world and continues to do so. With the likes of Tyson Fury, Teofimo Lopez, Artur Beterbiev, and Naoya Inoue, Top Rank's ability to promote historical cards is why they're regarded as the second most valuable combat sports organisation - with an estimated revenue of $100 million last year.

A breakdown of Top Rank Boxing Value $630 million Estimated 2023 Revenue $100 million Operator Bob Arum Top Draws Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Shakur Stevenson

6 PFL - $690 million

Estimated 2023 revenue - $110 million

Launched by Donn Davis, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the second-youngest company on the list, but has grown immensely since they were founded. Last year, PFL officially acquired Bellator to form one of the largest combined Mixed Martial Arts organisations in the world.

Since the acquisition, the PFL pitted their champions against Bellator champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February 2024. Also in 2023, the promotion signed Francis Ngannou, after he left the UFC, and social media sensation Jake Paul. With an estimated revenue of $110 million in 2023, it would come as no surprise to see that figure rise before the end of the year due to the company's rapid expansion and desire to establish itself as the biggest MMA organisation on the planet.

A breakdown of PFL Value $690 million Estimated 2023 Revenue $110 million Operator Donn Davis Top Draws Francis Ngannou, Impa Kasanganay

5 Matchroom Boxing - $850 million

Estimated 2023 revenue - $134 million

Matchroom Boxing has arguably been the world leader in major boxing promotions for over a quarter of a century. Since its debut in 1987, the company has become renowned for showcasing huge fights. With a stable featuring several champions, including Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, and Josh Warrington, it's the most valuable boxing organisation in the world, according to Forbes.

In May 2018, Matchroom Boxing agreed a five-year deal with DAZN worth £740 million to promote 16 fights in the US on the channel - which was recently extended. Partnering with one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, it therefore shows the promotion's power in the sport of boxing. Having an estimated revenue of $134 million last year, with Taylor and Joshua expected to be busy in 2024, it's likely the number will increase as they look to climb up the list.

A breakdown of Matchroom Boxing Value $850 million Estimated 2023 Revenue $134 million Operator Eddie Hearn Top Draws Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol

4 ONE Championship - $1.3 billion

Estimated 2023 revenue - $140 million

ONE Championship aims to showcase the true beauty of MMA and is continuing to develop itself as one of the biggest combat sports organisations in the world. Its worldwide accessibility is a huge part of why they're such a big hit. ONE broadcasts globally to over 190 countries with an extensive list of broadcast partners, which includes Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Over the past year, ONE has focused on bringing its unique offering to the US and has made great traction with its target audience by hosting events in the States, increasing its popularity. With an estimated revenue of $140 million last year, the multinational combat sports promotion will be looking to eventually pip the UFC in the future.

A breakdown of ONE Championship Value $1.3 billion Estimated 2023 Revenue $140 million Operator Chatri Sityodtong Top Draws Christian Lee, Angela Lee, Anatoly Malykhin

3 All Elite Wrestling - $2 billion

Estimated 2023 revenue - $250 million

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is the youngest promotion on the list, but is already making big strides in the world of combat sports. Founded by Tony Khan - who is also Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations at Premier League side Fulham - in 2019, the organisation offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of huge stars, including The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo.

Following a partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling and the purchase of Ring of Honor, the two have helped the brand grow. With an estimated revenue of $250 million in 2023, the promotion looks set to maintain its position as one of the most valuable brands in combat sports for years to come.

A breakdown of All Elite Wrestling Value $2 billion Estimated 2023 Revenue $250 million Operator Tony Khan Top Draws The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega

2 WWE - $6.68 billion

Estimated 2023 Revenue - $1.33 billion

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, is regarded as one of the biggest organisations not only in combat sports but also in sports entertainment. Since it was founded by Vince McMahon in 1982, the promotion has attracted stars such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and The Undertaker. Even in this current era, the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley compete on the roster.

Its annual WrestleMania remains one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Reaching more than one billion people every week across the world with its three major TV shows, WWE produces more than 200 live events a year. In 2023, the organisation enjoyed yet another successful 12 months, bringing in an estimated revenue of $1.33 billion - clear ahead of rivals AEW, but not enough to take top spot.

A breakdown of WWE Value $6.8 billion Estimated 2023 Revenue $1.33 billion Operator Nick Khan Top Draws Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley

1 UFC - $11.3 billion

Estimated 2023 revenue: $1.29 billion

According to Forbes, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the most valuable combat sports promotion in the world. The UFC has revolutionised the fight business and stands as a premium global brand. Founded in 1993, last year, the organisation partnered with the WWE and merged into one company - TKO. The deal valued the UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion, making the valuation of the new entity $21.4 billion.

With stars such as Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski competing on the roster, the UFC finds a way to keep fans coming back for PPV events. This year saw the organisation host UFC 300, in what was one of the biggest events in the history of MMA. With 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor making his sensational return to the cage this year, it'll take some doing for any promotion to dethrone Dana White and co. anytime soon.

A breakdown of UFC Value $11.3 billion Estimated 2023 Revenue $1.29 billion Operator Dana White Top Draws Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley