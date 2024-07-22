Highlights The Paris Olympics features a host of high-value footballers including Julian Alvarez and Achraf Hakimi.

Alvarez is taking part in the Olympics having also played in five of Argentina's six matches on their road to glory in the Copa America.

Michael Olise is going to the tournament off the back of his big-money move to Bayern Munich.

The Paris Olympics is upon us, and while, for once, football won't be the centre of attention, there are a number of high-profile players who will be representing their country at the tournament in France. Given the squads at the tournament must largely be made up of players who are aged 23 or younger, the very best players in the world won't be on show.

But the likes of Manchester City star Julian Alvarez and Bayern Munich new boy Michael Olise are among the stars who will be hoping to win a gold medal for their country. The pair are among the most valuable footballers who are playing at the Olympics, along with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain ace Achraf Hakimi and Barcelona starlet Pau Cubarsi.

Most valuable players at the Olympics Rank Player Nation Position Value 1 Julian Alvarez Argentina Striker £76m (€90m) 2 Achraf Hakimi Morocco Right-back £51m (€60m) 3 Michael Olise France Right winger £46m (€55m) 4 Alex Baena Spain Attacking midfielder £34m (€40m) 5 Castello Lukeba France Centre-back £34m (€40m) 6 Samu Omorodion Spain Striker £29m (€35m) 7 Enzo Millot France Attacking midfielder £25m (€30m) 8 Pau Cubarsi Spain Centre-back £25m (€30m) 9 Desire Doue France Left-winger £25m (€30m) 10 Fermin Lopez Spain Central midfielder £25m (€30m)

5 Castello Lukeba - £34m

RB Leipzig and France

Castello Lukeba came through Lyon's youth ranks and spent a couple of years in the senior team before joining RB Leipzig for around €30million last year. The 21-year-old Frenchman was a regular for his new club throughout the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign, playing in 32 of their 34 matches.

Lukeba, 21, is yet to make his debut for France's senior team, but has turned out for his country at various youth levels. French outlet FootMercato said Chelsea and Manchester United were both monitoring Lukeba last season, but he has a lofty €70million euro release clause in his contract, and Leipzig have no desire to let him go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: France are bidding to win gold in Olympic football for only the second time ever, having previously won the tournament in 1984.

4 Alex Baena - £34m

Villarreal and Spain

Aged 23, Alex Baena is just about eligible to make the squad, and the attacking midfielder has plenty of experience playing for his country at youth level, having played for every team between the Under-16s and the Under-21s.

Baena has also been capped for the Spain senior team, making five appearances since his debut in September 2023. Baena goes into the tournament on a high having been part of the Spain squad that won the European Championship in Germany. Baena didn't feature for much during the tournament but did come off the bench in the group games against Italy and Albania.

Alex Baena 2023-24 Villarreal stats Appearances 45 Goals 5 Assists 18

3 Michael Olise - £46m

Bayern Munich and France

Michael Olise emerged as one of the best wingers in the Premier League during the 2023-24 season and his performances for Crystal Palace earned him a big-money move to German giants Bayern Munich. France didn't have the best of tournaments at Euro 2024 and there was perhaps a case to be made for Olise being included in the squad.

It says a lot about the depth in wide areas that Didier Deschamps felt he had at his disposal that he didn't call Olise up. Although he will be disappointed not to have been handed a senior call-up, his time off in the weeks leading up to the Olympics will ensure he is fresh as he goes for gold on home soil.

Michael Olise 2023-24 Crystal Palace stats Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6

2 Achraf Hakimi - £51m

PSG and Morocco

Achraf Hakimi has been included in the Morocco squad as one of their three permitted over-23 players. It feels like Hakimi has been on the scene for an age, but he is still only 25 and he has been among the best right-backs in the world for several years.

Hakimi started his career at Real Madrid and has since spent time at Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and PSG, who he joined in 2021. Although he is primarily a right-back, Hakimi, who boasts bags of pace to go with his technical ability, can also play as a wing-back. Hakimi was part of the Morocco team that secured an impressive fourth-place finish at the World Cup in 2022.

Achraf Hakimi Morocco stats Appearances 77 Goals 9 Assists 11 Accurate as of July 22, 2024

1 Julian Alvarez - £76m

Manchester City and Argentina

Julian Alvarez is by far the most valuable player who will be taking part in the Olympics. Like Hakimi, he has been included in Argentina's squad as one of their three permitted over-23 players. Alvarez is already a very well established player for Argentina's senior team, having made 36 appearances for his country and won three major tournaments.

Alvarez only featured in one match as Argentina won the Copa America in 2021, but he played in every game as they won the World Cup a year later and, like Baena, goes into the Olympics full of confidence having just won a tournament with his country. Alvarez played in five of Argentina's six matches as they defended their Copa America crown.

Julian Alvarez Argentina stats Appearances 36 Goals 9 Assists 1 Accurate as of July 22, 2024

