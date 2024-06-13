Highlights Germany have two players valued at more than £100million in Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Germany, one of the planet's greatest and most historic footballing nations, has struggled to produce teams that meet the country's usual high standards in recent international tournaments. The four-time winners of the World Cup and three-time winners of the European Championship have experienced an underwhelming 10-year period since their historic 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil.

After narrowly missing out on a place in the Euro 2016 final, the Germans experienced a disappointing group stage exit from the 2018 World Cup, before a rare major tournament loss to England would see the football-obsessed nation crash out in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Germany's international tournament woes continued in Qatar as they succumbed to another group-stage exit.

The Germans' poor international tournament record in recent years isn't due to a lack of talent. The nation has some of the most exciting emerging stars in world football, as well as several legendary figures from their 2014 World Cup victory who are now entering their twilight years.

Germany hosts this summer's Euros and, with a side filled with representatives from some of the world's biggest clubs, will be keen to put on a show for their home fans. But who are the 10 most valuable German talents who will hope to transform the national team's fortunes now and in the future?

10 Maximilian Beier (£25.75M)

Hoffenheim

Despite scoring an impressive 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances last term, Hoffenheim prospect Maximilian Beier is yet to make his full senior debut for the German national team, but the forward has been selected for the upcoming European Championship and will be hoping to make a name for himself on the continent's biggest stage.

At 21 years old, Beier's impressive breakthrough season in Germany's top flight is likely to have caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest spenders, but they may wait to see how Beier fares against elite defenders at the Euros before making a decision on him.

Maximilian Beier's career stats Appearances 186 Goals 75 Assists 23

9 Aleksandar Pavlovic (£25.75M)

Bayern Munich

Twenty-year-old Alexsandar Pavlovic, who joined Bayern Munich's academy at the age of 11, enjoyed regular minutes for the Bundesliga powerhouse last season and his strong performances in the middle of midfield earned him a place in Julian Naglesmann's star-studded Germany squad for the Euros. Devastatingly for the youngster, however, he was ruled out of the tournament in the week leading up to Germany's opener due to a bout of tonsillitis.

Pavlovic's breakthrough Bayern season has spread excitement across Bavaria. Pavlovic predominantly operated as a 6 in Thomas Tuchel's double-pivot formation and adequately filled in for Joshua Kimmich, who had a tough season with injuries,.

Aleksandar Pavlovic's career stats Appearances 25 Goals 2 Assists 2

8 Serge Gnabry (£34M)

Bayern Munich

Stuttgart-born winger Serge Gnabry was once one of the Premier League's most talked-about young talents after coming through the youth ranks with Arsenal. Gnabry endured a mixed introduction to the game with the Gunners and his career didn't really take off in the way many had anticipated until the winger returned to his home country.

After fruitful campaigns with Bundesliga sides Hoffenheim and Weder Bremen, Gnabry was picked up by Bayern Munich, where he has scored 86 goals in 236 appearances. An injury-plagued campaign prevented Gnabry from joining many of his Bayern teammates in the Germany squad this summer, but the forward will be looking to spend more time on the pitch next season.

Serge Gnabry's career stats Appearances 369 Goals 127 Assists 74

7 Julian Brandt (£34M)

Borussia Dortmund

Julian Brandt has steadily built a solid reputation in the game in the 10 years that have passed since his Champions League debut. The versatile attacking midfielder has played 324 times in the Bundesliga and scored a respectable 64 goals in the process. Brandt is a fun player to watch, with his passing and dribbling skills helping to Dortmund quickly counter from defence to attack.

Yet to get his hands on a major trophy, Brandt will be as disappointed by Nagelsmann's decision to leave him out of Germany's Euros squad this summer after an impressive personal campaign at club level.

Julian Brandt's career stats Appearances 499 Goals 118 Assists 128

6 Nico Schlotterbeck (£34M)

Borussia Dortmund

Germany's most valuable central defender, Nico Schlotterbeck, will expect to partner Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the national team's back line this summer. Though the 24-year-old has only been capped 12 times previously, a stellar season with Dortmund has won Schlotterbeck many admirers in the game.

If Schlotterbeck can replicate his league form at this summer's Euros, Dortmund may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of the defender, who joined BVB from SC Freiburg just two years ago.

Nico Schlotterbeck's career stats Appearances 261 Goals 30 Assists 18

5 Joshua Kimmich (£42M)

Bayern Munich

Germany's vice-captain and eight-time winner of the Bundesliga, Joshua Kimmich is the oldest player on this list. At 29, the Bayern defensive midfielder is the bridge in the Germany squad between the previous winners of the FIFA World Cup and the new generation of emerging talents looking to replicate their success.

Kimmich has experience playing in the biggest games at club and international level, and his consistently assured midfield performances will be crucial to any success Germany has this summer.

Joshua Kimmich's career stats Appearances 505 Goals 54 Assists 120

4 Leroy Sane (£59M)

Bayern Munich

The pace, dribbling, and deadly ball striking abilities of Leroy Sane make him one of the most feared players in Europe. A crucial part of Manchester City's record-breaking 2017/2018 106-goal season, where the electric German winger would provide 25 Premier League goal involvements, Sane has looked at home at Bayern since his 2020 transfer to the Bundesliga giants.

Sane reminded Premier League fans of his almost unstoppable pace, as he terrorised Arsenal defenders in the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League. If Germany are to be successful this summer, there's a good chance Sane will have played a key role.

Leroy Sane's career stats Appearances 451 Goals 120 Assists 121

3 Kai Havertz (£59M)

Arsenal

Much was made of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to bring Kai Havertz to the Emirates Stadium, but his consistent performances and key goals in the North London club's title challenge will surely have silenced his doubters.

The 24-year-old provides the Germany and Arsenal attack with height, physicality, and moments of technical brilliance, and any continuation of his fine 23/24 season form would do his national team wonders. Although criticised for his sometimes inconsistent final product at Chelsea, Havertz has already provided 156 goal involvements across his spells with Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Kai Havertz's career stats Appearances 405 Goals 120 Assists 54

2 Jamal Musiala (£102M)

Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala is one of the most technically gifted players in the world and will be crucial to the success of Germany in tournaments over the next 10 years. Musiala, who represented England at youth level, has the ability to elegantly skip past opposition players with his deceptive movements and close ball control.

Now a full German international, Musiala is among the world's most valuable players and is reportedly attracting interest from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. After a stop-start, injury-disturbed campaign with Bayern Munich, Musiala will be looking to remind Europe of his unquestionable potential this summer.

Jamal Musiala's career stats Appearances 196 Goals 51 Assists 34

1 Florian Wirtz (£109M)

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen's star man Florian Wirtz is Germany's most valuable player right now. The attacking midfielder, who was pivotal to Bayer Leverkusen's shock unbeaten domestic double, has always been well-regarded in the game, but Wirtz took his game to another level under the management of Xabi Alonso last season.

Wirtz chipped in with 38 goal contributions in 49 matches appearances as the German side dismantled just about every opponent they faced during the 23/24 campaign.

The dynamic attacking midfielder made his full Germany debut in 2021 and is now one of the first names on Naglesmann's team sheet. However, the attacking midfielder is yet to replicate his goalscoring form at international level, where Wirtz has only found the back of the net on one occasion, a figure he'll be looking to make a significant improvement on this summer.