There are a plethora of pairs of siblings, such as the Bellinghams and Mbappes, that are currently plying their trade in football's current form.

A list of the top 30 highest-valued pairs of brothers have been named by Transfermarkt - here's the top 10.

For many parents, having their offspring sign a professional contract in football is the greatest thing that can happen – but imagine that happening on two occasions. In fact, there are a plethora of brothers who are taking the beautiful game by the scruff of its neck at the time of writing.

Over the years, the Nevilles, Laudrups and De Boers of the world have become synonymous for being the best brotherly pairings to ever grace the game – but in the modern world, there are plenty who are carrying the torch in the sport’s modern form.

From the likes of Inaki and Nico Williams to Ethan and Kylian Mbappe - perhaps it’s the competitive nature within families that has made all manner of brothers such a force to be reckoned with at the pinnacle of the sport.

Courtesy of the folks over at Transfermarkt, a list of the top 30 most valuable pairs of brothers have been compiled – and here at GIVEMEPSORT, we’ve provided a rundown of the top 10.

1 Jude and Jobe Bellingham

Combined market value: £159.96 million

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham has thrived in the spotlight since moving from Germany to Spain and is, behind Erling Haaland, the second-most valuable footballer in the world at £149.96 million. Stourbridge-born, what he can go on to achieve is scary – as is his rise to the top of the game.

Poised to follow in the footsteps of his brother, the Sunderland star and one of the Championship’s poster boys is his younger brother: Jobe Bellingham. The young midfielder is a mainstay at his current employers, despite his tender age of 19, and is valued at 10 million. That price, however, could rise exponentially in years to come.

Jude and Jobe Bellingham - 24/25 League Statistics Statistic Jude Jobe Market value £149.96 million £10 million Club Real Madrid Sunderland Games 5 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 1

2 Kylian and Ethan Mbappe

Combined market value: £151.63 million

After one of football’s longest ever transfer sagas was wrapped up in the summer with Kylian Mbappe finally putting pen to paper on a switch to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, the talismanic Frenchman – widely considered as one of the best footballers in the world – is valued at a monstrous £149.96 million.

His brother, Ethan, also switched clubs in the summer. Albeit less documented, there is still a plethora of excitement surrounding the Montreuil-born ace, who plays in the engine room. Still just 17 years of age, he has endured his injury struggles since moving to LOSC Lille but has played 80 minutes of action thus far.

Kylian and Ethan Mbappe - 24/25 League Statistics Statistic Kylian Ethan Market value £149.95 million £1.67 million Club Real Madrid LOSC Lille Games 8 3 Goals 5 0 Assists 1 0

3 Theo and Lucas Hernandez

Combined market value: £83.31 million