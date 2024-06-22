Highlights Spain's footballing future looks promising with young talents like Gavi, Pedri, and Martin Zubimendi leading the charge.

Players like Rodri, Mikel Merino, and Nico Williams bring valuable experience and skills to Spain's national team.

With a strong squad, Spain has the potential to make a deep run in Euro 2024, building on their past successes.

Spain's footballing pedigree is well-established. One of eight national teams to have been crowned world champions, La Roja dominated the sport between 2008-2012, winning back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012 as well as a first World Cup title against the Netherlands in 2010 in South Africa.

It's unknown yet, whether the current generation can replicate the former glory. However, with fine club exploits last season by a number of players on this list, there's no reason why Spain under Luis De La Fuente can't go deep in Euro 2024. After making an excellent start to the tournament in Germany with a 3-0 win over Croatia, below, are the 10 players from Spain with the highest transfer value.

10 Most Valuable Spain Players Right Now Rank. Player Valuation (€) 1. Rodri 120,000,000 2. Gavi 90,000,000 3. Pedri 80,000,000 4. Lamine Yamal 75,000,000 5. Nico Williams 50,000,000 6. Mikel Merino 50,000,000 7. Dani Olmo 50,000,000 8. Martin Zubimendi 50,000,000 9. Mikel Oyarzabal 50,000,000 10. Alejandro Grimaldo 45,000,000

10 Alejandro Grimaldo

Transfer Value: €45,000,000

For Alejandro Grimaldo, a revolutionary couple of seasons culminated in an invincible Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso, as Bayer Leverkusen won a league and cup double. The former Benfica man has grown into an excellent offensive wing-back, developing a penchant for creation, as much as a showpiece free-kick or two along the way.

At 28-years-old, Grimaldo has worked his entire career to reach this level, having left Barcelona's ranks for Lisbon in late 2015. He now has four caps, as well as a wealth of silverware to his name, and proves that sometimes the best things in life are worth waiting for. Last term, Grimaldo scored 10 goals and grabbed 13 assists in 33 games.

Alejandro Grimaldo's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 51 Goals 12 Assists 20

9 Mikel Oyarzabal

Transfer Value: €50,000,000

A wily poacher as much as he is an experienced leader for Real Sociedad, Mikel Oyarzabal has cemented himself among Spain's current finest. Increasingly crucial as his side have achieved European football since the 2019/20 season, Oyarzabal has extended his industry to the national side flawlessly with 11 goals in 31 games.

In the last few terms, 27-year-old Oyarzabal has stepped up seamlessly from eye-catching young player to leader, and now looks to be the face of his hometown club. This is especially poignant, given the developments of a number of Sociedad talents like Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Alvaro Odriozola.

Mikel Oyarzabal's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 44 Goals 14 Assists 3

8 Martin Zubimendi

Transfer Value: €50,000,000

The face of the newest generation at Real Sociedad, and one of Spain's most exciting talents, Martin Zubimendi's stock is only rising. An understudy to the likes of Oyarzabal and those aforementioned in the Sociedad core, 25-year-old Zubimendi has attracted suitors from the Premier League. While his club future is up for debate this summer, his national one shouldn't be.

He already has seven caps with Spain, and while this Euros looks like a potential show from the fringes, the showpiece tournament in Germany will undoubtedly be the first of many. This season, he has presented as a dominant force in his Basque club's midfield, drawing similarly dominant data charts to the likes of Real Betis' Marc Roca, Liverpool's Wataru Endo, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Martin Zubimendi's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 45 Goals 4 Assists 1

7 Dani Olmo

Transfer Value: €50,000,000

Dani Olmo has lit up Croatia and Germany after moving from Dinamo Zagreb to RB Leipzig. The 26-year-old is a dynamic and forward-thinking creator and has put his La Masia teachings into practice in a career, that has reaped five Croatian league titles, three Croatian cups and two DFB Pokals so far.

Olmo has 38 Spain caps to his name, with eight goals and has experienced glory with the U21s in 2019's European Championship win. He made his senior international debut in the same year, and was part of the team that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, and won the 2023 UEFA Nations League. The first game of Euro 2024 saw him arrive off the bench against Croatia, however, after an injury-struck season in Germany, Olmo could unleash a valuable performance or two this summer.

Dani Olmo's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 26 Goals 8 Assists 5

6 Mikel Merino

Transfer value: €50,000,000

The last of the Real Sociedad contingent, Mikel Merino is yet another dominant midfielder from the Basque outfit. After time at Osasuna earned early plaudits and before spells at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, Merino has found a home with Sociedad, racking up 190 league appearances and 20 goals. These have culminated in consistent European places, as well as the Copa del Rey crown in 2019/20.

For Spain, Merino has earned 22 caps and scored one goal. After 20 minutes off the bench in La Roja's opening game, he could prove as yet another useful tool in the Spanish arsenal as they aim for a fourth European Championship victory, offering box-to-box skill and boundless stamina.

Mikel Merino's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 46 Goals 8 Assists 5

5 Nico Williams

Transfer Value: €50,000,000

Younger brother of Inaki, 21-year-old Nico Williams has also subverted the idea of what an Athletic Bilbao player is. Born to Ghanaian immigrants in the Basque region, Nico grew up as an accelerator of shifting times. With unadulterated pace, athleticism, and skill, the wideman has enjoyed recent personal success that has propelled him into the minds of Premier League clubs.

A big part of the Copa del Rey winning side, Bilbao's first trophy in 40 years, Nico has seen several consistent seasons since becoming a regular at San Mames. His recent term was the poster child of excellent form, and he has emerged as one of Spain's key men to watch this tournament.

Nico Williams' 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 17

4 Lamine Yamal

Transfer Value: €75,000,000

Lamine Yamal has earned the title 'wonderkid'. It's a phrase bandied about so often in the world of elite football, that the masses perhaps forget just how good a player is. Especially under immense pressure too. But those signs of pressure do not appear to be showing on Yamal's young shoulders.

As if slotting into Barcelona's first team after his debut at 15 wasn't enough, the 16-year-old's remarkable breakthrough season has seen him take to the national team like a duck to water. The first game's assist for Dani Carvajal should serve as one of the many reminders this term that Yamal is the real deal, and that both Barcelona and Spain are in safe hands for many years to come. In a team that has seen both Pedri and Gavi hit by injury, young Lamine has stepped up and filled Catalan hearts with joy in their absence.

Lamine Yamal's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 51 Goals 7 Assists 11

3 Pedri

Transfer Value: €80,000,000

One of Barcelona's adopted sons, the familial links get lost in the performances the 21-year-old Tenerife native has conjured up already in Catalonia. Such is the midfielder's immense ability and sheer love for playing, it's no wonder that injuries have reared their ugly heads of late. In the 2020/21 season, Pedri played 73 games and was present in eight competitions.

His role at this summer's Euros is, of course, less exhaustive as he comes off the back of an injury-disrupted term. However, like this season, there will no doubt be plenty of glimpses of the finished product. Already, he has an assist to his name.

Pedri's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 6

2 Gavi

Transfer Value: €90,000,000

Similar to his elder Golden Boy, Gavi is another at Barcelona who's recent progress has been stunted by injury. In fact, despite being second on this list, the 19-year-old is currently recuperating from an ACL injury endured during Spain's clash with Georgia in qualifying for this summer's Euros.

While this term may not reflect his already prominent technical mastery, his absence has - with his Barca manager Xavi mourning the loss of his team's 'heart and soul' in midfield. It's no wonder that the star has a contract with the Blaugrana until June 2026 (which will likely be extended), that also contains a release clause of €1billion.

Gavi's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 15 Goals 2 Assists 1

1 Rodri

Transfer Value: €120,000,000

Topping this list is imperious winner Rodri. The Manchester City man arrives with a reported value of more than €100 million, worth every penny in Pep Guardiola's team following a series of crucial goals in recent years. He can play in the six, eight, and 10 positions and is seemingly adept at all aspects of the game from the middle of the park.

In the 2023/24 season, Rodri was involved in more sequences of play than any other player in his team or in the Premier League, and chipped in with crucial goals as Pep Guardiola's side won the league, Rodri's 11th honour in a sky blue jersey. The former Atletico Madrid man can do everything and anything to win a game of football.

Rodri's 2023/24 all-competition Stats Appearances 51 Goals 9 Assists 14

Transfer value statistics and player numbers retrieved from Transfermarkt