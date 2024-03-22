Highlights Anthony Davis shined in the 2012 NCAA Tournament with exceptional defense and led Kentucky to victory.

Stephen Curry became a legend in March Madness by leading Davidson to historic upsets in 2008.

Kemba Walker solidified his legacy in college basketball, leading UConn to the National Championship in 2011.

March Madness never fails to deliver with Cinderella runs, wild end-game finishes, and spectacular career-altering performances from some of the game's brightest amateur stars. It didn't take long for the madness to arrive with March Madness already having some wild moments through the first few days of the NCAA Tournament.

Though most of the spotlight will be on the college basketball scene over the next couple of weeks, the NBA is also about to heat up with the regular season turning the corner towards its final stretch. Several teams are still jockeying for playoff positioning, while others are just looking to get into the postseason picture. Certainly, the pressure is mounting with just about a month to go in the regular season.

For some NBA stars, this type of pressure at this time of the year did not faze them when they were in college. With that, GIVEMESPORT lists the 10 NBA players who made a name for themselves and dominated March Madness.

1 Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers star dominated the competition in 2012

2012 was pretty much the year of The Brow in the NCAA. Already projected as the consensus top pick, Anthony Davis proved throughout his entire freshman campaign that no other player deserved to be called before him in the 2012 NBA Draft. Earning a plethora of awards, including the National College Player of the Year, Davis led Kentucky to a remarkable 38-2 record and steered the Wildcats to the National championship.

Davis didn't dominate with his offense during the NCAA Tournament. He had two single-digit outings through the six March Madness games, including just six points on a forgettable 1-of-10 shooting in the Final against Kansas. Davis may have had a stinker in the Final, but he more than made up for it with six blocks and 16 rebounds, his tournament high.

Anthony Davis NCAA Tournament Stats Category Stats PPG 13.7 RPG 12.3 BPG 4.8 SPG 1.2 FG% 51.0%

Perhaps his best performance of the tournament was in the semi-final against Louisville, where he tallied a monster double-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting night.

Though Davis struggled offensively, his biggest impact was on defense. The 6-foot-10 big man imposed his will on that end of the floor, tallying 29 blocks. The mobile center was flying all over the court and covered so much ground with his length and agility, much like he does today for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis' stellar dominance on the defensive end did not go unnoticed, as he was rightfully recognized as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

2 Stephen Curry

Where the legend of the Golden State Warriors icon was born

Despite being the son of an NBA player, Stephen Curry was pretty much an unknown commodity from a mid-major, Davidson College, at the time. But it was in the NCAA Tournament that Curry gave basketball fans a snippet of the game-changer he would eventually become in the NBA.

To put it simply, Curry had one of the most legendary runs in March Madness. He and the Wildcats proved to be the giant slayers of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Stephen Curry NCAA Tournament Stats Category Stats PPG 32.0 RPG 3.0 APG 3.5 SPG 3.3 FG% 46.7% 3PM 4.8 3P% 50.0%

Curry dropped 30 of his 40 points against No. 7 Gonzaga in Round One to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit and lead Davidson to the second round for the first time in nearly four decades.

The journey didn't get any easier, as No. 2 seed Georgetown was there to stop Davidson's Cinderella run in its tracks. But Curry had other plans. Despite seeing double-teams and coverages designed to slow him down, Curry scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half. Led by Curry's efforts, the Wildcats overcame a 17-point deficit, with Curry making the go-ahead basket off a back cut to the cup to give Davidson a 59-58 lead that they would never relinquish.

In the end, Davidson held on and pulled off the massive upset to advance to the Sweet 16.

Wisconsin came next with none other than Curry's future rival LeBron James coming to witness what this electric Davidson star was all about. James got his money's worth as Curry put on a show, scoring 33 points and five three-pointers as the Wildcats continued their magical run into the Elite 8 to take on the No. 1 seed Kansas.

Unfortunately, this is where Davidson's journey came to a halt. But the resilient mid-major squad led by their scrawny star did not give up without a fight. Davidson had a chance to continue its giant-killing ways, but with Curry covered by two defenders, they came up short after Jason Richards missed the potential game-winning three-pointer.

Though the Wildcats didn't go all the way, Curry's performance throughout the 2008 NCAA Tournament was nothing short of legendary. And that's where the future NBA superstar's legend was born.

3 Kemba Walker

Where Cardiac Kemba cemented his legacy

Kemba Walker may no longer be playing professional basketball in the NBA (he's currently playing for AS Monaco in France and the EuroLeage), but it would be remiss not to include him on this list, simply because he had one of the most memorable runs in college basketball history. His special run came during his junior year, where he led the nation in scoring by averaging 26.7 points per game.

Walker's biggest moment of the year came during the quarterfinals of the Big East Championship against No. 3 ranked Pittsburgh. This is where Walker immortalized himself as 'Cardiac Kemba' when he made one of the coldest game-winning shots in college basketball history.

Despite being unranked before the start of the season, the Huskies made an unprecedented run to the NCAA Tournament led by Walker's offensive brilliance. In March Madness, Walker averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists to lead UConn to the National Championship. Walker earned First-Team All-American Honors and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

4 Al Horford

The Celtics veteran was just as steady in college

Turning back the clock here with this one, Al Horford had quite a stellar college career. Alongside fellow NBA veterans Joakim Noah and Corey Brewer, Horford steered the Florida Gators to back-to-back National Titles in 2006 and 2007 and became the first team since the 1992 Duke Blue Devils to win the Big Dance two years in a row.

Horford didn't gain many accolades throughout his college career, but his performances in both NCAA Tournaments were nothing short of dominant. The 6-foot-9 big man averaged double-doubles in both of their runs to the National championship. He scored in double-digits in five of their six games during the 2006 run, including a 14-point and seven-rebound outing in the title-clinching win over UCLA.

Al Horford NCAA Tournament Stats Category 2006 2007 PPG 11.8 13.5 RPG 10.0 11.3 BPG 1.0 1.7 FG% 56.9% 60.5%

The following year, he gobbled up 17 boards in their rematch against UCLA in the Final Four and posted a team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds to take down Greg Oden, Mike Conley, and Ohio State in the championship.

While Horford already boasts two National Championships on his resume, the 37-year-old is still seeking to win his first ring in the NBA.

5 Tyus Jones

A star in his role, a National Champion

Tyus Jones wasn't a highly-touted prospect when he was drafted, and he isn't the most exciting and flashy player, either. Nonetheless, the veteran has established himself as one of the most dependable and efficient point guards in the NBA. As 2023-24 season's leader in assist-to-turnover ratio, Jones is the very definition of an ethical hooper.

Duke fans witnessed Jones' steady hand during his lone campaign as a Blue Devil when he led the team to a National Championship in 2015. He led a crop of NBA talent that included Jahlil Okafor, Grayson Allen, Quin Cook, and Justise Winslow. His stellar play earned him the Most Outstanding Player of the Year award, becoming just the fourth true freshman to earn that distinction.

With so many mouths to feed, Jones was able to make everybody look good throughout their run to the NCAA title. But when it mattered most, the 6-foot-1 point guard was the one who looked the best. In the Final against Wisconsin, Jones led the Blue Devils with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, saving his best for last.

Tyus Jones - NCAA Tournament Stats Category Stat PPG 13.0 RPG 3.2 APG 4.5 FG% 42.4%

Jones may not be the face of a franchise in the NBA today, but he is the definition of a player who is a star in his role and that's what made him a prominent figure in Duke's title run in 2015.

6 Derrick Rose

Future MVP and Chicago Bulls legend was born

Before becoming one of the greatest "what ifs" in NBA history, Derrick Rose was one of the surefire stars during the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Rose's rise as the top overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft was a result of his stellar freshman campaign at the University of Memphis.

Led by Rose's steady and consistent play, Memphis started out the season 26-0 and ultimately finished with a 33-1 record to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

The point guard's numbers in his freshman year didn't particularly jump out of the page. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists throughout the season. Nonetheless, his efforts were enough to be named to the All-American Third Team and become a finalist for both the Bob Cousy and John R. Wooden trophies.

But the future NBA MVP turned it up when the madness ensued in March. Throughout the tournament, he averaged 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists and shot 51.8 percent from the field. His best game came during the Sweet Sixteen, where he tallied 27 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. In an epic showdown with fellow future NBA stars Kevin Love and Russell Westbrook of UCLA in the Final Four, Rose dropped 25 points to lead Memphis to the National Championship game.

Derrick Rose - NCAA Tournament Stats Category Stats PPG 20.8 RPG 6.5 APG 6.0 FG% 51.8%

Unfortunately, Rose and the Tigers came up short against Kansas. Nonetheless, Rose's performance throughout the tournament etched his name as one of the best college basketball stars of his generation.

7 Gordon Hayward

Almost immortalized himself with a championship-clinching shot

Gordon Hayward owns the unfortunate distinction of having one of the most iconic misses in March Madness history. But that shouldn't discount the fact that his efforts throughout the 2009 NCAA Tournament led Butler to an improbable run to the championship round.

Hayward had the chance to etch his and Butler's names in basketball lore and had his halfcourt heave to win the National Championship against top-seeded Duke bounced the right way. Unfortunately, the basketball gods weren't in his favor and Hayward and his team settled for a second-place finish.

Hayward didn't have a terrific championship game, either. In fact, he had a very forgettable one. The 6-foot-7 forward went just 2-of-11 from the field and finished with just 12 points. Nonetheless, Butler wouldn't have gone to the National Championship game without Hayward's consistent efforts throughout the tournament.

Gordon Hayward 2009 NCAA Tournament Stats Category Stats PPG 15.8 RPG 7.0 APG 1.0 FG% 37.3%

Hayward's best performance came during the Elite 8, where he led the Bulldogs to a win over Kansas State with 22 points and nine rebounds.

8 Jalen Brunson

A two-time National Champion

Before he electrified Madison Square Garden every night for the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson was a star in the college basketball scene. The lefty started in all but one of his 116 college games and helped lead the Villanova Wildcats to two National Championships in three years.

As a freshman, Brunson made an immediate impact on a Villanova squad that featured future NBA stars like Mikal Bridges and current Knicks teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. A member of the Big East All-Freshman team, Brunson was a key cog in their first National Championship win, posting efficient shooting numbers throughout the tournament.

Two years later, the spit-fire guard became the leader of the talented Wildcats program that still featured Bridges and DiVinenzo. Brunson won National Player of the Year for his stellar junior campaign, where he averaged 18.9 points and 4.6 assists on an elite 52.1 percent field goal shooting.

Villanova dominated the 2018 NCAA Tournament, winning their games by an average of 17.7 points. Brunson's best outing during that year's March Madness came in the Sweet Sixteen, where he had 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

9 Blake Griffin

The definition of dominance

Before he terrorized the rims when he came to the NBA, Blake Griffin dominated college basketball, especially in his sophomore season at Oklahoma. Griffin was already a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. After a stellar freshman campaign that saw him average 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds, the power forward was projected to become a lottery pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

However, Griffin chose to stay in school for another year and had one of the most dominant college campaigns in recent memory. Perhaps his best game in the amateurs came against Gardner-Webb, where he had 35 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Sooners to a close win and become the first player in the history of the program to notch back-to-back 20-20 games.

Griffin continued his dominance throughout the year and led Oklahoma to the NCAA Tournament, where he terrorized opposing defenses. Even though the Sooners only made it to the Elite Eight, the future NBA star went absolutely mad throughout his March Madness run.

Blake Griffin - 2008 NCAA Tournament Stats Category Stats PPG 28.5 RPG 15.0 APG 2.3 FG% 78.0

10 CJ McCollum

When the unknown prospect slayed the mighty Blue Devils

New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum doesn't have a lengthy March Madness resume. In fact, he only appeared in three NCAA Tournament games throughout his four-year college career at Lehigh. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean McCollum didn't make an impact in one of the biggest ways possible.

As a junior, McCollum was already an established star on the college scene, having won the conference Player of the Year honors. He led Lehigh to the 2012 NCAA Tournament and drew the No. 15 seed. They were matched up against powerhouse Duke. But that did not intimidate the future NBA star at all. In fact, this game put the rather unknown prospect from the unknown school on the map.

Facing a flurry of NBA talent in Austin Rivers, Seth Curry, and Mason Plumlee, McCollum put on a show against one of the top programs in college basketball history. McCollum erupted for 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists to lead Lehigh to the improbable 75-70 upset.

McCollum has since become one of the steadiest and purest shotmakers in the NBA and is helping lead the Pelicans during their renaissance campaign this year.