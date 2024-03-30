Highlights Draymond Green went from 3&D wing to defensive anchor and playmaker in the NBA.

It’s tough to teach an old dog new tricks. It’s even tougher when that old dog has the pride of an NBA player.

The common sentiment when comparing pro and college basketball players is how less development and change are involved when handling the former. Logically, it makes sense. Why would the best basketball players in the world choose to change their games when that’s what brought them to the league in the first place?

There are exceptions, however. Sometimes, players are forced to reinvent their games due to injury or other personal circumstances. Here are 10 who went down that path to carve a new career success.

1 Draymond Green

From 3 and D wing to all-time small-ball big defensive hub

Draymond Green's evolution is one of the most fascinating because when you solely compare his numbers, there were always indicators that he would be the way he is now.

Draymond Green’s Evolution Category Green in College Green in the NBA PPG 10.5 8.7 RPG 7.6 7.0 APG 2.9 5.6

The only number that jumps out are his assist numbers. They almost doubled from college to the NBA, which reflects how he’s embraced his role as one of the Golden State Warriors' offensive engines. This is a big change in itself, but there’s more to Draymond’s evolution than playmaking.

His role as a whole has changed. From being more of a 3-and-D player in college, he’s since then become an anchor of an entire defense. No one would have expected this to happen given his lack of height, but he’s maximized his IQ, wingspan, and sheer motor to do his part in helping drive Golden State’s dynasty.

2 Ray Allen

High usage guard to the pinnacle of catch-and-shoot

Before Ray Allen became the face of under-represented catch-and-shoot players around the world, he was just like any other high-usage guard most teenagers wanted to emulate.

Ray Allen’s Evolution Category Allen in Seattle Allen in Boston USG% 28.0% 20.3% 3PAr .393 .436

With the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics, Ray Allen was the guy. Everything changed for him when he made his way to the Boston Celtics where he teamed up with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. He received fewer touches since he was playing beside other high-usage players, but that presented an opportunity for him to embrace becoming a catch-and-shoot maestro.

Everything changed. He became an NBA champion and his mastery of the off-ball game helped him complete one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

3 Brook Lopez

Offense-focused big man to elite rim protector

There was a time when Brook Lopez was considered a defensive liability.

He was a lumbering big man who was often exposed in pick-and-roll coverages. He made up for this by embracing his role as a stretch big man with the New Jersey and Brooklyn Nets.

Then something clicked in Milwaukee.

Brook Lopez’s evolution Category Lopez in Brooklyn Lopez in Milwaukee BLK% 4.2% 6.5% DWS 15.8 17.3

Being paired with Giannis Antetokounmpo allowed Brook Lopez to realize that he’s a large human being. That shouldn’t be a disadvantage on defense. Size is a strength!

He’s since then used his sheer size to swallow up offenses’ attempts at attacking the rim. He’s become a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate since then and deservedly so.

4 Andre Iguodala

Main scoring option to one of the league’s best sixth men

There was a time when Andre Iguodala looked set to take over the reins as the next Allen Iverson for the Philadelphia 76ers. It didn’t work out as Iguodala wound up going to the Denver Nuggets and then Golden State after some time.

He was meant to do greater things.

Andre Iguodala’s Evolution Category Iguodala in Philadelphia Iguodala in Golden State DBPM +1.2 +1.7 USG% 19.6% 12.0%

While he never fulfilled his destiny to be the next AI of Philadelphia, he at least found a team that often said “I want Iguodala!” when choosing a defender against the opposing team’s best player. A lower usage on offense allowed Andre to focus more on the defensive end.

The result? A Finals MVP and four championships. Destiny worked out for Iguodala.

5 Blake Griffin

Flawed athletic freak to complete offensive force

Blake Griffin started his NBA career as the prototypical freak athlete: amazing strength, power, and leaping ability, but severely lacking when it came to a jumper. It was his biggest weakness as a Los Angeles Clipper. He knew this. That is why he actively worked on this facet of his game.

Blake Griffin’s Evolution Category Griffin in Detroit Griffin in Los Angeles 3PAr .400 .056 AST% 25.7% 21.4%

There were signs of Blake’s growth as a shooter in Los Angeles, but the gains were most seen when he wound up as a Detroit Pistons player. From there on, everything bloomed for the multiple-time All-Star. His confidence as a shooter grew together with the rest of his offensive game. From solely being known as a highlight reel, he became a full-fledged offensive hub that led the Pistons to a spot in the playoffs.

6 Devin Booker

Three-point specialist to Three-level scorer

The roadmap for Devin Booker was already laid out even before he stepped foot in the NBA: be the next Klay Thompson. That meant following the footsteps of the likes of Thompson and Ray Allen and his performance in Kentucky indicated he would go down that path once he made it to the NBA.

Booker wasn’t satisfied with being the next Klay Thompson. He wanted to be legendary.

Devin Booker’s Evolution Category Booker in College Booker in the NBA USG% 22.8% 30.3% 3PAr .491 .315 FTr .223 .323

Thrust into a struggling Phoenix Suns team, he became the team’s franchise player which then forced him to become a more complete scorer than he already was. Everything worked out for Booker. His offensive game has evolved into one of the most complete in the NBA which has then helped him attract All-Star teammates to hopefully bring a title to The Valley.

7 Jason Richardson

High usage guard to supporting two-guard in a title-contending team

There was a time when Jason Richardson was receiving Michael Jordan comparisons.

Outside of the dunking prowess and high usage, there were few reasons to believe this comparison was going to amount to much. It didn’t translate for Richardson, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t make an impact in another role.

Jason Richardson’s Evolution Category Richardson in Golden State Richardson in Phoenix USG% 24.8% 21.4% 3PAr .283 .380 OBPM +1.7 +2.3

When he became a Phoenix Sun, Richardson adjusted and became Phoenix’s designated support two-guard. He thrived in this role, taking more three-pointers beside Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire, while still being impactful on the offensive end.

8 Ron Harper

High usage scoring guard to defense-focused championship piece

Today, we best remember Ron Harper as one of the key pieces to the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat during the 90’s. Before he won supporting Michael Jordan, he was contending against Michael Jordan when it came to getting buckets.

Ron Harper’s Evolution Category Harper as a Clipper Harper as a Bull DBPM +0.7 +2.1 USG% 24.3% 16.4%

As a Clipper and as a Cleveland Cavalier, Harper was a high-usage guard who didn’t need to focus much on defense. It changed when he became teammates with Jordan. He needed to embrace defense as his priority and was able to do so with flying colors.

His usage may have dropped, but his ring count increased. That’s easily a win for Harper.

9 Boris Diaw

Polarizing forward to key productive piece to a defensive juggernaut

Diaw’s reinvention comes from a change of mindset and environment rather than a drastic skill change. He was always a talented and versatile forward. There was just one problem with Diaw: his attitude.

Boris Diaw’s Evolution Category Diaw in Charlotte Diaw in San Antonio DWS 9.0 9.9 DBPM +0.4 +0.9

The perception towards Boris changed the moment he came to the San Antonio Spurs. His passing fit well within San Antonio’s beautiful game, but it was his defense that helped him become a fixture with the Spurs.

He may have been big, but he maximized this on the defensive end. He was a rock that did what he could to help San Antonio’s elite defense. With a ring in hand, it’s safe to say the change in mindset paid off for Diaw.

10 Andrew Bogut

Smooth offensive hub to a rugged defensive centerpiece

Bogut entered the NBA at a time when foreign players were characterized as being soft and smooth rather than tough and rugged. It started out like this for Bogut, as his offense was considered his key strength rather than his defense.

Then something clicked.

Andrew Bogut’s Evolution Category 2008-09 Bogut 2009-10 Bogut DWS 1.6 4.8 DBPM +1.3 +2.2

The 2009-10 season served as a shift for Bogut. From being renowned for his offense, he slowly made the shift to becoming more of a defense-focused centerpiece. This bled over the moment he became a Warrior, where his physical play and overall IQ contributed to the Warriors’ success during the mid-2010s.